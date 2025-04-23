Late Night TDS: Jasmine Crockett Joins Jimmy Kimmel to Chuckle About Challenging Trump...
Pathetic Gov. Pritzker Threatens El Salvador for Failing to Return Alleged MS-13 Gang...
Cue Sad Piano Music: Woman Turns Down Dream Internship at NASA Because of...
White House Posts Illustrated Step-by-Step Guide on How to Get Deported
JUSTICE for Peanut (and Fred): Documents Show NY State Always Planned to Euthanize...
CBS News: Pete Hegseth Ordered the Addition of a Makeup Studio to Pentagon...
FactPost Repeats ‘Injecting Bleach’ Hoax Along With Video Debunking It (Again)
Human Fishing Lure Says He's Still a Woman, Regardless of the U.K. Supreme...
MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett
Reporter Asks Karoline Leavitt If Pete Hegseth Firing Pentagon Leakers Is Poor Management...
Lefty Asks Why If Gang Affiliation Is Illegal We Can't Deport the Proud...
RULE OF LAW? CA Poised to Release Early Illegal Immigrant Drunk Driver Who...
Oh, Really? Randi Weingarten Admits Even SHE Wouldn't Read Some LGBTQ Books to...
Earth Day Lecture Backfire! Bernie Sanders Gets Reminded That He Does NOT Believe...

What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? U.K. Plan to Block the Sun to Fight Climate Change Gets the Green Light

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 23, 2025
imgflip

Sunlight. It's important for things like plants to grow and for vitamin D production in humans.

So the U.K. is poised to dim the sunlight in the name of fighting global warming. Because science. Or something.

Advertisement

More from Disclose.tv:

The UK government plans to allow experiments aimed at dimming sunlight to combat global warming. The Advanced Research and Invention Agency (Aria) will announce £50 million in funding for projects in the coming weeks. Prof Mark Symes emphasized the focus on “small controlled outdoor experiments” using methods like Stratospheric Aerosol Injection and Marine Cloud Brightening.

Skepticism exists regarding the potential adverse effects of geoengineering, but concerns about rising carbon dioxide levels highlight the need for innovative solutions. Evidence suggests that injecting particles into clouds can enhance reflectivity and cool the planet.

Field trials could lead to large-scale applications within a decade if successful, along with supporting studies and climate monitoring efforts.

What could possibly go wrong here?

Oh, we know: mass crop failure, famine, riots.

But, hey, at least the planet is a degree cooler. Or something.

Keep in mind the U.K. considers 78 degrees a 'heat wave', so their definition of 'global warming' differs vastly from the rest of the world.

For their own good.

Recommended

Pathetic Gov. Pritzker Threatens El Salvador for Failing to Return Alleged MS-13 Gang Member to America
justmindy
Advertisement

Makes about as much sense, yes.

Literally a Simpsons meme.

Yeah, that guy is worse than the last boss.

Makes perfect sense.

According to Google, Britain gets about 62 days of sunlight a year.

Correct.

Not much to begin with.

Remember: we are the carbon they want to reduce.

Advertisement

Fun times lie ahead.

As someone else said, they'll argue that manmade climate change is a problem, then interfere with the climate.

Make it make sense.

Hard to interpret it any other way.

Every nation that doesn't want to starve its population during an ice age should discourage this.

The bad guys. Always the bad guys.

Tags: ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTALISM GREEN ENERGY SCIENCE U.K.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pathetic Gov. Pritzker Threatens El Salvador for Failing to Return Alleged MS-13 Gang Member to America
justmindy
Cue Sad Piano Music: Woman Turns Down Dream Internship at NASA Because of Trump
Brett T.
MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett
Brett T.
Reporter Asks Karoline Leavitt If Pete Hegseth Firing Pentagon Leakers Is Poor Management (BAD Idea)
Doug P.
Lefty Asks Why If Gang Affiliation Is Illegal We Can't Deport the Proud Boys or KKK, Gets ALL THE ANSWERS
Amy Curtis
Human Fishing Lure Says He's Still a Woman, Regardless of the U.K. Supreme Court's Ruling (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pathetic Gov. Pritzker Threatens El Salvador for Failing to Return Alleged MS-13 Gang Member to America justmindy
Advertisement