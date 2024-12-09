Mike Lee Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to EDUCATE Media/Lefties on the 14th Amendment in EPIC Thread

Sen. Mike Lee broke out the puppets and crayons to provide a master class on the 14th Amendment for the press and the Left (we know, same difference). As we've said before, when a thread speaks for itself well ... we try and let it.

And his thread is definitely one of those:

🧵1. @MeetThePress omits six words about birthright citizenship from the 14th Amendment



The omitted text is set off by asterisks:



“All persons born … in the United States, *and subject to the jurisdiction thereof,* shall be citizens of the United States”



Those words matter https://t.co/qVYld0O4og — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 8, 2024

That's why Meet the Press left them OUT.

2. Congress has the power to define what it means to be born in the United States “and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 8, 2024

Ya' don't say!

3. While current law contains no such restriction, Congress could pass a law defining what it means to be born in the United States “and subject to the jurisdiction thereof,” excluding prospectively from birthright citizenship individuals born in the U.S. to illegal aliens. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 8, 2024

Make it so.

4. This is an idea that has attracted lawmakers of both political parties. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 8, 2024

Wait, we thought only Republicans were super racist and stuff! Both parties?! Say it ain't so!

5. In fact, one of the first bills (at least in recent memory) that attempted to impose statutory limits on automatic birthright citizenship was introduced in 1993 by then-Senator Harry Reid, a Democrat, who later became the Democrats’ leader in the Senate. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 8, 2024

Read that again ... DEMOCRATS.

6. Senator Reid’s bill was called the Immigration Stabilization Act of 1993. Title X of that bill would have limited automatic birthright citizenship to children born in the United States to mothers who were either U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents at the time. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 8, 2024

Sounds good.

7. The fact that federal law doesn’t currently impose such a restriction doesn’t mean that it couldn’t, and that’s why Senator Harry Reid proposed that change. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 8, 2024

Who knew? Oh wait, Harry Reid did.

Huh.

8. Nothing in the Fourteenth Amendment limits Congress’s ability to enact legislation limiting birthright citizenship along the lines of what Senator Harry Reid proposed in 1993. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 8, 2024

Duh.

9. Those who suggest Congress is somehow powerless to limit birthright citizenship ignore important constitutional text giving Congress power define who among those “born in the United States” is born “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 8, 2024

America is the only country in the world that's not allowed to secure its borders.

It's weird.

10. It bothers me that @MeetThePress, long revered as America’s leading Sunday political news program, has become so one-sided. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 8, 2024

We're used to it.

11. In this instance, @MeetThePress seems to try to render a debatable matter beyond debate by selectively omitting key words from the Constitution, making it appear incorrectly that the Fourteenth Amendment proscribes any and all restrictions on birthright citizenship. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 8, 2024

It's because they hate Trump.

That's it.

Read my lips. pic.twitter.com/gwxRcUV3CL — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) December 8, 2024

Ours too.

If they’re here illegally they need to go — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 8, 2024

And BOOM.

