Riley Gaines SHUTS Yale Review Tool DOWN in Back-and-Forth Over How Dumb Ketanji Brown Jackson REALLY Is

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on December 05, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Ketanji Brown Jackson still can't define a woman which you'd think would be a simple thing for a Supreme Court justice. Seriously. How can anyone sit on the highest court in the country and yet struggle with such a basic thing?

Riley Gaines remains as unimpressed with KBJ as we are.

Maybe more so:

She must be over the target because editor of the Yale Review and contributor to The Atlantic, James Surowiecki seems big mad about her comment. They are so easily impressed with unimpressive people like KBJ.

Case in point:

Willing to bet Riley can at least define a woman, Jim.

Sher responded.

And boom.

As you likely already guessed, Jim's snotty post isn't going over all that well on X:

Grandma's Boy is very wise.

Totally.

Not even a little bit, dude.

No ability to define a woman.

They've learned nothing.

Not a damn thing.

Right? Sheesh. She really should get her money back.

And fin.

