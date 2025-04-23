What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? U.K. Plan to Block the Sun to Fight Climate Change Gets the Green Light

Sunlight. It's important for things like plants to grow and for vitamin D production in humans.

So the U.K. is poised to dim the sunlight in the name of fighting global warming. Because science. Or something.

NEW - Experiments to "dim sunlight to fight global warming" will be given the green light by the British government within weeks.https://t.co/ioBL0llDmR — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 23, 2025

The UK government plans to allow experiments aimed at dimming sunlight to combat global warming. The Advanced Research and Invention Agency (Aria) will announce £50 million in funding for projects in the coming weeks. Prof Mark Symes emphasized the focus on “small controlled outdoor experiments” using methods like Stratospheric Aerosol Injection and Marine Cloud Brightening. Skepticism exists regarding the potential adverse effects of geoengineering, but concerns about rising carbon dioxide levels highlight the need for innovative solutions. Evidence suggests that injecting particles into clouds can enhance reflectivity and cool the planet. Field trials could lead to large-scale applications within a decade if successful, along with supporting studies and climate monitoring efforts.

What could possibly go wrong here?

Oh, we know: mass crop failure, famine, riots.

But, hey, at least the planet is a degree cooler. Or something.

Keep in mind the U.K. considers 78 degrees a 'heat wave', so their definition of 'global warming' differs vastly from the rest of the world.

1776 didn't go far enough. America needs to sail over there and finish the job. — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) April 23, 2025

For their own good.

That’s like having 4500 people in a submarine, 1200 ft down under the Atlantic Ocean and a group of 10 decide to drill a hole to get more drinking water. — June (@junebotprolly) April 23, 2025

Makes about as much sense, yes.

Literally a Simpsons meme.

Sunlight's not a public good, right? It's a commodity. Just like water. Ask the new Supreme Leader of the WEF — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 23, 2025

Yeah, that guy is worse than the last boss.

"Human-created climate change is bad. That's why we're planning to try to dim the sun."



🙂🙃🙂 — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) April 23, 2025

Makes perfect sense.

Britain famously needs less sunlight! — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) April 23, 2025

According to Google, Britain gets about 62 days of sunlight a year.

Other nations should file suit. This could have massive global impacts on food supplies, and ecosystem stability.



It may not be intended as one, but this has all the hallmarks of a weapon. — US Burning (@UsBurning) April 23, 2025

Correct.

Honestly, how much sunlight do those pasty white snaggletooths actually get on their stupid island? https://t.co/L5gfIajkXN — BrownSkin (@BrunusCutis) April 23, 2025

Not much to begin with.

Blocking the sun will cause major depopulation.



Depression and suicide will increase dramatically https://t.co/2rESdWa74N — Marc Lobliner - IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) April 23, 2025

Remember: we are the carbon they want to reduce.

They are trying to return to the little ice age and famine and black plague I guess. https://t.co/HydPIshDvg — Hillbilly Cat Herder (@PollySpin) April 23, 2025

Fun times lie ahead.

Once again for the lunatics in the back - we are more likely to destroy the Earth in the "fight" against global warming than doing nothing. https://t.co/gFxFKiysnX — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) April 23, 2025

As someone else said, they'll argue that manmade climate change is a problem, then interfere with the climate.

Make it make sense.

The British are suicidal and want to take everything with them. https://t.co/n7PQj5WhiT — Sweater Appreciator (@NotPolemicist) April 23, 2025

Hard to interpret it any other way.

This will go as well as gain-of -function research on viruses.



Trump Admin should strongly condemn and otherwise discourage this. https://t.co/7wyUdPpBOh — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 23, 2025

Every nation that doesn't want to starve its population during an ice age should discourage this.

If you wrote a book about a government that blots out the sun and legalizes migrant street crime, would they be the good guys or the bad guys? https://t.co/4sdVaJrdWW — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) April 23, 2025

The bad guys. Always the bad guys.