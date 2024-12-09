VIP
What in the Absolute EFF?! Video of Dad Helping His Trans Kid 'Primp'...
Kick-Butt Thread About Pete Hegseth Putting Duty and Country Over Personal Gain Will...
'That Is a Lie!' Leo Terrell Obliterates Those Screaming Racism After Daniel Penny...
LOL! She TOTALLY Voted Trump: WATCH How Jill Biden Treats Kamala Harris at...
Argle Bargle REEE! Here Are Some of the WORST Freak-Outs (X AND Bluesky)...
'Such a Disgrace': Here's How the AP Framed the Acquittal of Daniel Penny
Jonathan Turley Points Out Hunter Biden's Artwork Soon COLLAPSING Now That Joe Is...
Surprising Nobody, Associated Press Set to Give 2024 a Very Predictable Distinction
BREAKING: Daniel Penny Acquitted in New York Subway Trial
Been There, Done That: CNN Anchor Shocked President-Elect Donald Trump Looks ‘Presidential...
Someone's SCARED: Liz Cheney Responds to Trump Saying J6 Committee Members Should be...
Cue the ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Just for FUN, Check Out this LEGENDARY Thread...
Libs of TikTok NUKES NBC from Orbit With Mother of ALL Fact-Checks for...
Bill Melugin Spots Something Missing From Biden DHS's Press Release on Fentanyl Traffickin...

He's Gonna BLOW! Alvin Bragg's Daniel Penny Verdict Statement Is Even MORE PATHETIC Than You'd Expect

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Alvin Bragg should resign. 

Immediately.

The guy has proven over and over again he's not concerned with justice, but with politics and revenge. He couldn't even make a statement on Daniel Penny's acquittal without using it for his office to play the victim.

Advertisement

No, really.

From our sister site, Townhall:

"Their lengthy deliberation — and the totality of the facts and evidence — underscored why this case was put in front of a jury of Mr. Penny's peers," Bragg insisted.

However, the Democrat district attorney acknowledged: "The jury has now spoken. At the Manhattan D.A.'s Office, we deeply respect the jury process and we respect their verdict."

Bragg then claimed that throughout the trial, his deputy DAs were "besieged with hate and threats" on social media, over the phone, and via email.

"Simply put, this is unacceptable, and everyone, no matter your opinion on this case, should condemn it," Bragg said. "These are prosecutors who have dedicated decades of their lives to public service and to the safety of Manhattan."

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

See guys? THEY'RE the victim.

Not Daniel Penny.

Not the taxpayers who just footed the bill for this ridiculousness.

No no, his office, they're the real victims.

What an a-hole.

===========================================================================

Related:

LOL! She TOTALLY Voted Trump: WATCH How Jill Biden Treats Kamala Harris at Kennedy Center Honors (Video)

Argle Bargle REEE! Here Are Some of the WORST Freak-Outs (X AND Bluesky) Over Daniel Penny's Acquittal

Someone's SCARED: Liz Cheney Responds to Trump Saying J6 Committee Members Should be in Jail and HOO BOY

Cue the ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Just for FUN, Check Out this LEGENDARY Thread of Trump’s Most Savage Moments

Libs of TikTok NUKES NBC from Orbit With Mother of ALL Fact-Checks for Calling Trump a LIAR on Crime

===========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Kick-Butt Thread About Pete Hegseth Putting Duty and Country Over Personal Gain Will SHUT the Haters UP
Sam J.
Argle Bargle REEE! Here Are Some of the WORST Freak-Outs (X AND Bluesky) Over Daniel Penny's Acquittal
Sam J.
'That Is a Lie!' Leo Terrell Obliterates Those Screaming Racism After Daniel Penny Acquittal
Doug P.
LOL! She TOTALLY Voted Trump: WATCH How Jill Biden Treats Kamala Harris at Kennedy Center Honors (Video)
Sam J.
Someone's SCARED: Liz Cheney Responds to Trump Saying J6 Committee Members Should be in Jail and HOO BOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement