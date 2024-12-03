A-HOLE Ways and Means Dems BLISTERED for Trying to Delete SNOTTY Post Mocking Struggling Americans (Pic)

Ric Grenell Breaks Out Puppets & Crayons Explaining to Ana Navarro Why Biden's...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on December 03, 2024
AngieArtist

Even after having their backsides HANDED TO THEM just about a month ago when Trump won the Electoral College, the popular vote, every swing state, and Republicans took back the Senate and kept the House, they still don't get it.

And instead of learning from the experience they are bitter, angry, and lashing out at the very people who they need to vote for the party.

Someone must have figured out how stupid this post was because they deleted it but NOT before they were absolutely nuked, dragged, and torched by X in general.

Nice try deleting it, guys:

But as our brilliant readers know, posts/tweets are FOREVER. Thinking Republicans should send these jagoffs a thank you card for providing ad fodder for years ... this was really stupid. 

Oh, and they hate us? Fine, the feeling is more than mutual.

Absolutely and in EVERY ad.

Ric Grenell Breaks Out Puppets & Crayons Explaining to Ana Navarro Why Biden's Pardon Is NOT a Good Thing
Sam J.
RUH-ROH.

And from their official account too. Stupid stupid stupid.

Guess so.

What a bunch of a-holes.

