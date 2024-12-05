How Convenient: Amnesty International Changes Definition of 'Genocide' to Attack Israel
CUH-RAZY! Actor Matthew Marsden Simply Saying He Has 9 Kids Triggers BATS**T Rage-Fit from Lefty Women

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on December 05, 2024
Twitchy

Elon Musk has been posting a good deal about our current birth rate collapse and how as a society we need to stop treating children as a burden. Far too many young women see pregnancy as a threat or a punishment; we suppose being told their rights depend on their ability to take the life of the most innocent if they're inconvenience has had the effect many pro-aborts have been pushing for.

Birth rates aren't just down, they're 'collapsing':

Luckily we have people like actor Matthew Marsden doing their part.

There it is and hey, thanks! What's obviously a light-hearted way to address Elon's concern turned crazy Leftist women feral or something. To say they lost their minds is putting it nicely ... 

He didn't say that. 

Oh guys, it just gets nuttier and nastier.

Wait, what? He's a bully for being the father of nine? 

Told you.

Cuh-razy.

Ummm ... he didn't say otherwise?

He did. It's literally science.

We got nothin'.

Sensing an irration, crazy, hate-filled theme here.

And Democrats wonder why they've lost men.

Sheesh.

===========================================================================

