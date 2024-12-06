Is Pete Hegseth Getting the Brett Kavanaugh Treatment?
BACKPEDAL ALERT! Joni Ernst Doesn't Like Being Compared to Lyin' Liz Cheney, Backs Down on Pete Hegseth

Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on December 06, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Huh. Guess Senator Joni Ernst decided she did NOT want to be the next Liz Cheney.

Good choice, Joni. Aces.

Although if we know the Right (and we like to think we do at least a little bit), the damage has already been done, and while she may not be the next Liz, she will likely fall into the Collins/Murkowski column of 'can't be trusted'. 

She's come out and said she's not trying to derail Pete Hegseth's ocnfirmation:

Post continues:

"All the rumblings out there are absolutely false. My role as a senator is to make sure that we are putting to bed any rumors, any anonymous whatever."

Source: RealClearPolitics

Oh, so she's just trying to make sure they're putting any rumors about Hegseth to bed.

Sure.

A lot of them are, unfortunately. Somewhere along the line they forgot they work for US. 

Keep reminding them.

Keep the pressure on.

