BASED! Kellyanne Conway Is Straight-FIRE Explaining Why Women Did NOT Turn out for Kamala Harris

Democrats really thought running a woman was the answer to their Joe Biden debacle because surely the only issue women actually care about has to do with their uterus, right? WRONG. So wrong. That being said, Kamala Harris didn't lose because she's a woman ...

No no, she lost because she's Kamala Harris.

Kellyanne Conway said it much better:

Kellyanne Conway has a two word explanation for why women did not turn out for Kamala Harris: Kamala Harris

Interviewer: "why wasn't there this wave of women voters for Kamala Harris that a lot of people thought would emerge and basically save the day for her?"

Kellyanne Conway:… pic.twitter.com/TCPvG78Hru — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 15, 2024

His post continues:

Kellyanne Conway: "The answer is two words: Kamala Harris. She did not run a good campaign. She's not an informative, particularly informative or inspirational candidate. That is not an insult. I'm telling you the way that public received it. And if you don't believe me, go back and look at all the election results there. I think tough to digest and not see that this was a sweeping rebuke of, I think, her as a candidate, but also the campaign she ran, which was seemed to be like a little bit of a mishmash of identity politics. You are not going to tell me anymore who I am, what I believe, and for whom I should vote based on my gender, my age, my religion. I'm going to make my own decisions. Joe Biden won by 13 points. President Obama beat Mitt Romney by 11 points among women. Did even better in eight against McCain. So for the female, for the female candidate of color who's going to make history. Well, they're peddling abortion as the top issue. To only win by eight points that is a true devastation to the party. Why do women not come out? They did come out. We have been the majority of voters in presidential elections since 1964, and we just had the 16th consecutive election where we decide who the president is. But we're not going to be narrow casted. You're not going to talk to us from the waist down only and expect us to vote for you. We want to be talk to you from the waist up. Also with our brains, our eyes, our ears, our hearts and my big mouth is." The 'first female president' will come when a woman running has her own merit, rather than riding the coattails of powerful men to build her resume, like Hillary and Kamala.

Boom.

All the boom.

Women will not vote for anyone they perceive as a lightweight and a phony, no matter how much BS you try to feed them. Well, some will. But not nearly enough. — PatsFan_Mike (@PatsFan_Mike) December 15, 2024

Clearly.

“Talk(ing) to us from the waist down” - zenith quotepull — Arnie Fufkin (@ArnoldFufkin) December 15, 2024

Women are more than our private parts. Pretty sure we established this WAY back in 2016 when Trump beat that other unlikable, unpopular, hag of a Democrat.

Just sayin'.

