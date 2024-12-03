Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM! Leslie Jones Loses It in Racist, UNHINGED Rant About Trump and White People

Looks like SNL's Leslie Jones was having a normal one while ranting and raging about Trump and racist white people. Have we mentioned the Left learned nothing from their crushing defeat a month ago?

Advertisement

Yeah.

Note, this is DEFINITELY not safe for work or public listening, so if you choose to watch this ridiculous tirade make sure you're wearing headphones ...

This is just nasty.

Watch:

SNL's Leslie Jones goes on unhinged tirade about white people and Trump:

Leslie Jones: "Trump brought out all those people who really are racists because most white people are. They just don't understand that they have that microaggression. Y'all mostly are. You don't even… pic.twitter.com/YUE5CUmfeW — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 2, 2024

Post continues:

And by accident, just from being a white entitled motherf**ker. Gavin Newsom: "Do you think there's this this current sort of the more the extreme of what you're just saying and sort of distillation in the last few years, I sense in particular was a reaction to George Floyd?" Leslie Jones: " I think that some of us lost our f**king minds. We don't understand what's going on with our government. Our government is supposed to be boring, you know what I'm saying? We're not supposed to turn on the TV every day and see child molesters and felons and s**t in our government. Yo, my aunt is an educated woman. But I had to tell her, Yo, what the f**k are you listening to? This is bulls**t. Get the f**k out of Memphis. I heard a woman in Florida. She literally said this to me. Gavin, I'm going to take my son out of my will if he doesn't vote for Trump because Trump is definitely for women. And I said, Are you talking about the ones he raped? I said, The fact that you think you would trust your daughter with that piece of s**t. One thing that I'm really good at as a comedian is reading people." 'Trump brought out all those people who really are racists' 'I think that some of us lost our f**king minds.' That's true Leslie, look in the mirror.

Woof.

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

When did Newsom start a podcast? 😆 After seeing a few of these exchanges with his guests, it’s going exactly as I would expect from a tool like him. — Michelle (@MickieCorgi) December 3, 2024

Yeah, we didn't know Newsom was doing a podcast either.

As you can see, it's not great.

The only racists Trump brought out, were the real racists, like Leslie Jones. — bourbon&bullets…and boats. (@realAlexbosco) December 2, 2024

And fin.

===========================================================================

Related:

Ric Grenell Breaks Out Puppets & Crayons Explaining to Ana Navarro Why Biden's Pardon Is NOT a Good Thing

A-HOLE Ways and Means Dems BLISTERED for Trying to Delete SNOTTY Post Mocking Struggling Americans (Pic)

DELISH! Buck Sexton DROPS Chuck Todd By Pointing Out Why He's REALLY Mad at Biden for Hunter's Pardon

Thread Explaining in PAINFUL Detail Why Lefties/Media are 'SHOOK' Over Trump Picks a HILARIOUS Must-Read

They Hate Me! They REALLY Hate Me! I Am OFFICIALLY One of the Most Blocked Accounts on Bluesky and LOL

Advertisement

===========================================================================