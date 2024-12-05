Shiznit Hits the FAN as Acting Secret Service Dir FLIPS OUT During Trump Assassination Attempts Hearing

CUH-RAZY! Actor Matthew Marsden Simply Saying He Has 9 Kids Triggers BATS**T Rage-Fit...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:25 PM on December 05, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Welp, looks like Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe is having a normal one during the hearing on the failed attempts on Trump's life. Almost as if he's overly defensive or something.

Hrm.

Watch THIS:

GET HIM, PAT!

Someone is definitely acting out and it's not the Republican representative looking for answers as to why the Secret Service around Trump was so shoddy and lacking. If we remember correctly, the weekend Trump was actually shot in July, the 'real' Secret Service was with Jill Biden at some fundraiser. Now, you'd think they'd get their poop in a group after the first time BUT somehow there was a second attempt.

He shouldn't have ever gotten that close to Trump at the golf course.

And yes, Rowe is playing politics because he doesn't WANT to answer the questions.

Yeah, this guy is the last person who should be in charge of any government agency, let alone THE SECRET FREAKING SERVICE.

Oooh, oooh, we know!

Dan Bongino, anyone?

C'mon.

Nope, not even a little bit.

