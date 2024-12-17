And Suddenly It ALL Makes Sense! Liz Wheeler DROPS Justice KBJ for Her Woke 'Queer' Broadway Appearance

In our line of work, you see a lot of crazy things. Things that no sane person should ever have to see in the first place, let alone write about and yet ... here we are. Full transparency, when we first saw this bit about Ketanji Brown Jackson being in a Broadway show we thought maybe it as parody or AI at work but, nope.

This is in fact very real.

And very terrifying.

Watch:

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson starred in a Broadway Musical.



ABC reports it was her “lifelong goal” to be the first Black female Supreme Court Justice to perform in a Broadway show. pic.twitter.com/VKy6BHvKmt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2024

Because you know, so many other Supreme Court Justices of different colors and sexes have performed in a Broadway show.

WTF?

Also, did any of you realize she was so short?! It's just weird and off-putting, all the way around.

Liz Wheeler said it best:

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson performs in the Broadway show “& Juliet” which is a “queer” rendition of Romeo & Juliet.



Jackson plays a “he/she/they” character.



So no, when Ketanji Brown Jackson refused to define “what is a woman” during her Senate confirmation… https://t.co/afwtMQ3MoI — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 16, 2024

Her post continues:

So no, when Ketanji Brown Jackson refused to define “what is a woman” during her Senate confirmation hearing, she wasn’t being a brilliant legal mind. She was, and is, a radical leftist DEI hire propagating harmful, Neo-Marxist, anti-woman transgender ideology.

IT ALL MAKES SENSE.

Finally.

Ok, to be fair none of this will ever really make SENSE but now we know why she really refused to define a woman.

A judge with poor judgment. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) December 16, 2024

Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson COULD NOT define what a woman is...🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/9dANc9Ylxg — Jimmy Falk5 (@JimmyFalk_55) December 16, 2024

She could. She wouldn't.

Yep. And this public display does nothing to maintain the impression that she is apolitical, impartial, or one to dispassionately uphold the constitution. This is overt activism from a member of our highest court. — Bobby Dylone (@bbydylone) December 16, 2024

It's pretty blatant.

She should follow her dream and continue this career path full-time and resign from the SCOTUS — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) December 16, 2024

Biden sure can pick 'em.

