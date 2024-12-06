SNIVELING Weasel Brian Stelter TORCHED for Pretending He's Relevant in Ugly Thread Smearing Pete Hegseth

Remember when CNN fired Brian Stelter?

We're still trying to figure out why they brought him back but it is CNN we're talking about so ... eh.

Seems ol' Bri thinks he has some relevant info he wants to share about Pete Hegseth that was so important back in 2020 that he did NOT include it in his lame, crappy book.

Take a look:

I recently went back through the reporter notes from my 2020 book HOAX and realized that I had some newly relevant info about Pete Hegseth. In retrospect, I wish I had included these quotes in the book. 🧵 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 6, 2024

*yawn*

A longtime Fox News producer told me Hegseth had a drinking habit that was an "open secret" on the set of "Fox & Friends." The producer said he sometimes noticed beer cans in the trash can inside Hegseth’s office. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 6, 2024

A nameless, faceless, longtime Fox News producer.

Right.

Keep in mind: This interview was for my book in 2020, so this is not some ax-to-grind source trying to suddenly take down Trump's Pentagon pick. In the interview, the producer said he once asked his boss, "Does Pete drink before he goes on the air every day?" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 6, 2024

Keep in mind, it's still a meaningless source if Brian won't name it.

Hegseth's attorney denies that Hegseth had any drinking problem at Fox, and pointed to public statements from his colleagues supporting him. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 6, 2024

All of whom went on record, just saying.

In another interview for HOAX, one of Hegseth's former fellow hosts described him as "the life of the party at Fox," noting that people swarmed around him at company gatherings and female staffers sometimes flirted with him. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 6, 2024

So? Oh no! He's fun at parties.

We realize being fun and popular are both things Bri is likely unfamiliar with but give us a freaking break here.

In 2016/2017 Hegseth's affair was the subject of office gossip. "We all knew about it, and we all knew we just couldn’t say anything about it," the host source said. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 6, 2024

'Host source'.

Another anonymous source.

Sure is easy to make up any story you want when you can refer to some magical nameless, faceless, source. Gosh, whatever would our lame-stream media do if they weren't allowed to use anonymous sources for their 'stories' anymore?

You didn’t “realize” anything, Brian. Did you contact Will Cain or Rachel Campos-Duffy to confirm your BS anonymous source & their claim? How about me? I’ve been going on F&F Weekend on a regular basis for years.



Fact: Zero people I know here would ever consider talking to you. https://t.co/DN8ZNztT0y — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 6, 2024

Ouch.

This would have already been in your book if it was so newsworthy. Right? — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 6, 2024

You'd think.

Boy, Joe Concha is less than impressed with Bri's attempt to be relevant in the grand scheme of all things Pete Hegseth.

C'mon! That's different!

Imagine gossip so uninteresting stupid Potato didn’t publish it in a “tell all” — MAGAKingReturns (@nation_based) December 6, 2024

Tough crowd, Tater.

Hey Brian I heard Jeffrey Toobin yanked one out on a zoom call. You gonna report about that? — Joshua 🇺🇸 (@JoshZoorel) December 6, 2024

Meep. Could have gone our whole lives without being reminded of THAT visual.

If is was really THAT important, you would have included it then — Debbie B (@ldbowman84) December 6, 2024

It wasn't.

And it isn't.

No matter how hard they try.

