Shiznit Hits the FAN as Acting Secret Service Dir FLIPS OUT During Trump Assassination Attempts Hearing

Welp, looks like Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe is having a normal one during the hearing on the failed attempts on Trump's life. Almost as if he's overly defensive or something.

Hrm.

Watch THIS:

JUST IN: Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe just blew up and yelled at GOP Rep. Pat Fallon during the hearing about the attempts on Trump's life.



Fallon fires back: "YOU are playing politics! YOU won't answer the question!"pic.twitter.com/bG10blvpHM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 5, 2024

GET HIM, PAT!

Rowe needs to be handed his walking papers — SW Florida Conservative (@SWFLConserv) December 5, 2024

Someone is definitely acting out and it's not the Republican representative looking for answers as to why the Secret Service around Trump was so shoddy and lacking. If we remember correctly, the weekend Trump was actually shot in July, the 'real' Secret Service was with Jill Biden at some fundraiser. Now, you'd think they'd get their poop in a group after the first time BUT somehow there was a second attempt.

He shouldn't have ever gotten that close to Trump at the golf course.

And yes, Rowe is playing politics because he doesn't WANT to answer the questions.

Rowe needs to be fired and examined by a mental health professional. He sounds like some antifa member shrieking at a cop. — d (@D33D33D123) December 5, 2024

Yeah, this guy is the last person who should be in charge of any government agency, let alone THE SECRET FREAKING SERVICE.

Why is Rowe so defensive… 🤔🤔 — Elaine (@ElaineinNH) December 5, 2024

Oooh, oooh, we know!

Rowe knows he's going to be replaced. He went off because he had nothing to lose — Rina Interiors (@Rinainteriors) December 5, 2024

Dan Bongino, anyone?

C'mon.

Deep State doesn’t like when they are exposed. — Donna Bradshaw (@BrafshawD41096) December 5, 2024

Nope, not even a little bit.

