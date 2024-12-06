BUCKLE UP! Mike Lee Shares EPIC Thread After Meeting with DOGE and Big Gov Is in for a Bumpy Ride

After meeting with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy (aka DOGE), Sen. Mike Lee put out a fairly inspiring thread about putting Americans back in charge of their government instead of the other way around. Note, this thread is very long and we grabbed what we considered the highlights, it is definitely worth your time to look through the entire thing on X.

Advertisement

In the meantime, take a look at this:

🧵1. In a meeting today with @elonmusk, @vivekgramaswamy, & @speakerjohnson, Elon & Vivek referred to the fact that, because unelected bureaucrats now make most federal law & control much of our economy, we’ve been stripped of the benefits of a constitutional republic. pic.twitter.com/8Zo3DoilrB — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 6, 2024

You hear that, Democrats? CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC.

2. As @vivekgramaswamy noted, the need for Americans to demand accountability from their own government is precisely why we fought—and mercifully won—the American Revolution. That got me thinking …. pic.twitter.com/SPw5vfO7J7 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 6, 2024

This is a revolution.

So buckle up progressives.

9. We’re about to have another one of those years, one that could initiate the reversal of the immense harm that has been unleashed on the American people—by their own government, no less—ever since April 12, 1937. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 6, 2024

Since the beginning of progressivism in our federal government.

Yup.

10.Brace yourselves because 2025 is shaping up to be the next big, pivotal year—only the fourth in our 248-year history as a country. We're on the cusp of setting in motion a new, brighter era for America. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 6, 2024

Let's GOOOOOO.

11. This next era MUST be about reinstating the Constitution’s core, structural protections—both the vertical protection of federalism and the horizontal separation-of-powers. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 6, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

12.Congress needs to step up aggressively. It’s time to open this next chapter where WE, the American people, take back control from unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats who've been running our government like it’s their personal sandbox, treating us like their toys—or, better… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 6, 2024

After COVID and the lockdowns in 2020 this makes more sense than ever before.

13.These bureaucrats churn out nearly 100,000 pages of regulations every year. Regulations that NOT ONE ELECTED LAWMAKER votes to enact into law! — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 6, 2024

100,000 pages of regulations EVERY YEAR.

Holy cow.

https://t.co/UsKA37FQ16's time to put the PEOPLE back in charge. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 6, 2024

Louder for the people in back ... and AMEN.

Past time.

30. Let’s make 2025 the year we remember as the turning point back to constitutional governance, where the American spirit isn’t just nominally free, but truly free and empowered. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 6, 2024

Advertisement

Yes. Let's do just that.

===========================================================================

Related:

Frm. WH Official Says Aides/Agency Heads Who F**ked Around with Trump Now INTENSELY Scared to Find OUT

That's OUR VP! JD Vance DROPPING D-Bag Journo on His Smug Pointy Head for Mocking Christians Is LEGEND

And Now for Something COMPLETELY Different --> This Wholesome Thread Made My Heart Sing

BACKPEDAL! Even Joni Ernst Doesn't Want to be Compared to Lyin' Liz Cheney, Backs Down on Pete Hegseth

SNIVELING Weasel Brian Stelter TORCHED for Pretending He's Relevant in Ugly Thread Smearing Pete Hegseth

===========================================================================