REEE! Libs of TikTok Calls Taylor Lorenz OUT for Being a Hateful Unhinged LUNATIC and She Just Can't DEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on December 05, 2024
Twitter Screenshot

As Twitchy readers know, nutball Taylor Lorenz has been openly celebrating the murder of UnitedHealthcare's CEO going so far as to share information of other CEOs in the insurance industry ... 

It's one thing to believe insurance companies should treat their customers better, it's quite another to openly celebrate the murder of a human being because he just so happens to be the CEO of one of them. Common sense should tell us all that it's just not smart.

But then again, no one ever accused Granny Lorenz of having any common sense.

Seems she's not thrilled with being called out over her dangerous rhetoric.

Awww, poor thing. Maybe turning 50 made her a little more sensitive to truthful feedback:

Wow, this is dumb. Like exceptionally dumb people walk past Taylor's post, stop, point, and say, 'Now THAT is dumb.'

Holy Hell.

Maybe just own the fact it was wrong to celebrate the murder of another human being and move on. Cripes.

Riley Gaines SHUTS Yale Review Tool DOWN in Back-and-Forth Over How Dumb Ketanji Brown Jackson REALLY Is
Sam J.
C'mon, you know she's a blast at parties and family gatherings. 

But she's the real victim, y'all!

Poor Taylor.

