Libs of TikTok NUKES NBC from Orbit With Mother of ALL Fact-Checks for Calling Trump a LIAR on Crime

It's going to be a loooooong four years for NBC if they can't get over the fact that Trump not only won BUT he won with a mandate unlike anything we've seen in decades. Americans overwhelmingly rejected Kamala Harris giving Trump a literal MANDATE with an Electoral College win PLUS a popular vote win. Oh, the Democrats keep counting magical votes so they can pretend he didn't just annihilate them but deep down they know the truth.

We all do.

Even NBC, regardless of how hard they try and pretend otherwise.

For example, they're still trying to pretend crime went down under Biden. Don't make that face, we didn't say it. Luckily, Libs of TikTok was front and center to drop a fact-nuke or two:

NBC is “fact checking” Trump’s interview this morning and they’re repeating the lies that crime is down.



Trump is right. Crime is not down.



Some major cities just stopped reporting it and the FBI recently quietly updated their crime statistics which was missing thousands of… pic.twitter.com/9VPjaiYA31 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 8, 2024

Post continues:

Some major cities just stopped reporting it and the FBI recently quietly updated their crime statistics which was missing thousands of crimes.

CRIME IS UP.

And it HAS BEEN since Sleep Joe and the Garden Hoe took over.

Ahem.

One might think that the Democrats and their media lapdogs could stop lying now that the election is over. But of course not. — Tom (@BoreGuru) December 8, 2024

It's only going to get worse, we're afraid.

Does anyone actually trust the mainstream media at all for anything anymore? — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) December 8, 2024

There are a few dozen cat ladies keeping them afloat ... but that's it.

The country fact checked the legacy media.



Here are the results: pic.twitter.com/M1pIZ3rjHa — Tucker Carlson Network 🇺🇸 Fan Account (@TCNetworkFans) December 8, 2024

This right here, this will never get old.

