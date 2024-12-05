BREAKING: NYPD Releases Pic of UNMASKED Suspected Killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson

As Twitchy readers know, the suspected shooter of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson is still on the loose. Luckily, the NYPD has dropped a photo of who they believe the suspect is and WITHOUT a mask.

Advertisement

Take a look:

BREAKING: The NYPD have released a new photo showing an UNMASKED suspect killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. pic.twitter.com/IcJgkOOEth — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 5, 2024

Surely someone somewhere will recognize this person.

Looks like United wasn't paying for his transition. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 5, 2024

*cough cough*

Such a happy looking contract killer — Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) December 5, 2024

Indeed.

Why does one photo look female and the other male — Truth Teller (@TruthforUSA20) December 5, 2024

*cough cough again*

Upon seeing this photo, some do not believe it is the same person:

Sorry but they don’t look the same to me. — Rene’ (@rigatoni66) December 5, 2024

Umm. That is a different person. Different hoodie. pic.twitter.com/uGSJgNOuxc — Lynn richey (@mamaler63) December 5, 2024

pix dont match pic.twitter.com/f4zlBS0eBZ — Ronin Eternales (@RoninEternales) December 5, 2024

How did the shooter’s backpack change from grey or a light color to black straps? — Mike 🇺🇸 (@MikeFiveOh) December 5, 2024

Interesting.

One way or another, this is a person of interest ... even if they are really really really smiley for a shooter.

First pics show smiling suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting https://t.co/2F0O9o3Fxe pic.twitter.com/Go9zswOPsI — New York Post (@nypost) December 5, 2024

Will keep an eye on this one. Stay tuned!

###

===========================================================================

Related:

MOVE Over Eric Fartwell -sorry- Swalwell! We've Got a New Passer of Gas LIVE with Jim Acosta (LOL-Watch)

Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on 'Scummy' Mediaite Journo/Troll Smearing Pete Hegseth as an 'Unemployed Gen Xer'

HA! Chuck Todd Sounding Alarm Over DEVASTATING Damage Biden Has Done to the Democratic Party is GLORIOUS

Did He MEAN to Say Lock Him UP?! Bill Clinton's Take on Biden Pardoning Hunter Shockingly DAMNING (Watch)

Well, Ain't THAT Convenient? Just GUESS Who Has Ties to 'Business Development' in Now Biden-Funded Africa

===========================================================================