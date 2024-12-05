BREAKING: NYPD Releases Pic of UNMASKED Suspected Killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Riley Gaines SHUTS Yale Review Tool DOWN in Back-and-Forth Over How Dumb Ketanji...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on December 05, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

As Twitchy readers know, the suspected shooter of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson is still on the loose. Luckily, the NYPD has dropped a photo of who they believe the suspect is and WITHOUT a mask.

Take a look:

Surely someone somewhere will recognize this person.

*cough cough*

Indeed.

*cough cough again*

Upon seeing this photo, some do not believe it is the same person:

Interesting.

One way or another, this is a person of interest ... even if they are really really really smiley for a shooter.

Will keep an eye on this one. Stay tuned!

