Can Run but She Can't HIDE: Another BOMBSHELL Drops About Fani Willis Colluding with J6 to 'GET Trump'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on December 10, 2024
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

Have we mentioned our own government's actions to target and even prosecute a former (and now re-elected) president feel like we've taken a page from one of the less serious crime novels out there? It seems like every time we learn something new we think to ourselves, 'This can't be real life.'

But ... it is.

Especially when you look at the actions Nancy Pelosi took with her handpicked January 6 Committee and Fani Willis.

One way or another they thought they'd 'get Trump'. Clearly.

Take a look:

Want to withhold them all?

Shocker.

Post continues:

But Willis, citing legal exemptions for a prosecution that’s essentially dead in the water, now wants to hide these records from the America public. Judicial Watch plans to push back in court against this disingenuous secrecy.

Now what on Earth could Fani Willis have to hide about her contact with the J6 Committee?

Hrm.

Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party in General and Lefties FREAK
Sam J.
Post continues:

Now, let's see what they're trying to hide.The American people deserve to know the truth about this lawfare conspiracy against Trump. 

Keep pushing, Tom!

We were EQUALLY as shocked.

Surely, someone as honest and incorruptible like Fani Willis would NEVER lie. 

Ahem.

