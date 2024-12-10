J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining About 'Finding Out'

Awww, would you look at that? Chairman of the January 6 Committee, Bennie Thompson, doesn't like Trump calling for him and the rest of the committee to be jailed claiming simple disagreements don't warrant such threats.

Disagreements.

Huh.

Was it simple disagreements that caused them to try and ruin the lives of thousands of Americans?

Was it simple disagreements that made them target Trump?

Was it simple disagreements that forced them to destroy evidence and collude with witnesses?

Pretty sure this is about more than disagreements, Bennie.

Watch:

🚨BREAKING: Jan. 6 committee member Bennie Thompson says Trump is wrong to call for the committee to be jailed, adding that disagreements don’t justify such threats.

pic.twitter.com/ymYGRj0IOO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 10, 2024

Bennie really should check in with Liz Cheney, the vice-chair of the committee, to see how things are going for her now that she all but threatened Trump if he tried to hold her accountable for her J6 actions.

We made a similar face.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

This is not going to go the way they want. Not even a little bit.

In April this guy was trying to take away Trump's Secret Service protection.



Now he is upset because Trump said some mean stuff about his fraudulent committee. 😪 https://t.co/huYCh0orf3 — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 10, 2024

Its not disagreement , it’s flat out lies, these guys are amazing. https://t.co/80mSHMMmsC — Jim Renteria (@renteria_jim) December 10, 2024

Amazing and NOT in a good way.

But no one is above the law. Destroying evidence is a crime. A REAL crime. And those should not be considered threats but promises. 🇺🇸 — Daniel Beasley (@DowntownDGB) December 10, 2024

For years and years they said 'no one is above the law.' Granted, they thought it would only ever pertain to Trump, they had no idea they'd end up eating their own words.

They WEAPONIZED the committee and withheld vital evidence!! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) December 10, 2024

They destroyed evidence, among other crimes. Put them all in the clink. — ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸 🇮🇱⭕🎩 (@PCutabitch) December 10, 2024

Disagreements? You all hid evidence and lied. That's not a disagreement. — Jack Burton Says (@philipbolin) December 10, 2024

Disagreements.

What a toad.

