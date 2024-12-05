Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on 'Scummy' Mediaite Journo/Troll Smearing Pete Hegseth as an...
Well, Ain't THAT Convenient? Just GUESS Who Has Ties to 'Business Development' in Now Biden-Funded Africa

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:31 AM on December 05, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

No wonder Joe Biden pardoned Hunter.

Especially if you know, they have a business deal to take care of after Joe is officially done with his term.

Ahem.

Seems there is once again a tie between Biden and a country he's magically giving billions to ... almost as if there is some sort of corrupt, illegal AF pattern going on here.

Ahem again.

Paul Sperry reporting:

Huh.

Gosh, we're shocked. Oh wait, nope.

Post continues:

It's time to investigate these "projects in Africa" and follow the money trail.The Democrats' arrogance and disregard for accountability are staggering. We need to hold them accountable for their corrupt actions. #MAGA

Past time, just sayin'. 

Advertisement

