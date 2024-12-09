Someone's SCARED: Liz Cheney Responds to Trump Saying J6 Committee Members Should be...
Cue the ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Just for FUN, Check Out this LEGENDARY Thread of Trump’s Most Savage Moments

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/John Locher, File

Ever since Donald J. Trump came down that escalator in 2015 the country and the Republican Party has changed. No more are the days of Jeb Bush begging people to clap for him during a speech or Mitt Romney apologizing for being honest about the staggering number of Americans who have ZERO skin in the game because they don't pay taxes. For decades, we Republicans were the punching bag of the Democratic Party, especially with Barak Obama leading it.

Advertisement

Trump changed all of that.

Thank God.

And along the way, he has had several 'savage' moments ...

This thread from Defiant L's is so great, and the sort of entertaining reminder of who our president really is.

Take a look:

Probably his most savage moment ever.

There's a reason she's aged like milk since this exchange and no amount of filler or Botox can stop that.

We are so ready to watch him nuke the mainstream media (or what's left of it) for the next four years.

HAAAAA

The joke is, of course, he's not. At all.

Too good.

Try.

Yes, his hair. LOL.

Man, we're so freakin' glad he won.

We're so freakin' glad he turned his head at JUST the right moment.

Seriously.

