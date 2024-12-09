He's Gonna BLOW! Alvin Bragg's Daniel Penny Verdict Statement Is Even MORE PATHETIC Than You'd Expect

Alvin Bragg should resign.

Immediately.

The guy has proven over and over again he's not concerned with justice, but with politics and revenge. He couldn't even make a statement on Daniel Penny's acquittal without using it for his office to play the victim.

No, really.

New statement from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Daniel Penny acquittal Jurors' lengthy deliberation underscored why this case was put in front of a jury of Mr. Penny’s peers, Bragg says "The jury has now spoken." https://t.co/SAeSkAZjpm pic.twitter.com/NjxVdB0D1Y

From our sister site, Townhall:

"Their lengthy deliberation — and the totality of the facts and evidence — underscored why this case was put in front of a jury of Mr. Penny's peers," Bragg insisted.

However, the Democrat district attorney acknowledged: "The jury has now spoken. At the Manhattan D.A.'s Office, we deeply respect the jury process and we respect their verdict."

Bragg then claimed that throughout the trial, his deputy DAs were "besieged with hate and threats" on social media, over the phone, and via email.

"Simply put, this is unacceptable, and everyone, no matter your opinion on this case, should condemn it," Bragg said. "These are prosecutors who have dedicated decades of their lives to public service and to the safety of Manhattan."