REEE! Libs of TikTok Calls Taylor Lorenz OUT for Being a Hateful Unhinged LUNATIC and She Just Can't DEAL

As Twitchy readers know, nutball Taylor Lorenz has been openly celebrating the murder of UnitedHealthcare's CEO going so far as to share information of other CEOs in the insurance industry ...

It's one thing to believe insurance companies should treat their customers better, it's quite another to openly celebrate the murder of a human being because he just so happens to be the CEO of one of them. Common sense should tell us all that it's just not smart.

But then again, no one ever accused Granny Lorenz of having any common sense.

We are happy to see that Ms. Lorenz has “clarified” following our reporting. Still want that interview @TaylorLorenz. pic.twitter.com/lUMBkyNC8u — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) December 5, 2024

Seems she's not thrilled with being called out over her dangerous rhetoric.

Awww, poor thing. Maybe turning 50 made her a little more sensitive to truthful feedback:

So glad to see Fox News and LibsofTikTok condemning violence against healthcare CEOs. As we all know, the only acceptable calls for violence are against random gay teachers and trans people. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 5, 2024

Wow, this is dumb. Like exceptionally dumb people walk past Taylor's post, stop, point, and say, 'Now THAT is dumb.'

Holy Hell.

Maybe just own the fact it was wrong to celebrate the murder of another human being and move on. Cripes.

It is impossible to properly state just how disgusting this person is. Her parents raised an absolute monster, which is a direct reflection of their lack of parenting. https://t.co/mZKA26V1Jh — Right Wing Approach (@RWApproach) December 5, 2024

C'mon, you know she's a blast at parties and family gatherings.

Simply pointing out teachers spreading rot and disease in classrooms isn’t “calls for violence”



They’re merely making aware of these people’s deviant behaviors in the presence of other people’s children. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/MIxDkXnGoa — Zach (@Z_sind080189) December 5, 2024

But she's the real victim, y'all!

Poor Taylor.

