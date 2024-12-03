Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM! Leslie Jones Loses It in Racist, UNHINGED Rant About Trump and White People

Everyone Disappoints Keith: New Jarvis Thread Highlights Olbermann Demanding Democrats Res...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on December 03, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Looks like SNL's Leslie Jones was having a normal one while ranting and raging about Trump and racist white people. Have we mentioned the Left learned nothing from their crushing defeat a month ago?

Yeah.

Note, this is DEFINITELY not safe for work or public listening, so if you choose to watch this ridiculous tirade make sure you're wearing headphones ... 

This is just nasty.

Watch:

Post continues:

And by accident, just from being a white entitled motherf**ker.

Gavin Newsom: "Do you think there's this this current sort of the more the extreme of what you're just saying and sort of distillation in the last few years, I sense in particular was a reaction to George Floyd?"

Leslie Jones: " I think that some of us lost our f**king minds. We don't understand what's going on with our government. Our government is supposed to be boring, you know what I'm saying? We're not supposed to turn on the TV every day and see child molesters and felons and s**t in our government. Yo, my aunt is an educated woman. But I had to tell her, Yo, what the f**k are you listening to? This is bulls**t. Get the f**k out of Memphis. I heard a woman in Florida. She literally said this to me. Gavin, I'm going to take my son out of my will if he doesn't vote for Trump because Trump is definitely for women. And I said, Are you talking about the ones he raped?

I said, The fact that you think you would trust your daughter with that piece of s**t. One thing that I'm really good at as a comedian is reading people."

'Trump brought out all those people who really are racists' 'I think that some of us lost our f**king minds.'

That's true Leslie, look in the mirror.

Woof.

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Yeah, we didn't know Newsom was doing a podcast either.

As you can see, it's not great.

And fin.

===========================================================================

Tags: RACISTS TRUMP LESLIE JONES

