Mike Lee Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to EDUCATE Media/Lefties on the 14th Amendment in EPIC Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on December 09, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Sen. Mike Lee broke out the puppets and crayons to provide a master class on the 14th Amendment for the press and the Left (we know, same difference). As we've said before, when a thread speaks for itself well ... we try and let it.

And his thread is definitely one of those:

That's why Meet the Press left them OUT.

Ya' don't say!

Make it so.

Wait, we thought only Republicans were super racist and stuff! Both parties?! Say it ain't so!

Read that again ... DEMOCRATS.

Sounds good.

Who knew? Oh wait, Harry Reid did.

Huh.

Duh.

America is the only country in the world that's not allowed to secure its borders.

It's weird.

We're used to it.

It's because they hate Trump.

That's it.

Ours too.

And BOOM.

ILLEGALS MIKE LEE

