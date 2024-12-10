Rep. Jamaal Bowman Doesn’t Know Why He Still Has Hope for White People
We Elected Him to Do the Opposite: Watch As Biden Says Trump Should...
EMTs Treat Sen. Mitch McConnell After Fall at Senate Lunch
Do the Pevensie Kids Form a Band? Producer Says Netflix Narnia Series Is...
Democrats 'Ignored the Needs of My Community': Florida State Rep Susan Valdes Joins...
CEO Shooting Suspect Says His Arrest Is an Insult to Americans' 'Lived Experience'
Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ...
New York AG Letitia James to Host Buyback of Guns Government Didn't Sell...
Tom Homan Explains Point-By-Point What Will Happen for Illegals Come Jan. 21, 2025...
NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card...
Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party...
Can Run but She Can't HIDE: Another BOMBSHELL Drops About Fani Willis Colluding...
WACKO E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Post About Trump Does NOT Sound Like Something...
VIP
What Is WRONG with Taylor Lorenz? Really. Sane People Don't Giggle and Express...

J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining About 'Finding Out'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on December 10, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Awww, would you look at that? Chairman of the January 6 Committee, Bennie Thompson, doesn't like Trump calling for him and the rest of the committee to be jailed claiming simple disagreements don't warrant such threats.

Advertisement

Disagreements.

Huh.

Was it simple disagreements that caused them to try and ruin the lives of thousands of Americans? 

Was it simple disagreements that made them target Trump?

Was it simple disagreements that forced them to destroy evidence and collude with witnesses?

Pretty sure this is about more than disagreements, Bennie.

Watch:

Bennie really should check in with Liz Cheney, the vice-chair of the committee, to see how things are going for her now that she all but threatened Trump if he tried to hold her accountable for her J6 actions.

We made a similar face.

This is not going to go the way they want. Not even a little bit.

Amazing and NOT in a good way.

For years and years they said 'no one is above the law.' Granted, they thought it would only ever pertain to Trump, they had no idea they'd end up eating their own words. 

Recommended

Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Disagreements.

What a toad.

===========================================================================

Related:

Tom Homan Explains Point-By-Point What Will Happen for Illegals Come Jan. 21, 2025 and LET'S GOOO (Watch)

NAACP SLAPPED with Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card with Daniel Penny

Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party in General and Lefties FREAK

Can Run but She Can't HIDE: Another BOMBSHELL Drops About Fani Willis Colluding with J6 to 'GET Trump'

WACKO E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Post About Trump Does NOT Sound Like Something a Survivor Would Say

===========================================================================

Tags: JAIL TRUMP JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is
Amy Curtis
NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card With Daniel Penny
Sam J.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman Doesn’t Know Why He Still Has Hope for White People
Brett T.
Can Run but She Can't HIDE: Another BOMBSHELL Drops About Fani Willis Colluding With J6 to 'GET Trump'
Sam J.
Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party in General and Lefties FREAK
Sam J.
Do the Pevensie Kids Form a Band? Producer Says Netflix Narnia Series Is 'All About Rock 'N Roll'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is Amy Curtis
Advertisement