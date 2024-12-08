Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done...
ARGLE! Reporter Tries Questioning Unhinged Anti-Trump Protesters and Their Reaction Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on December 08, 2024
Twitchy

For years now, the Left has accused the Right and especially Trump supporters of being in a cult. Who knew wanting a strong economy, smaller government, lower taxes, fewer wars, and a more secure border meant this editor was in a cult.

Fine. Sign us up.

Especially when it's obvious which party is truly the cult and it's far far FAR from the Right. Hey, don't take our word for it, just watch these unhinged nutballs and how they react when a reporter tries asking them actual questions about Trump and why they're protesting him.

Seems like the leader of the cult ... sorry, group ... really does NOT want the others answering any questions which is a real bummer because we all wanted to hear the one guy explain to us how Trump broke the law. He seemed so thoroughly informed, especially when he blurted out, 'DIDN'T YOU READ THE TRANSCRIPT?!'

Heh.

These freaking people.

Not only do they walk among us, but most of them vote.

Yeah, that's what keeps this editor up at night. Oh sure, we knew that when the worst candidate in history, Kamala Harris, somehow still managed to get tens of millions of votes but still ...

Get the net!

