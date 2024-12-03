Ric Grenell Breaks Out Puppets & Crayons Explaining to Ana Navarro Why Biden's Pardon Is NOT a Good Thing

A-HOLE Ways and Means Dems BLISTERED for Trying to Delete SNOTTY Post Mocking...
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on December 03, 2024
Man, Ana Navarro is not handling Joe Biden's pardon of his degenerate, drug-addicted son Hunter Biden very well. Oh, she's trying really hard to pretend she's laughing at people who do see that Biden lied about this for years and that he has set a very bad precedent going forward.

She really thought this was a smart post even going so far as to include emojis.

Wow. Ana is just not very bright.

Richard Grenell was more than happy to educate Ana just a tad:

Then again, it could be hard for Ana. 

Just saying.

It is simple though. Biden would have been better off admitting he planned to pardon his son all along instead of playing the 'nobody is above the law' card over and over again over the past four years to somehow hurt Trump. Ultimately this all bit him and the Democrats right in the backside.

Right? The timing is oddly specific.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man, his word as a Biden.

