Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on 'Scummy' Mediaite Journo/Troll Smearing Pete Hegseth as an 'Unemployed Gen Xer'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on December 05, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Mediaite really seems to have an issue with all things Trump.

Then again, we're fairly convinced they just have issues BUT we digress.

For example, Megyn Kelly was less than impressed with their hit piece on Pete Hegseth, who they called an unemployed Gen Xer.

Advertisement

Take a gander:

From Mediaite:

“Alpha male,” deadpanned a former Republican congressman. One reporter compared Hegseth to Simpsons character Milhouse Van Houten, who once famously insisted, “But my mom says I’m cool.”

On BlueSky, The Daily Show posted a Fox News clip from earlier this year in which Hegseth mocked a report claiming that some Gen-Z job applicants have brought a parent to the interview.

“Is that how you got this job?” Jesse Watters asked Hegseth.

“I brought my aunt and my mom,” Hegseth joked. “They can vouch for me!”

Note, when we looked through Mike's recent 'articles' he spends a lot of time targeting and trashing Hegseth, almost as if it's personal for him. 

Weird, right?

Mike, dude, Pete is not going to date you.

They need those anti-Trump clicks and taps, yup.

We didn't say it.

HA! Chuck Todd Sounding Alarm Over DEVASTATING Damage Biden Has Done to the Democratic Party is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
If they think they can use her to hurt Hegseth and by default Trump, they'll continue with zero regrets because that is who they really are.

You'd think they'd have learned from Kavanaugh but ... nope.

They can only cry wolf so many times.

