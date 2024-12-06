Is Pete Hegseth Getting the Brett Kavanaugh Treatment?
SNIVELING Weasel Brian Stelter TORCHED for Pretending He's Relevant in Ugly Thread Smearing Pete Hegseth

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:16 PM on December 06, 2024
Twitchy

Remember when CNN fired Brian Stelter?

We're still trying to figure out why they brought him back but it is CNN we're talking about so ... eh.

Seems ol' Bri thinks he has some relevant info he wants to share about Pete Hegseth that was so important back in 2020 that he did NOT include it in his lame, crappy book.

Take a look:

*yawn*

A nameless, faceless, longtime Fox News producer.

Right.

Keep in mind, it's still a meaningless source if Brian won't name it.

All of whom went on record, just saying.

So? Oh no! He's fun at parties.

We realize being fun and popular are both things Bri is likely unfamiliar with but give us a freaking break here.

'Host source'.

Another anonymous source.

Sure is easy to make up any story you want when you can refer to some magical nameless, faceless, source. Gosh, whatever would our lame-stream media do if they weren't allowed to use anonymous sources for their 'stories' anymore?

Ouch.

You'd think.

Boy, Joe Concha is less than impressed with Bri's attempt to be relevant in the grand scheme of all things Pete Hegseth.

C'mon! That's different!

Tough crowd, Tater.

Meep. Could have gone our whole lives without being reminded of THAT visual.

It wasn't. 

And it isn't.

No matter how hard they try.

===========================================================================

