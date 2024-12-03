Ric Grenell Breaks Out Puppets & Crayons Explaining to Ana Navarro Why Biden's Pardon Is NOT a Good Thing

Man, Ana Navarro is not handling Joe Biden's pardon of his degenerate, drug-addicted son Hunter Biden very well. Oh, she's trying really hard to pretend she's laughing at people who do see that Biden lied about this for years and that he has set a very bad precedent going forward.

Advertisement

She really thought this was a smart post even going so far as to include emojis.

Woodrow Wilson pardoned his brother-in-law, Hunter deButts.



Bill Clinton pardoned his brother, Roger.



Donald Trump pardoned his daughter’s father-in-law, Charlie Kushner. And just appointed him Ambassador to France.



But tell me again how Joe Biden “is setting precedent”? 🤣🤣 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 2, 2024

Wow. Ana is just not very bright.

Richard Grenell was more than happy to educate Ana just a tad:

Simple. He said he wouldn’t do it and that it undermined democracy to do it.



This isn’t hard. https://t.co/q4vpygZyyN — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 3, 2024

Then again, it could be hard for Ana.

Just saying.

It is simple though. Biden would have been better off admitting he planned to pardon his son all along instead of playing the 'nobody is above the law' card over and over again over the past four years to somehow hurt Trump. Ultimately this all bit him and the Democrats right in the backside.

And he pardoned Hunter from 2014, his gun charges are from 2017/2018



Burisma 2014 — C4 News Report (@PippisFather) December 3, 2024

Right? The timing is oddly specific.

He gave us his word as a Biden — Lisa Mower 🇺🇸 (@mowers5804) December 3, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man, his word as a Biden.

Now THAT is funny.

Ehhh, these things do tend to be hard for Ana Navarro. 🤭🤷‍♀️🙄 — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) December 3, 2024

Good you explained it to her like she’s a 5 yr old 🤣🤣 — ToniG19 (@toni_g19) December 3, 2024

It was good of him to break out the puppets and crayons, right? He's a giver.

===========================================================================

Related:

A-HOLE Ways and Means Dems BLISTERED for Trying to Delete SNOTTY Post Mocking Struggling Americans (Pic)

DELISH! Buck Sexton DROPS Chuck Todd By Pointing Out Why He's REALLY Mad at Biden for Hunter's Pardon

Thread Explaining in PAINFUL Detail Why Lefties/Media are 'SHOOK' Over Trump Picks a HILARIOUS Must-Read

They Hate Me! They REALLY Hate Me! I Am OFFICIALLY One of the Most Blocked Accounts on Bluesky and LOL

Scott Jennings' Face Is PERFECTION as WACKO Makes CRAZY Claim About Why Biden HAD to Pardon Hunter -Watch

===========================================================================