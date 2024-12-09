Someone's SCARED: Liz Cheney Responds to Trump Saying J6 Committee Members Should be...
Cue the ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Just for FUN, Check Out this LEGENDARY Thread...
Bill Melugin Spots Something Missing From Biden DHS's Press Release on Fentanyl Traffickin...
Mike Lee Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to EDUCATE Media/Lefties on the...
VIP
PolitiFact Explains Why All the $$$ Biden's Sending Overseas Isn't Taking Away From...
HA! Never Trump Bulwarkian Tools TROUNCED for Pushing to Deport Illegals Because Hispanics...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
‘Journalist’ Shocked Trump’s Appointees Will Do Their Jobs Without Having to Be Asked
Senate Speculation: Lara Trump Announces She’s Stepping Down as RNC Co-Chair
Buyer’s Remorse: Martha Raddatz Mad Over Deportation Price Tag She Voted for in...
Tales From the Creep: Carville Says Tucker Carlson’s Bow Tie Reigns Supreme Over...
VIP
Trump Says He'll Pardon Jan. 6 Protestors. He's Right to Do So
Trump's New Cologne 'Ad' Is a Master Level Troll
Pay Attention to Me! Adam Kinzinger Invokes Trump’s Name in Fruitless Quest for...

Libs of TikTok NUKES NBC from Orbit With Mother of ALL Fact-Checks for Calling Trump a LIAR on Crime

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on December 09, 2024
Meme

It's going to be a loooooong four years for NBC if they can't get over the fact that Trump not only won BUT he won with a mandate unlike anything we've seen in decades. Americans overwhelmingly rejected Kamala Harris giving Trump a literal MANDATE with an Electoral College win PLUS a popular vote win. Oh, the Democrats keep counting magical votes so they can pretend he didn't just annihilate them but deep down they know the truth.

Advertisement

We all do.

Even NBC, regardless of how hard they try and pretend otherwise.

For example, they're still trying to pretend crime went down under Biden. Don't make that face, we didn't say it. Luckily, Libs of TikTok was front and center to drop a fact-nuke or two:

Post continues:

Some major cities just stopped reporting it and the FBI recently quietly updated their crime statistics which was missing thousands of crimes.

CRIME IS UP.

And it HAS BEEN since Sleep Joe and the Garden Hoe took over.

Ahem.

It's only going to get worse, we're afraid.

There are a few dozen cat ladies keeping them afloat ... but that's it.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This right here, this will never get old.

===========================================================================

Related:

Mike Lee Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to EDUCATE Media/Lefties on the 14th Amendment in EPIC Thread

HA! Never Trump Bulwarkian Tools TROUNCED for Pushing to Deport Illegals Because Hispanics Voted Trump

'Loathsome POS'! David Axelrod DECIMATED for Trying to Spread Ugly Rumor About Tulsi Gabbard and Assad

Nina Turner's Post Trying to Make Jordan Neely Look Like a Sweet-Faced VICTIM Absolutely NUKED from Orbit

Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done to the Democratic Party

Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: NBC TRUMP LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Someone's SCARED: Liz Cheney Responds to Trump Saying J6 Committee Members Should be in Jail and HOO BOY
Sam J.
Cue the ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Just for FUN, Check Out this LEGENDARY Thread of Trump’s Most Savage Moments
Sam J.
Mike Lee Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to EDUCATE Media/Lefties on the 14th Amendment in EPIC Thread
Sam J.
Bill Melugin Spots Something Missing From Biden DHS's Press Release on Fentanyl Trafficking Arrests
Doug P.
HA! Never Trump Bulwarkian Tools TROUNCED for Pushing to Deport Illegals Because Hispanics Voted Trump
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement