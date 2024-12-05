Did He MEAN to Say Lock Him UP?! Bill Clinton's Take on Biden Pardoning Hunter Shockingly DAMNING (Watch)

Many Leftists and Democrats are spinning like they've never spun before trying to somehow make Biden's giant LIE about pardoning his own son acceptable. It's been highly entertaining watching exceptionally uninformed and stupid people attempt to somehow justify what Biden has done here, going so far as to point out other Democratic presidents who pardoned THEIR family members.

Like Bill Clinton.

Bubba seems less than impressed with this tactic, however. We can't help but wonder if he was passive aggressively saying 'lock Hunter up.'

Watch this from Twitchy fave, Eric Abbenante:

Bill Clinton takes umbrage with the comparison between his pardon of his brother and Joe Biden's pardon of Hunter, because Bill's brother served his full sentence in prison:

"My brother did 14 months in a federal prison."



Sounds like Bill is saying 'Lock him up' pic.twitter.com/Xye8lXRtFG — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 5, 2024

Yeah, it really does.

Hunter has spent zero time in jail ...

That being said, Bubba does seem a bit concerned about criminalizing politics all of a sudden though. Gosh, wonder why?

Bill Clinton wants to stop the cycle of criminalizing politics:

"I do think we should stop trying to criminalize politics. Both of us."



Dems: 'Now that we've criminalized politics for 4 years and are out of power, we would like the cycle to stop' pic.twitter.com/ULDGDkIhHQ — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 5, 2024

It was AOK when they were doing it to Trump but now that there could be consequences? NAH.

These people.

What Biden and his team are doing is just another example of the immense corruption in and around him, his family, and his associates, as well as the Democrat stars like Pelosi. For so many to be on the list for pardons stinks all the way to Pluto. — Scott Thomas Keller (@RealScottKeller) December 5, 2024

Bill’s brother didn’t have dirt on Bill — Jim Mammina (@jmammina) December 5, 2024

Good point. Well, that we know of.

It’s just wild that people pretend his entire credibility as a human being isn’t compromised. Who would believe him about anything? — Quetzalcoatl (@Quetzacoatl1492) December 5, 2024

It's not that we believe ANY of them ... we just like to point and laugh at the spinning and excuse-making.

