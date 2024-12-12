ALL THE JOY! Jill Biden Openly and JOYFULLY Trolling Kamala Shows Just How Much She HATES Her (Watch)

Watching Jill Biden passive aggressively troll Kamala Harris will never get old. Don't get us wrong, Jill is a horrible woman and we are honestly so thrilled she is leaving the White House with her dementia-ridden husband and crackhead stepson - Kamala just sucks that much. From her time trying to ruin Kavanaugh's life simply because Trump nominated him to her pathetic fail of a campaign, she really is the worst.

So watching Jill mock and troll her fairly openly in front of the media is pretty damn entertaining.

We always love it when they eat their own.

She loves standing in front of that seal … and trolling Kamala in the process



pic.twitter.com/MZTMJg57yT — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) December 12, 2024

That too. Pretty sure we know who's been in charge when Obama wasn't pulling the strings and she definitely did not want Kamala getting her 'job'. Not even a little bit.

Would love to be a fly on the wall when Kamala saw this.

Heh.

Jill Biden is humiliating Kamala Harris for what she did to Joe, good for her. 👏 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 12, 2024

Hard to blame Jill for not quite being ready to forgive and forget.

Memories are hitting her hard today.

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/X3Dz66sdW6 — ⚖️The Justice Team⚖️ (@LawJustice323) December 12, 2024

JOYFUL MEMORIES.

I have to admit, that was funny. — TasmanianRebel (@RebelTasmanian) December 12, 2024

We laughed, but not for the reasons Jill wanted us to.

SAVAGE.

That works.

LET THEM FIGHT.

