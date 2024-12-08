ARGLE! Reporter Tries Questioning Unhinged Anti-Trump Protesters and Their Reaction Is PRICELESS (Watch)

For years now, the Left has accused the Right and especially Trump supporters of being in a cult. Who knew wanting a strong economy, smaller government, lower taxes, fewer wars, and a more secure border meant this editor was in a cult.

Fine. Sign us up.

Especially when it's obvious which party is truly the cult and it's far far FAR from the Right. Hey, don't take our word for it, just watch these unhinged nutballs and how they react when a reporter tries asking them actual questions about Trump and why they're protesting him.

A reporter confronts anti-Trump protesters who try to evade questions, using facts and logic to dismantle their arguments. pic.twitter.com/JOs2n2kVjV — Defiant World (@DefiantWorld) December 8, 2024

Seems like the leader of the cult ... sorry, group ... really does NOT want the others answering any questions which is a real bummer because we all wanted to hear the one guy explain to us how Trump broke the law. He seemed so thoroughly informed, especially when he blurted out, 'DIDN'T YOU READ THE TRANSCRIPT?!'

Heh.

These freaking people.

Geez, these people walk among us. 🙄 — Tracy E Martin (@TracyMartin1960) December 8, 2024

Not only do they walk among us, but most of them vote.

Yeah, that's what keeps this editor up at night. Oh sure, we knew that when the worst candidate in history, Kamala Harris, somehow still managed to get tens of millions of votes but still ...

Get the net!

