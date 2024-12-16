Just WOW: Chris Murphy Justifies Political Violence (Murder?!) and Scott Jennings Ain't Havin' ANY of It

Over the years, Sen. Chris Murphy has said some stupid things. Hey, we should know, we cover the troglodyte as part of our 'day job' around here. There are plenty of Democrats who say dumb stuff but Murphy is definitely right up there at the top.

Especially when he records himself JUSTIFYING MURDER and then posts it to X for millions of people to see.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Watch:

I know it's uncomfortable for political leaders to wade into the conversation that's happening in this country in the aftermath of the murder of the United Health CEO. But we need to listen to what people are feeling. And act. pic.twitter.com/V3WwRV74Fo — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 15, 2024

He knows it's uncomfortable to talk about how it's ok that some maniac murdered an innocent man because he can use it to support his political agenda BUT ...

What an a-hole.

Scott Jennings responded:

Ignore everything before the “but.” This rule will never fail you and makes it easy to keep tabs on everyone who justifies political violence, murder, etc. https://t.co/2hqqfx0250 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 16, 2024

Bingo.

Murphy gives it all away before the big ol' butt. That's all we need to know.

This coming from an elected government official is hilarious.



Bro, if we're gonna start talking about anger and death at the hands of the powerful, you're not gonna like that conversation, Mr. Government. https://t.co/FPK1SewQ2V — Stanley Ku-Brick (Dr Strangetweet) (@lone_rides) December 16, 2024

Serio.

Even by the standards of a Democratic senator from Connecticut, this is an astonishingly repulsive declaration. And I know that most people in 'the health care industry ... give a shit' about the lives and deaths of patients, certainly in contrast to most Democratic senators. — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) December 16, 2024

Now apply your “uncomfortable listening” schtick to abortion.



If someone pulled a Luigi on the president of Planned Parenthood, would you say we need to listen and act? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) December 16, 2024

“I’m not condoning terrorism I just think we should listen to what the terrorists are saying and give them what they want”



~ Chris Murphy, Senator from Connecticut — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 16, 2024

Right?

You're literally essentially justifying murder? Just when I didn't think you could be more reprehensible, here we are. — Cindy (@asheborn57) December 16, 2024

Yup. He literally and essentially did ...

BUT IT'S FOR THE PEOPLE or something.

