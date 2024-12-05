Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on 'Scummy' Mediaite Journo/Troll Smearing Pete Hegseth as an...
Just Say No: Mike Johnson Denies Ukraine Funding Until Inauguration
VIP
The True Legacy of Biden and Harris'? Here Ya Go!
Did He MEAN to Say Lock Him UP?! Bill Clinton's Take on Biden...
Well, Ain't THAT Convenient? Just GUESS Who Has Ties to 'Business Development' in...
Elizabeth Warren's Reason Pete Hegseth 'Must Not Be SecDef' Accidentally KOs Biden (and...
DENY DEFEND DEPOSE: Investigators Reveal Words on Shell Casings Left by Gunman in...
Vance Vindicated! Crazy Cat Ladies Came Out For Kamala Harris in 2024 Presidential...
Seen But Not Heard: Trump Supporters React to Hearing Barron’s Adult Voice For...
Meeting in the Ladies Room: Trans Protesters Takeover US Capitol Restroom in Cringe...
Death Wish: Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Says She Wants Health Insurance Execs to Die
VIP
Mollie Hemingway Tells the Media to Stop Using the Term 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Biden Wasn’t That Bad! Presidential Pardon Whataboutism Gets Historically Hysterical
Seeing Double: Has Scott Presler Finally Found His Perfect Match?

HA! Chuck Todd Sounding Alarm Over DEVASTATING Damage Biden Has Done to the Democratic Party is GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on December 05, 2024
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Chuck Todd is very upset with Joe Biden for pardoning Hunter after promising for YEARS he would not.

Almost as if he missed what the rest of us have known for decades, and that's the Democratic Party is filled with corrupt liars who love nothing more than to project their own crimes and misdoings onto Republicans.

Advertisement

Joe and his garbage family are some of the worst, clearly.

Maybe Todd should have pulled his head from his backside before now?

Watch:

Post continues:

... about the justice system that, you know, they were it was biased against Hunter Biden. I mean, you could have literally said I could have said to you, did Donald Trump say this or did Biden say this?And a lot of people might have said, this is something Trump would say. It's not something we were used to Joe Biden saying about the rule of law and about the justice system. Well, now you have. So forget who started it. If have the leading Democrat in America and the leading Republican America both agreeing on one thing, the Justice Department has been politicized.

That is absolutely damning, that is long term damaging. This is no longer short term damaging. 

It goes back to, should he have ever run for president in the first place?

It really has been the central question of covering Biden for the last decade. Really, it it's gut wrenching. It's it makes the phrase Shakespearean more relevant in this case than I think any political story I've covered.

"Donald Trump: 'The justice system has been weaponized against me and my family.'

Joe Biden: 'The justice system has been weaponized against me and my family.'

The media: 'I can't believe Donald Trump said that, he's a threat to democracy!'

Recommended

Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on 'Scummy' Mediaite Journo/Troll Smearing Pete Hegseth as an 'Unemployed Gen Xer'
Sam J.
Advertisement

They're SO close to figuring it out.

And yet, so far.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

===========================================================================

Related:

Did He MEAN to Say Lock Him UP?! Bill Clinton's Take on Biden Pardoning Hunter Shockingly DAMNING (Watch)

Well, Ain't THAT Convenient? Just GUESS Who Has Ties to 'Business Development' in Now Biden-Funded Africa

SHE'S GONNA BLOW Part 2! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well With Dems Calling BIDEN Out Over Hunter Pardon

Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM! Leslie Jones Loses It in Racist, UNHINGED Rant About Trump and White People

Advertisement

Ric Grenell Breaks Out Puppets & Crayons Explaining to Ana Navarro Why Biden's Pardon Is NOT a Good Thing

===========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on 'Scummy' Mediaite Journo/Troll Smearing Pete Hegseth as an 'Unemployed Gen Xer'
Sam J.
Well, Ain't THAT Convenient? Just GUESS Who Has Ties to 'Business Development' in Now Biden-Funded Africa
Sam J.
Did He MEAN to Say Lock Him UP?! Bill Clinton's Take on Biden Pardoning Hunter Shockingly DAMNING (Watch)
Sam J.
White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Brett T.
Just Say No: Mike Johnson Denies Ukraine Funding Until Inauguration
Eric V.
Elizabeth Warren's Reason Pete Hegseth 'Must Not Be SecDef' Accidentally KOs Biden (and Austin)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on 'Scummy' Mediaite Journo/Troll Smearing Pete Hegseth as an 'Unemployed Gen Xer' Sam J.
Advertisement