A-HOLE Ways and Means Dems BLISTERED for Trying to Delete SNOTTY Post Mocking Struggling Americans (Pic)

Even after having their backsides HANDED TO THEM just about a month ago when Trump won the Electoral College, the popular vote, every swing state, and Republicans took back the Senate and kept the House, they still don't get it.

And instead of learning from the experience they are bitter, angry, and lashing out at the very people who they need to vote for the party.

Someone must have figured out how stupid this post was because they deleted it but NOT before they were absolutely nuked, dragged, and torched by X in general.

Nice try deleting it, guys:

The @WaysMeansCmte will definitely delete this but, this perfectly captures the Democrats utter contempt and distain for normal, struggling Americans.



They hate you. pic.twitter.com/l5XijNfk2y — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 3, 2024

But as our brilliant readers know, posts/tweets are FOREVER. Thinking Republicans should send these jagoffs a thank you card for providing ad fodder for years ... this was really stupid.

Oh, and they hate us? Fine, the feeling is more than mutual.

In a now-deleted tweet, @WaysMeansCmte Dems mock hard-working Americans who struggle to afford groceries & wait for Black Friday discounts to afford things like home appliances & toys for Christmas.



This is why Americans overwhelmingly voted for Republicans to fix our economy. pic.twitter.com/fayZPeCDHh — Congressman Nick Langworthy (@RepLangworthy) December 3, 2024

Wow @WaysMeansCmte seriously? I don't normally save such images to bring up later. But, this should be shown again in 3 1/2 years or so, to show what your party's true attitude is, towards American citizens. pic.twitter.com/bOIh1GXP3X — KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) December 3, 2024

Absolutely and in EVERY ad.

And they already deleted it but screenshots are forever! Shows what they think of us “peasants” @WaysMeansCmte pic.twitter.com/2cumUiyMBU — Will Harvey (@WillH_17) December 3, 2024

Oh no, @WaysMeansCmte Democrats! Why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/mU11nkXNAs — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) December 3, 2024

RUH-ROH.

And from their official account too. Stupid stupid stupid.

I guess you could say @WaysMeansCmte got egg on their face? pic.twitter.com/3ir7ctnWey — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) December 3, 2024

Guess so.

What a bunch of a-holes.

