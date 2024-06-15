UK to Be Blasted by Two-Day, 78-Degree Heatwave

It's that time of year again — summer — when all of the climate alarmists tell us the planet is heating up because of climate change. Never mind that summer is hot.

Europeans have been some of the biggest babies about this, and The Daily Mirror reports, over a photo of a woman bending over a fountain, that the United Kingdom is set to be blasted with a 48-hour, 26-degree Celsius heatwave. What does that come out to in Fahrenheit?

UK to be blasted by 48 hour 26C heatwave with five cities in England the hottest https://t.co/lYqEVaMDoB pic.twitter.com/13rOZhn3b7 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 13, 2024

Wow, that's almost 79 degrees!

That's pretty much the perfect temperature for humans. — BrockManhammer (@BrockManhammer) June 15, 2024

It’s 96 here. All is well though because of my glorious air conditioning. — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) June 15, 2024

It is because Europoors don’t have AC. — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) June 15, 2024

CNN recently tried to shame Americans for relying on air conditioning, which we've been assured is sexist.

So, a Texas winter? — Sanctioned Buffoonery (@Sanctioned_B) June 15, 2024

That's about the temp my neighbors keep their AC set in summer 😂. — ivanhoe (@skivanhoe) June 15, 2024

Africa level hot. — The Notorious O.M.B. 🍊 (@TheNotoriousOMB) June 15, 2024

79 degrees? That’s a cool summer in Louisiana. Y’all weak. — John A. Douglas (@BlkCrownAuthor) June 15, 2024

To be considered a “heat wave” it needs to be above body temperature, not room temperature. — Wayne Smith (@WayneSmith23627) June 15, 2024

Oh no! It’ll be nice outside! — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 15, 2024

Honest question, how did your British ancestors conquer 1/2 the known world but in only 250 years ago their decedents became so fragile that 78 degrees is a heatwave 😂. I mean come on now. — Jim Norris (@JimNorrisMT) June 15, 2024

The British colonized huge parts of the globe where 79 degrees was a cool day.

Oh no! Not an incredibly comfortable 78 degrees!



That’s quite literally an ideal summer day in New England, and a wonderful mid spring day in the southeast USA.



Why are the English so weak? — 🏴“American Obscenity” Bang Switch Actuator 🏴 (@BangSwitch5000) June 15, 2024

Oh no, you have to put on shorts and a t-shirt, literally bathing in lava — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) June 15, 2024

That’s literally my winter down here in Florida — Kurvy Smart (@26_SAVage_) June 15, 2024

Stop crying — Wes (@DiamondsOfSpace) June 15, 2024

That’s not hot at all. How is that a heatwave? — Derrik Behler (BEE-Ler) (@DPGBehler) June 15, 2024

They do these pieces every year, and every year is the hottest summer ever. And then we get all the think pieces over here in America about how air conditioning is a bad thing.

Maybe the Brits should take a look at the Boston Globe from a few years back:

How to live without air conditioning: https://t.co/HNX1cxJtuq pic.twitter.com/qWgvuOfvLM — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) June 11, 2017

