CUH-RAZY! Actor Matthew Marsden Simply Saying He Has 9 Kids Triggers BATS**T Rage-Fit from Lefty Women

Elon Musk has been posting a good deal about our current birth rate collapse and how as a society we need to stop treating children as a burden. Far too many young women see pregnancy as a threat or a punishment; we suppose being told their rights depend on their ability to take the life of the most innocent if they're inconvenience has had the effect many pro-aborts have been pushing for.
Birth rates aren't just down, they're 'collapsing':
Extreme birth rate collapse is the biggest danger to human civilization by far https://t.co/3UzaCYd2vU— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2024
Luckily we have people like actor Matthew Marsden doing their part.
I have 9 kids.— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 3, 2024
You are welcome.
There it is and hey, thanks! What's obviously a light-hearted way to address Elon's concern turned crazy Leftist women feral or something. To say they lost their minds is putting it nicely ...
and who gave birth to them— 🇵🇸🕊️ (@palifem) December 4, 2024
Wow….you birthed 9 children?— Jen (@jenberg81) December 4, 2024
You’re a medical miracle!!
How did you do that??
Tell us!!!!
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
He didn't say that.
Oh guys, it just gets nuttier and nastier.
You ejaculated 9 times.— Luis Aprendiz 🟥 (@_LAprendiz_) December 4, 2024
And had a total amount of ZERO kids.
Women are the ones having kids, you are just a sperm producer, a testicules owner, a masculine narcissist.
A bully.
Wait, what? He's a bully for being the father of nine?
So… you’re most likely a sexual predator, too, unless your children’s mother(s) had them several years apart.— 🍂🦃🎃Argument” Ang 🎃🦃🍂 (@MistrexCheshire) December 4, 2024
Told you.
Cuh-razy.
great but credit the lady who made it happen! She's the real mvp here— 𝒶𝓃𝓉𝑜 - KPSS (@AntoVoidance) December 4, 2024
Ummm ... he didn't say otherwise?
And you didn't nothing more than put your sperm, so congratulations to YOUR wife who did all the job— avi 🐺 sanha's prey (@inyoupsnoona) December 4, 2024
All this tells me is you orgasmed 9 times.— I Can’t Believe It’s Not Betty🍌 (@SoNotBettyOK) December 5, 2024
Not much of an accomplishment tbh
You didn’t do it.— Teniola✨ (@Watashi_wa_star) December 5, 2024
He did. It's literally science.
Did you carry them for 9 months and push them out??— จะเลิกตื่นสายแล้ว (@R_komolwit) December 5, 2024
We got nothin'.
You gave birth 9 times?— arlo🃏🎪 (@STARSR3VOLT) December 5, 2024
Sensing an irration, crazy, hate-filled theme here.
Wow! Feminism has broken a lot of women. How ignorant they are 😏— MrsMHLJH (@MrsMHLJH) December 5, 2024
And Democrats wonder why they've lost men.
Sheesh.
