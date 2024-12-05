CUH-RAZY! Actor Matthew Marsden Simply Saying He Has 9 Kids Triggers BATS**T Rage-Fit from Lefty Women

Elon Musk has been posting a good deal about our current birth rate collapse and how as a society we need to stop treating children as a burden. Far too many young women see pregnancy as a threat or a punishment; we suppose being told their rights depend on their ability to take the life of the most innocent if they're inconvenience has had the effect many pro-aborts have been pushing for.

Birth rates aren't just down, they're 'collapsing':

Extreme birth rate collapse is the biggest danger to human civilization by far https://t.co/3UzaCYd2vU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2024

Luckily we have people like actor Matthew Marsden doing their part.

I have 9 kids.



You are welcome. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 3, 2024

There it is and hey, thanks! What's obviously a light-hearted way to address Elon's concern turned crazy Leftist women feral or something. To say they lost their minds is putting it nicely ...

and who gave birth to them — 🇵🇸🕊️ (@palifem) December 4, 2024

Wow….you birthed 9 children?

You’re a medical miracle!!

How did you do that??

Tell us!!!!

🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Jen (@jenberg81) December 4, 2024

He didn't say that.

Oh guys, it just gets nuttier and nastier.

You ejaculated 9 times.

And had a total amount of ZERO kids.



Women are the ones having kids, you are just a sperm producer, a testicules owner, a masculine narcissist.



A bully. — Luis Aprendiz 🟥 (@_LAprendiz_) December 4, 2024

Wait, what? He's a bully for being the father of nine?

So… you’re most likely a sexual predator, too, unless your children’s mother(s) had them several years apart. — 🍂🦃🎃Argument” Ang 🎃🦃🍂 (@MistrexCheshire) December 4, 2024

Told you.

Cuh-razy.

great but credit the lady who made it happen! She's the real mvp here — 𝒶𝓃𝓉𝑜 - KPSS (@AntoVoidance) December 4, 2024

Ummm ... he didn't say otherwise?

And you didn't nothing more than put your sperm, so congratulations to YOUR wife who did all the job — avi 🐺 sanha's prey (@inyoupsnoona) December 4, 2024

All this tells me is you orgasmed 9 times.



Not much of an accomplishment tbh — I Can’t Believe It’s Not Betty🍌 (@SoNotBettyOK) December 5, 2024

You didn’t do it. — Teniola✨ (@Watashi_wa_star) December 5, 2024

He did. It's literally science.

Did you carry them for 9 months and push them out?? — จะเลิกตื่นสายแล้ว (@R_komolwit) December 5, 2024

We got nothin'.

You gave birth 9 times? — arlo🃏🎪 (@STARSR3VOLT) December 5, 2024

Sensing an irration, crazy, hate-filled theme here.

Wow! Feminism has broken a lot of women. How ignorant they are 😏 — MrsMHLJH (@MrsMHLJH) December 5, 2024

And Democrats wonder why they've lost men.

Sheesh.

