Cue the ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Just for FUN, Check Out this LEGENDARY Thread of Trump’s Most Savage Moments

Ever since Donald J. Trump came down that escalator in 2015 the country and the Republican Party has changed. No more are the days of Jeb Bush begging people to clap for him during a speech or Mitt Romney apologizing for being honest about the staggering number of Americans who have ZERO skin in the game because they don't pay taxes. For decades, we Republicans were the punching bag of the Democratic Party, especially with Barak Obama leading it.

Trump changed all of that.

Thank God.

And along the way, he has had several 'savage' moments ...

This thread from Defiant L's is so great, and the sort of entertaining reminder of who our president really is.

Take a look:

🔥8 of Donald Trump's MOST SAVAGE moments.



🧵A thread.



1. Because you'd be in jail. pic.twitter.com/nYiCsnLoBz — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 8, 2024

Probably his most savage moment ever.

There's a reason she's aged like milk since this exchange and no amount of filler or Botox can stop that.

We are so ready to watch him nuke the mainstream media (or what's left of it) for the next four years.

HAAAAA

4. You're a real tough guy Jeb. pic.twitter.com/fkvX4LrZkJ — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 8, 2024

The joke is, of course, he's not. At all.

Too good.

Try.

Yes, his hair. LOL.

Man, we're so freakin' glad he won.

We're so freakin' glad he turned his head at JUST the right moment.

Seriously.

