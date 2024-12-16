VIP
For a Guy Who Supposedly Bailed on X, Keith Olbermann Sure Runs His...
Dem Sen. Amy Klobuchar Seems Proud of This 'Power Photo' With Face the...
Gender Affirming Care Getting Worldwide Examination
BREAKING: At Least Five People Shot at Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin
We Are SOOO Back! Trump Puts Reporter In His PLACE With PERFECT Comeback...
'Better Off Saying What It Is': Trump Says Biden Admin Won't Divulge What's...
Holy Full of CRAP, Batman! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Daily Dose of DUMB About...
CNN's Jim Acosta Laments Trump Suing Media Into Settlements for 'Simply Doing Their...
Bro, NO! Jake Tapper Makes TOOL of Himself Calling MASSIVE CNN EFF-UP in...
Most CNN Thing EVER: Prisoner CNN Reporter Helped 'Free' Is Really Assad-Regime Torturer
'Surprise Endorsement'! Politico Warns About 'Vision' Pete Hegseth Would Bring to Defense...
J.K. Rowling Gives Social Media a 'Smile Break' With Her Pet Pictures Request
VIP
SCIENCE! Just for Fun Here Are 5 of My Favorite Climate Change Doomsday...
Sheldon Whitehouse DRAGGED for Unhinged, Paranoid AF Thread About 'Far Right' Declaring Wa...

OOF! Harry Sisson and His Fruity Drink Learn the Hard Way You Do NOT Make Up Lies About Trump Supporters

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on December 16, 2024
Twitter

Oh, honey ... no.

No no.

We're not entirely sure where Harry Sisson got the idea that Trump supporters are already regretting their votes but we have not seen that, at all. Perhaps this is just his sad, naive way of trying to save face for the embarrassing, tremendous loss Republicans just handed his owners ... sorry, employers ... last month.

Advertisement

That or he's desperate for clicks and taps and knows we'll make fun of him when he says stupid stuff.

Either way, we did laugh - maybe this is a new form of performance art for him?

Yeah. No.

And what the Hell is he drinking? That looks like a chick drink.

Just sayin'.

See what we mean?

*cough cough*

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Are they under the bed? Did they make that fruit punch for him?

So many questions.

===========================================================================

Related:

We Are SOOO Back! Trump Puts Reporter In His PLACE With PERFECT Comeback to 'Unserious' Question (Watch)

Holy Full of CRAP, Batman! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Daily Dose of DUMB About MAGA Sets Off BS Detectors

Bro, NO! Jake Tapper Makes TOOL of Himself Calling MASSIVE CNN EFF-UP in Syria 'Vital Journalism' (Watch)

White's Only Club Member Sheldon Whitehouse REKT for Claiming Far Right Declared WAR on America (Thread)

Sheldon Whitehouse DRAGGED for Unhinged, Paranoid AF Thread About 'Far Right' Declaring War on America

===========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We Are SOOO Back! Trump Puts Reporter In His PLACE With PERFECT Comeback to 'Unserious' Question (Watch)
Sam J.
Dem Sen. Amy Klobuchar Seems Proud of This 'Power Photo' With Face the Nation Host Margaret Brennan
Doug P.
Holy Full of CRAP, Batman! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Daily Dose of DUMB About MAGA Sets Off BS Detectors
Sam J.
Bro, NO! Jake Tapper Makes TOOL of Himself Calling MASSIVE CNN EFF-UP in Syria 'Vital Journalism' (Watch)
Sam J.
BREAKING: At Least Five People Shot at Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement