Well, Ain't THAT Convenient? Just GUESS Who Has Ties to 'Business Development' in Now Biden-Funded Africa

No wonder Joe Biden pardoned Hunter.

Especially if you know, they have a business deal to take care of after Joe is officially done with his term.

Ahem.

Seems there is once again a tie between Biden and a country he's magically giving billions to ... almost as if there is some sort of corrupt, illegal AF pattern going on here.

Ahem again.

Paul Sperry reporting:

NEW: Two months before leaving office, Biden's suddenly decided to pledge $1 bil in US aid to Africa. Hunter & his "business" partners James Gillian+Rob Walker had discussed "developing projects in Africa" in 2017, per federal investigation docs #BidenInfluencePeddling #Kickbacks — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 5, 2024

Huh.

Gosh, we're shocked. Oh wait, nope.

Hunter pulled off such a profitable scam in Ukraine, that they were looking for the next big financial scam opportunity. If Biden is throwing a lot of taxpayer money at a 3rd world Country you better believe he is lining his greedy pockets. The Biden family are con artists. — Teagan1776🇺🇸 (@Teagan1776) December 5, 2024

Typical Democrat corruption. Biden's last-minute African aid pledge reeks of influence peddling and kickbacks for Hunter's shady business deals. When will the swamp be drained?



The American people deserve transparency, not backroom deals benefiting the Biden family. It's time to… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) December 5, 2024

Post continues:

It's time to investigate these "projects in Africa" and follow the money trail.The Democrats' arrogance and disregard for accountability are staggering. We need to hold them accountable for their corrupt actions. #MAGA

Past time, just sayin'.

I've been to Africa five times on medical mission trips. The people don't get the aid the money was " intended" for. Their corrupt governments do. Every missionary knows this. — Shannon (@ShannonFinn16) December 5, 2024

Sounds like Hunter may have some 'business' developing in Africa here soon.

Ahem.

What is the kickback to the Biden Crime Family for the 1 Billion in US taxpayer aid to Angola???? — PatriciaFleming (@Patrici18620931) December 5, 2024

As long as the 'Big Guy' gets his 10%.

There’s the money laundry chute.



When I heard of Joe’s $1 billion pledge to Africa, I knew there had to be a laundry chute in place. — Bennetta Elliott (@belliott123) December 5, 2024

It is the Biden way, after all.

