Riley Gaines SHUTS Yale Review Tool DOWN in Back-and-Forth Over How Dumb Ketanji Brown Jackson REALLY Is

Ketanji Brown Jackson still can't define a woman which you'd think would be a simple thing for a Supreme Court justice. Seriously. How can anyone sit on the highest court in the country and yet struggle with such a basic thing?

Riley Gaines remains as unimpressed with KBJ as we are.

Maybe more so:

KBJ is wildly unqualified to be a Supreme Court justice. How in the world did she ever get confirmed? — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 4, 2024

She must be over the target because editor of the Yale Review and contributor to The Atlantic, James Surowiecki seems big mad about her comment. They are so easily impressed with unimpressive people like KBJ.

Case in point:

Riley Gaines, who has a BA from the University of Kentucky, thinks she's qualified to judge the legal chops of a judge who graduated magna cum laude from Harvard and cum laude from Harvard Law School. https://t.co/5p3gM4EE5T — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) December 5, 2024

Willing to bet Riley can at least define a woman, Jim.

Sher responded.

I can also define 'woman' so there's that https://t.co/JGRGzzVzJG — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 5, 2024

And boom.

As you likely already guessed, Jim's snotty post isn't going over all that well on X:

Grandma's Boy is very wise.

At Harvard they teach the harder stuff, like mutilating children is similar to interracial marriage.



You simply don't get that at Kentucky. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) December 5, 2024

Totally.

Arguments from authority just don’t work anymore, dude. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 5, 2024

Not even a little bit, dude.

Harvard Law is not a measure of intellect.



No math.

No dissertation.

No competition from international students.

No objective admissions criteria.

No failing out as long as the tuition check clears. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) December 5, 2024

No ability to define a woman.

Oh...I forgot. In America only Harvard graduates are allowed to have opinions our rulers. Good observation. — LIZZY💥 (@LizzyStarrrdust) December 5, 2024

They've learned nothing.

Not a damn thing.

Riley is 100 percent correct. Harvard is a joke! Its grade inflation, DEI, and willingness to harbor plagiarists prove it is no longer an intellectual powerhouse. @Riley_Gaines_ — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) December 5, 2024

Imagine all of those degrees and you cannot give the definition of a woman. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 5, 2024

Right? Sheesh. She really should get her money back.

You're an absolute tool. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) December 5, 2024

And fin.

