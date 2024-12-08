Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Trump sat down for an interview with NBC propagandist, Kristen Welker who clearly thought she would take Trump apart.

And clearly, she was wrong.

There are many great clips out there from the interview but this one is our favorite because it's crazy to us that the Left and mainstream media are working so hard to defend such dangerous, violent criminals just so they can own the cons.

Advertisement

Watch this:

🚨Trump hammers home the need to start deportations with convicted criminals and gangs terrorizing US citizens —



— as NBC propagandist Kristen Welker attempts to lie about migrant gangs taking over buildings in Colorado:



TRUMP: They're vicious, violent people. And you see what… pic.twitter.com/czncdQTwzC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2024

Post continues:

TRUMP: They're vicious, violent people. And you see what they've done in Colorado and other places. They're taking over, literally taking over apartment complexes and doing it with impunity. WELKER: Local police say that is not the case in Colorado. TRUMP: The police are afraid to do anything.It’s as if verified video evidence of gangs illegals in Colorado doesn’t exist to Fake News Welker.

Someone should inform Kristen we've seen the damn videos, we know there's a problem in Colorado. We also know some politicians in that state have said they will go to jail to protect these criminals ... c'mon.

President Trump won't change this propagandist's mind, but maybe some of the viewers will be changed. That is of course that this part isn't edited out. We know how it works at @NBC and the other purveyors of fake news — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) December 8, 2024

The fake news MSM is at it again, trying to spin the truth about the migrant crisis. Trump is right, we need to take action against these violent gangs and criminals who are terrorizing our citizens. It's time to put America first and stop coddling these lawbreakers. — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) December 8, 2024

Kudos to Trump for sitting down and talking to this know rabid liar! She’s so stupid, or delusional, that 87% of Americans agree with Trump on deportations. No amount of her lying is gonna change that! — DeWink (@DWink99) December 8, 2024

Why not both?

Kristen Welker apparently didn't do any research for this interview or got talking points from the DNC. Yes, Colorado is dealing with gangs taking over apartment complexes. Dear Lord. pic.twitter.com/CA63wiHQSx — Alexandra IFBAP (@Alexandra282072) December 8, 2024

Dear Lord, indeed.

===========================================================================

Related:

ARGLE! Reporter Tries Questioning Unhinged Anti-Trump Protesters and Their Reaction Is PRICELESS (Watch)



He's BAAACK! Instapundit TORCHES Journos Cheering UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder with 1 Savagely Honest Post

Advertisement

Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is She LIT or What? (Watch)

BUCKLE UP! Mike Lee Shares EPIC Thread After Meeting with DOGE and Big Gov in for a SERIOUSLY Bumpy Ride



Frm. WH Official Says Aides/Agency Heads Who F**ked Around with Trump Now INTENSELY Scared to Find OUT

===========================================================================