BACKPEDAL ALERT! Joni Ernst Doesn't Like Being Compared to Lyin' Liz Cheney, Backs Down on Pete Hegseth

Huh. Guess Senator Joni Ernst decided she did NOT want to be the next Liz Cheney.

Good choice, Joni. Aces.

Although if we know the Right (and we like to think we do at least a little bit), the damage has already been done, and while she may not be the next Liz, she will likely fall into the Collins/Murkowski column of 'can't be trusted'.

Advertisement

She's come out and said she's not trying to derail Pete Hegseth's ocnfirmation:

🚨 #BREAKING: Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) announces she does not want the Secretary of Defense role, denies that she's trying to derail Pete Hegseth's confirmation.



“I don’t have a campaign against Pete."



“I am not seeking to be secretary of defense."



"All the rumblings out… pic.twitter.com/BOt6IEtDde — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 6, 2024

Post continues:

"All the rumblings out there are absolutely false. My role as a senator is to make sure that we are putting to bed any rumors, any anonymous whatever." Source: RealClearPolitics

Oh, so she's just trying to make sure they're putting any rumors about Hegseth to bed.

Sure.

Did she vote to confirm Biden’s cabinet? Particularly, did she vote to confirm Lloyd Austin?



If so, Hegseth should sail through pic.twitter.com/wVQdcuzv7v — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) December 6, 2024

Aannnnnd the moonwalk…..keep up the pressure!! — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 6, 2024

She f'd up, she knows it, now it's damage control mode. — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) December 6, 2024

A lot of them are, unfortunately. Somewhere along the line they forgot they work for US.

Keep reminding them.

Keep the pressure on.

===========================================================================

Related:

SNIVELING Weasel Brian Stelter TORCHED for Pretending He's Relevant in Ugly Thread Smearing Pete Hegseth

He's DONE: Obama Tries Blaming the RIGHT for Distrust/Division in U.S. and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb (Watch)

Remember Flock of Seagulls? Hot Mess Joe Biden Pic Getting X Caption Treatment and LOL HERE are the Best

CUH-RAZY! Actor Matthew Marsden Simply Saying He Has 9 Kids Triggers BATS**T Rage-Fit from Lefty Women

*EYE ROLL* Decoding Fox News' BIG GOTCHA on Pete Hegseth Drinking Whiskey at Work Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

===========================================================================