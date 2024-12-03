Ric Grenell Breaks Out Puppets & Crayons Explaining to Ana Navarro Why Biden's...
DELISH! Buck Sexton DROPS Chuck Todd By Pointing Out Why He's REALLY Mad at Biden for Hunter's Pardon

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on December 03, 2024
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

At first, when we saw Chuck Todd ranting and raving about Joe Biden pardoning his son we thought that would be our angle. Finally, we see someone in the media pointing out how this whole thing is wrong, and that Biden is a liar having spent years telling anyone and everyone that he would not pardon his son because he respects the rule of law. Not to mention the guy was always saying, 'NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW.'

Turns out that was a bunch of HOOEY. 

Welp, Todd did go off on Biden ... which is of course worth a watch:

Yes, this is brutal.

But not necessarily for the reasons we originally thought. See, Buck Sexton knows why Todd is really pissed at Biden, and it has nothing to do with how he put the country in the position that it's in now.

Sexton with a TKO:

Granted, for those of us on the Right they have always been national laughingstocks BUT now even the Left is seeing it. The same talking heads who spent years babbling about how Biden was a man of character were just made to look like complete fools by the same old man they've been carrying water for.

That's gotta sting, just a little.

Ya' love to see it. Well, you love to see it unless you're a member of the legacy media having to crawl out from under the bus Joe just dumped you under.

Back when he was a PATRIOT for stepping aside.

Heh.

WHOOPS.

