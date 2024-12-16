Just WOW: Chris Murphy Justifies Political Violence (Murder?!) and Scott Jennings Ain't Havin' ANY of It

J.K. Rowling Gives Social Media a 'Smile Break' With Her Pet Pictures Request
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on December 16, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Over the years, Sen. Chris Murphy has said some stupid things. Hey, we should know, we cover the troglodyte as part of our 'day job' around here. There are plenty of Democrats who say dumb stuff but Murphy is definitely right up there at the top.

Especially when he records himself JUSTIFYING MURDER and then posts it to X for millions of people to see.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Watch:

He knows it's uncomfortable to talk about how it's ok that some maniac murdered an innocent man because he can use it to support his political agenda BUT ...

What an a-hole.

Scott Jennings responded:

Bingo.

Murphy gives it all away before the big ol' butt. That's all we need to know.

Serio.

Right?

Yup. He literally and essentially did ...

BUT IT'S FOR THE PEOPLE or something.

