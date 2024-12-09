He's Gonna BLOW! Alvin Bragg's Daniel Penny Verdict Statement Is Even MORE PATHETIC Than You'd Expect

Alvin Bragg should resign.
Immediately.
The guy has proven over and over again he's not concerned with justice, but with politics and revenge. He couldn't even make a statement on Daniel Penny's acquittal without using it for his office to play the victim.
No, really.
New statement from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Daniel Penny acquittal— Dan Rivoli (@danrivoli) December 9, 2024
Jurors' lengthy deliberation underscored why this case was put in front of a jury of Mr. Penny’s peers, Bragg says
"The jury has now spoken." https://t.co/SAeSkAZjpm pic.twitter.com/NjxVdB0D1Y
Alvin Bragg Reacts to Daniel Penny's Acquittal— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 9, 2024
https://t.co/RtCb8ZYAIu
From our sister site, Townhall:
"Their lengthy deliberation — and the totality of the facts and evidence — underscored why this case was put in front of a jury of Mr. Penny's peers," Bragg insisted.
However, the Democrat district attorney acknowledged: "The jury has now spoken. At the Manhattan D.A.'s Office, we deeply respect the jury process and we respect their verdict."
Bragg then claimed that throughout the trial, his deputy DAs were "besieged with hate and threats" on social media, over the phone, and via email.
"Simply put, this is unacceptable, and everyone, no matter your opinion on this case, should condemn it," Bragg said. "These are prosecutors who have dedicated decades of their lives to public service and to the safety of Manhattan."
See guys? THEY'RE the victim.
Not Daniel Penny.
Not the taxpayers who just footed the bill for this ridiculousness.
No no, his office, they're the real victims.
What an a-hole.
