HA! Chuck Todd Sounding Alarm Over DEVASTATING Damage Biden Has Done to the Democratic Party is GLORIOUS

Chuck Todd is very upset with Joe Biden for pardoning Hunter after promising for YEARS he would not.

Almost as if he missed what the rest of us have known for decades, and that's the Democratic Party is filled with corrupt liars who love nothing more than to project their own crimes and misdoings onto Republicans.

Joe and his garbage family are some of the worst, clearly.

Maybe Todd should have pulled his head from his backside before now?

Watch:

Chuck Todd lays out why Biden's pardon of Hunter and his statement caused 'real damage' to the Democrat party:

Chuck Todd: "A statement that Joe Biden made in and around the pardon, where he essentially is the exact same rhetoric that Donald Trump uses about the justice system… pic.twitter.com/FOQ4inreR7 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 4, 2024

Post continues:

... about the justice system that, you know, they were it was biased against Hunter Biden. I mean, you could have literally said I could have said to you, did Donald Trump say this or did Biden say this?And a lot of people might have said, this is something Trump would say. It's not something we were used to Joe Biden saying about the rule of law and about the justice system. Well, now you have. So forget who started it. If have the leading Democrat in America and the leading Republican America both agreeing on one thing, the Justice Department has been politicized. That is absolutely damning, that is long term damaging. This is no longer short term damaging. It goes back to, should he have ever run for president in the first place? It really has been the central question of covering Biden for the last decade. Really, it it's gut wrenching. It's it makes the phrase Shakespearean more relevant in this case than I think any political story I've covered. "Donald Trump: 'The justice system has been weaponized against me and my family.' Joe Biden: 'The justice system has been weaponized against me and my family.' The media: 'I can't believe Donald Trump said that, he's a threat to democracy!'

They're SO close to figuring it out.

And yet, so far.

The Department of Justice is hopelessly corrupt.

They did it to themselves in pursuit of Trump to cover for the Biden Crime Family.

Joe Biden will be remembered as the worst mistake America ever allowed to occupy the White House. — Southern by God’s Grace (@BambBeeker) December 4, 2024

Just imagine if NBC was an honest news station these past 4 years. None of this would have been a surprise to them. — SaltwaterCowboy (@RLeguerrie5612) December 5, 2024

The funny part is we all knew it was politicized 4 years ago and Chuck Todd never said boo — 🇺🇸 Right 2 Think (@R2Think) December 5, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

