DELISH! Buck Sexton DROPS Chuck Todd By Pointing Out Why He's REALLY Mad at Biden for Hunter's Pardon

At first, when we saw Chuck Todd ranting and raving about Joe Biden pardoning his son we thought that would be our angle. Finally, we see someone in the media pointing out how this whole thing is wrong, and that Biden is a liar having spent years telling anyone and everyone that he would not pardon his son because he respects the rule of law. Not to mention the guy was always saying, 'NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW.'

Turns out that was a bunch of HOOEY.

Welp, Todd did go off on Biden ... which is of course worth a watch:

B-R-U-T-A-L.



Watch Chuck Todd, another roaring leftist, slamming Joe and Jill for being "selfish."



"Their decision to run for president, put the entire Democratic party and the USA in the position that it's in now.pic.twitter.com/ogLZeW5vSr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 3, 2024

Yes, this is brutal.

But not necessarily for the reasons we originally thought. See, Buck Sexton knows why Todd is really pissed at Biden, and it has nothing to do with how he put the country in the position that it's in now.

Sexton with a TKO:

Biden committed the only unpardonable sin against the journos: he turned them all into a national laughingstock. Now they are pissed. Lol!

pic.twitter.com/IDCkeGirGN — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 3, 2024

Granted, for those of us on the Right they have always been national laughingstocks BUT now even the Left is seeing it. The same talking heads who spent years babbling about how Biden was a man of character were just made to look like complete fools by the same old man they've been carrying water for.

That's gotta sting, just a little.

This is the wildest thing ever to watch. Out of everyone it was Chuck Todd pushing the “Biden’s are decent honorable unselfish people” narrative for the past seven years. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 3, 2024

Ya' love to see it. Well, you love to see it unless you're a member of the legacy media having to crawl out from under the bus Joe just dumped you under.

SHORTER: "I'm Mr. Stompy Feet bc the Bidens blew my cover as a journalist and exposed me as a democratic propaganda mouthpiece." — Mike Lester (@MikeLester) December 3, 2024

I think a lot of the anger is being driven by the fact they are blaming Biden for the loss to Trump which they view as unforgivable. It's a far cry from early summer when Biden was being spoken about by Democrasts as Washington-esque and worthy of Mt. Rushmore 😂😂 — RC O'Leary (@RCOLeary) December 3, 2024

Back when he was a PATRIOT for stepping aside.

Heh.

WHOOPS.

