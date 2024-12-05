Did He MEAN to Say Lock Him UP?! Bill Clinton's Take on Biden Pardoning Hunter Shockingly DAMNING (Watch)

Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on 'Scummy' Mediaite Journo/Troll Smearing Pete Hegseth as an...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on December 05, 2024
Twitter

Many Leftists and Democrats are spinning like they've never spun before trying to somehow make Biden's giant LIE about pardoning his own son acceptable. It's been highly entertaining watching exceptionally uninformed and stupid people attempt to somehow justify what Biden has done here, going so far as to point out other Democratic presidents who pardoned THEIR family members.

Like Bill Clinton.

Bubba seems less than impressed with this tactic, however. We can't help but wonder if he was passive aggressively saying 'lock Hunter up.' 

Watch this from Twitchy fave, Eric Abbenante:

Yeah, it really does.

Hunter has spent zero time in jail ...

That being said, Bubba does seem a bit concerned about criminalizing politics all of a sudden though. Gosh, wonder why?

It was AOK when they were doing it to Trump but now that there could be consequences? NAH. 

These people.

