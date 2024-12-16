OOF! Harry Sisson and His Fruity Drink Learn the Hard Way You Do NOT Make Up Lies About Trump Supporters

Oh, honey ... no.

No no.

We're not entirely sure where Harry Sisson got the idea that Trump supporters are already regretting their votes but we have not seen that, at all. Perhaps this is just his sad, naive way of trying to save face for the embarrassing, tremendous loss Republicans just handed his owners ... sorry, employers ... last month.

That or he's desperate for clicks and taps and knows we'll make fun of him when he says stupid stuff.

Either way, we did laugh - maybe this is a new form of performance art for him?

Trump supporters are ALREADY regretting their votes! pic.twitter.com/8CB0mxEGKM — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 15, 2024

Yeah. No.

And what the Hell is he drinking? That looks like a chick drink.

Is that strawberry kiwi or tropical punch capri sun? — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) December 15, 2024

Just sayin'.

It’s only been a month and the winning keeps happening. I wish we could vote again tomorrow. https://t.co/miJtRxfBbn — Allen Covert (@thatallencovert) December 15, 2024

See what we mean?

Trump supporters don’t know what you’re talking about..,,,,, pic.twitter.com/ycuy0fjIzv — Common Cent$ (@Common_Cent1) December 15, 2024

Said no Trump voter ever — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) December 15, 2024

Bro, you gotta fire whoever is telling you that these videos make you look like the straightest man alive. He’s lying to you. — Dave Chadwick (@DChadwickAuthor) December 16, 2024

*cough cough*

Are these regret-filled Trump voters in the room with you right now? — Servant to Poo-bah the Cat (@PoobahTheCat) December 15, 2024

Are they under the bed? Did they make that fruit punch for him?

So many questions.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================