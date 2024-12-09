Cue the ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Just for FUN, Check Out this LEGENDARY Thread of Trump’s Most Savage Moments

Ever since Donald J. Trump came down that escalator in 2015 the country and the Republican Party has changed. No more are the days of Jeb Bush begging people to clap for him during a speech or Mitt Romney apologizing for being honest about the staggering number of Americans who have ZERO skin in the game because they don't pay taxes. For decades, we Republicans were the punching bag of the Democratic Party, especially with Barak Obama leading it.
Trump changed all of that.
Thank God.
And along the way, he has had several 'savage' moments ...
This thread from Defiant L's is so great, and the sort of entertaining reminder of who our president really is.
Take a look:
🔥8 of Donald Trump's MOST SAVAGE moments.— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 8, 2024
🧵A thread.
1. Because you'd be in jail. pic.twitter.com/nYiCsnLoBz
Probably his most savage moment ever.
There's a reason she's aged like milk since this exchange and no amount of filler or Botox can stop that.
2. What a stupid question. pic.twitter.com/GaXa4fQPRH— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 8, 2024
We are so ready to watch him nuke the mainstream media (or what's left of it) for the next four years.
3. Trump's story about Hillary. pic.twitter.com/EH9Qs2hFmW— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 8, 2024
HAAAAA
4. You're a real tough guy Jeb. pic.twitter.com/fkvX4LrZkJ— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 8, 2024
The joke is, of course, he's not. At all.
5. The mosquito. pic.twitter.com/EmMw5F2J6n— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 8, 2024
Too good.
6. Try getting it out. pic.twitter.com/G8yfNWMKRj— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 8, 2024
Try.
7. Donald Trump's hair. pic.twitter.com/rcw9evx67o— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 8, 2024
Yes, his hair. LOL.
8. White Dudes for Harris. pic.twitter.com/jRYjcqEzkT— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 8, 2024
Recommended
Man, we're so freakin' glad he won.
We're so freakin' glad he turned his head at JUST the right moment.
Seriously.
===========================================================================
Related:
Libs of TikTok NUKES NBC from Orbit With Mother of ALL Fact-Checks for Calling Trump a LIAR on Crime
Mike Lee Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to EDUCATE Media/Lefties on the 14th Amendment in EPIC Thread
HA! Never Trump Bulwarkian Tools TROUNCED for Pushing to Deport Illegals Because Hispanics Voted Trump
'Loathsome POS'! David Axelrod DECIMATED for Trying to Spread Ugly Rumor About Tulsi Gabbard and Assad
Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done to the Democratic Party
===========================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member