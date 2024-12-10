Can Run but She Can't HIDE: Another BOMBSHELL Drops About Fani Willis Colluding with J6 to 'GET Trump'

Have we mentioned our own government's actions to target and even prosecute a former (and now re-elected) president feel like we've taken a page from one of the less serious crime novels out there? It seems like every time we learn something new we think to ourselves, 'This can't be real life.'

But ... it is.

Especially when you look at the actions Nancy Pelosi took with her handpicked January 6 Committee and Fani Willis.

One way or another they thought they'd 'get Trump'. Clearly.

Take a look:

Tonight, Fani finally admitted to having communications with the Pelosi rump Jan 6 committed that her office had denied having but wants to withhold them all! More in the am. https://t.co/WFupFUzDa4 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 10, 2024

Want to withhold them all?

Shocker.

After first denying she had any, @JudicialWatch (and a state court) forced Fani Willis to confirm additional documents exist about her collusion with partisan Pelosi Jan 6 Committee to get @RealDonaldTrump. But Willis, citing legal exemptions for a prosecution that’s essentially… https://t.co/WFupFUz5kw — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 10, 2024

Post continues:

But Willis, citing legal exemptions for a prosecution that’s essentially dead in the water, now wants to hide these records from the America public. Judicial Watch plans to push back in court against this disingenuous secrecy.

Now what on Earth could Fani Willis have to hide about her contact with the J6 Committee?

Hrm.

Finally, the truth is coming out! Fani Willis' office can't deny it anymore. Those communications with Pelosi's Jan 6 committee need to be exposed.



This is a huge win for transparency and accountability. Judicial Watch has been fighting for this for too long. Now, let's see what… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) December 10, 2024

Post continues:

Now, let's see what they're trying to hide.The American people deserve to know the truth about this lawfare conspiracy against Trump.

Keep pushing, Tom!

*GASP* You mean she was lying about this all along. What a surprise. — Ronald Smith (@Rqsmith55Smith) December 10, 2024

We were EQUALLY as shocked.

Surely, someone as honest and incorruptible like Fani Willis would NEVER lie.

Ahem.

