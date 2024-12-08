Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done...
ARGLE! Reporter Tries Questioning Unhinged Anti-Trump Protesters and Their Reaction Is PRI...
WHOA: Ana Kasparian Taking Today's 'Zealot Left' APART During EPIC Glenn Beck Interview...
He's BAAACK! Instapundit TORCHES Journos Cheering UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder with 1 Savag...
He Was Sawing Logs, Chief: Biden's NSC Reports He Was 'Monitoring' the Situation...
The Subtitle Generations: Why Millennials and Gen Zers Need Everything Spelled Out for...
Seismic Shift? White Republican Upsets Black Democrat Incumbent in Baton Rouge Mayoral Ele...
We’ll Always Have Paris: Jill Biden’s Girlish Glance Towards Trump Sparks Mischievous Meme...
Warrior on Two Fronts: Scott Jennings Is Now Claiming Scalps on CNN and...
The Lying King: Comfy City Cat Overlooks His Kingdom Set to Music of...
Live in New York City? The Answers One X User Got are Brutally...
Who’s There? Knock-Knock Joke Meme Reveals Who Kash Patel Will Visit First If...
Silent Running: Politico Confused By Stealthy Trump Team Transition Tactics
Battle in a Bottle: President Trump Launches ‘Fight Fight Fight’ Cologne

Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on December 08, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Trump sat down for an interview with NBC propagandist, Kristen Welker who clearly thought she would take Trump apart. 

And clearly, she was wrong.

There are many great clips out there from the interview but this one is our favorite because it's crazy to us that the Left and mainstream media are working so hard to defend such dangerous, violent criminals just so they can own the cons.

Advertisement

Watch this:

Post continues:

TRUMP: They're vicious, violent people. And you see what they've done in Colorado and other places. They're taking over, literally taking over apartment complexes and doing it with impunity.

WELKER: Local police say that is not the case in Colorado. 

TRUMP: The police are afraid to do anything.It’s as if verified video evidence of gangs illegals in Colorado doesn’t exist to Fake News Welker.

Someone should inform Kristen we've seen the damn videos, we know there's a problem in Colorado. We also know some politicians in that state have said they will go to jail to protect these criminals ... c'mon.

Recommended

Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done to the Democratic Party
Sam J.
Advertisement

Why not both?

Dear Lord, indeed.

===========================================================================

Related:

ARGLE! Reporter Tries Questioning Unhinged Anti-Trump Protesters and Their Reaction Is PRICELESS (Watch)

He's BAAACK! Instapundit TORCHES Journos Cheering UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder with 1 Savagely Honest Post

Advertisement

Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is She LIT or What? (Watch)

BUCKLE UP! Mike Lee Shares EPIC Thread After Meeting with DOGE and Big Gov in for a SERIOUSLY Bumpy Ride

Frm. WH Official Says Aides/Agency Heads Who F**ked Around with Trump Now INTENSELY Scared to Find OUT

===========================================================================

Tags: DEPORTATION INTERVIEW NBC TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done to the Democratic Party
Sam J.
ARGLE! Reporter Tries Questioning Unhinged Anti-Trump Protesters and Their Reaction Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
WHOA: Ana Kasparian Taking Today's 'Zealot Left' APART During EPIC Glenn Beck Interview a Must-WATCH
Sam J.
He's BAAACK! Instapundit TORCHES Journos Cheering UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder with 1 Savagely Honest Post
Sam J.
Warrior on Two Fronts: Scott Jennings Is Now Claiming Scalps on CNN and Now X
Warren Squire
We’ll Always Have Paris: Jill Biden’s Girlish Glance Towards Trump Sparks Mischievous Memes
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done to the Democratic Party Sam J.
Advertisement