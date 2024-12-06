Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is...
Oh, Canada, No! America's Hat Bans More Guns, Plans to Send Confiscated Weapons...
Hakeem Jeffries Doesn't Get DOGE Because Smaller, More Efficient Government Is Foreign to...
Frmr. WH Official Says Aides/Agency Heads Who F**ked Around with Trump Now INTENSELY...
'More Lies About the Lies': KJP Assigns Blame for Biden Deciding to Pardon...
PAY ATTENTION TO ME! 'Oppenheimer' Actress Makes Up Brand New 'Gender Identity'
Is Pete Hegseth Getting the Brett Kavanaugh Treatment?
That's OUR VP! JD Vance DROPPING D-Bag Journo on His Smug Pointy Head...
VIP
And Now for Something COMPLETELY Different --> This Wholesome Thread Made My Heart...
BACKPEDAL ALERT! Joni Ernst Doesn't Like Being Compared to Lyin' Liz Cheney, Backs...
SNIVELING Weasel Brian Stelter TORCHED for Pretending He's Relevant in Ugly Thread Smearin...
Candidate Who Torched $1 Billion-Plus on Disastrous Campaign Tells Dems to Use 'Limited...
He's DONE: Obama Tries Blaming the RIGHT for Distrust/Division in U.S. and HOOBOY...
Jurors in Daniel Penny Case Informed Judge They're Deadlocked, Jonathan Turley Explains Wh...

BUCKLE UP! Mike Lee Shares EPIC Thread After Meeting with DOGE and Big Gov Is in for a Bumpy Ride

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on December 06, 2024
Sarah D.

After meeting with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy (aka DOGE), Sen. Mike Lee put out a fairly inspiring thread about putting Americans back in charge of their government instead of the other way around. Note, this thread is very long and we grabbed what we considered the highlights, it is definitely worth your time to look through the entire thing on X. 

Advertisement

In the meantime, take a look at this: 

You hear that, Democrats? CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC.

This is a revolution.

So buckle up progressives.

Since the beginning of progressivism in our federal government.

Yup.

Recommended

That's OUR VP! JD Vance DROPPING D-Bag Journo on His Smug Pointy Head for Mocking Christians Is LEGEND
Sam J.
Advertisement

Let's GOOOOOO.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

After COVID and the lockdowns in 2020 this makes more sense than ever before.

100,000 pages of regulations EVERY YEAR.

Holy cow.

Louder for the people in back ... and AMEN.

Past time.

Advertisement

Yes. Let's do just that.

===========================================================================

Related:

Frm. WH Official Says Aides/Agency Heads Who F**ked Around with Trump Now INTENSELY Scared to Find OUT

That's OUR VP! JD Vance DROPPING D-Bag Journo on His Smug Pointy Head for Mocking Christians Is LEGEND

And Now for Something COMPLETELY Different --> This Wholesome Thread Made My Heart Sing

BACKPEDAL! Even Joni Ernst Doesn't Want to be Compared to Lyin' Liz Cheney, Backs Down on Pete Hegseth

SNIVELING Weasel Brian Stelter TORCHED for Pretending He's Relevant in Ugly Thread Smearing Pete Hegseth

===========================================================================

Tags: ELON MUSK TRUMP VIVEK RAMASWAMY DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's OUR VP! JD Vance DROPPING D-Bag Journo on His Smug Pointy Head for Mocking Christians Is LEGEND
Sam J.
Frmr. WH Official Says Aides/Agency Heads Who F**ked Around with Trump Now INTENSELY Scared to Find OUT
Sam J.
PAY ATTENTION TO ME! 'Oppenheimer' Actress Makes Up Brand New 'Gender Identity'
Grateful Calvin
'More Lies About the Lies': KJP Assigns Blame for Biden Deciding to Pardon His Son (Just Guess)
Doug P.
BACKPEDAL ALERT! Joni Ernst Doesn't Like Being Compared to Lyin' Liz Cheney, Backs Down on Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
Oh, Canada, No! America's Hat Bans More Guns, Plans to Send Confiscated Weapons to Ukraine (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's OUR VP! JD Vance DROPPING D-Bag Journo on His Smug Pointy Head for Mocking Christians Is LEGEND Sam J.
Advertisement