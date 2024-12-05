Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on 'Scummy' Mediaite Journo/Troll Smearing Pete Hegseth as an 'Unemployed Gen Xer'

Mediaite really seems to have an issue with all things Trump.

Then again, we're fairly convinced they just have issues BUT we digress.

For example, Megyn Kelly was less than impressed with their hit piece on Pete Hegseth, who they called an unemployed Gen Xer.

Take a gander:

That “unemployed Gen Xer” served multiple combat tours in Iraq & Afgh earning two Bronze Stars. His mom was made into a nat’l story against her will by the NYT, & then virtually all other media. It’s called fighting back. Which a solider knows how to do. https://t.co/sx3ug733ef — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 5, 2024

From Mediaite:

“Alpha male,” deadpanned a former Republican congressman. One reporter compared Hegseth to Simpsons character Milhouse Van Houten, who once famously insisted, “But my mom says I’m cool.” On BlueSky, The Daily Show posted a Fox News clip from earlier this year in which Hegseth mocked a report claiming that some Gen-Z job applicants have brought a parent to the interview. “Is that how you got this job?” Jesse Watters asked Hegseth. “I brought my aunt and my mom,” Hegseth joked. “They can vouch for me!”

Note, when we looked through Mike's recent 'articles' he spends a lot of time targeting and trashing Hegseth, almost as if it's personal for him.

Weird, right?

Mike, dude, Pete is not going to date you.

Scummy Democrat owned media doesn't care what he did honorably, they gotta get their pound of flesh for their socialist masters.😠 — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) December 5, 2024

They need those anti-Trump clicks and taps, yup.

Mediaite is absolute garbage — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) December 5, 2024

We didn't say it.

The left may regret bringing his mom into this. — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) December 5, 2024

If they think they can use her to hurt Hegseth and by default Trump, they'll continue with zero regrets because that is who they really are.

You know he is a great fit when the coordinate attack looks like this. This means the industrial military complex knows what’s about to happen. He needs to be confirmed! — AZUltraMaga24 (@AZUltraMaga24) December 5, 2024

You'd think they'd have learned from Kavanaugh but ... nope.

They can only cry wolf so many times.

