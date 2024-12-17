Dana Loesch OWNS Smug Gun-Grabber Who Can't Even Name 1 Law to Stop...
Gavin Newsom Claims CA Was Doing DOGE LONG Before There Was a DOGE...
Dodging DOGE: Trump Vows to Fight Biden Administration's Extension Of 'Work From Home'...
‘Science’ Skeptics: Scott Jennings on Why Americans Are Demanding Evidence for Vaccines
Accountability Arrives: CNN’s Jake Tapper Upset ABC News Held Responsible for On-Air Trump...
Trump Talk: Press Shocked by Leader Who’ll Do ‘Question and Answer Time’ With...
Toxic, Violent Bluesky (and NBC) Go After Jesse Singal
West Coast DOGE: California Governor Gavin Newsom Touts His State Government’s ‘Efficiency...
Return of Republican President and Press Conferences Awaken CNN’s Daniel Dale from Four-Ye...
VIP
British Police Visit Man Who Posted He Didn’t Want to See Palestinian Flags...
Chuck Todd Reveals Holding ‘Journalists’ Accountable for Lies Sets a Dangerous Precedent
Pete Buttigieg Tells USA Today That He's Ready to Catch His Breath
VIP
Trump Must Tackle This (D)omestic Terrorism
Roseanne Shuts Down David Axelrod About Trump's Threatened Lawsuits

And Suddenly It ALL Makes Sense! Liz Wheeler DROPS Justice KBJ for Her Woke 'Queer' Broadway Appearance

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:01 AM on December 17, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In our line of work, you see a lot of crazy things. Things that no sane person should ever have to see in the first place, let alone write about and yet ... here we are. Full transparency, when we first saw this bit about Ketanji Brown Jackson being in a Broadway show we thought maybe it as parody or AI at work but, nope.

Advertisement

This is in fact very real.

And very terrifying.

Watch:

Because you know, so many other Supreme Court Justices of different colors and sexes have performed in a Broadway show.

WTF?

Also, did any of you realize she was so short?! It's just weird and off-putting, all the way around.

Liz Wheeler said it best:

Her post continues:

So no, when Ketanji Brown Jackson refused to define “what is a woman” during her Senate confirmation hearing, she wasn’t being a brilliant legal mind. She was, and is, a radical leftist DEI hire propagating harmful, Neo-Marxist, anti-woman transgender ideology.

IT ALL MAKES SENSE.

Finally.

Ok, to be fair none of this will ever really make SENSE but now we know why she really refused to define a woman. 

Recommended

Dana Loesch OWNS Smug Gun-Grabber Who Can't Even Name 1 Law to Stop Shootings in BRUTAL Back and Forth
Sam J.
Advertisement

She could. She wouldn't.

It's pretty blatant.

Biden sure can pick 'em.

===========================================================================

Related:

WHOA and 'JUST IN': Justin Trudeau Considering Resigning According to CTV News

Adam Schiff-For-Brains Sweats BULLETS Making These Claims About His Work on the J6 Committee (Watch)

For a Guy Who Supposedly Bailed on X, Keith Olbermann Sure Runs His Mouth a Lot ... ON X

OOF! Harry Sisson and His Fruity Drink Learn the Hard Way You Do NOT Make Up Lies About Trump Supporters

We Are SOOO Back! Trump Puts Reporter In His PLACE With PERFECT Comeback to 'Unserious' Question (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: BROADWAY QUEER KETANJI BROWN JACKSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dana Loesch OWNS Smug Gun-Grabber Who Can't Even Name 1 Law to Stop Shootings in BRUTAL Back and Forth
Sam J.
Gavin Newsom Claims CA Was Doing DOGE LONG Before There Was a DOGE and Vivek Ramaswamy's Response Is GOLD
Sam J.
‘Science’ Skeptics: Scott Jennings on Why Americans Are Demanding Evidence for Vaccines
Warren Squire
Toxic, Violent Bluesky (and NBC) Go After Jesse Singal
Gordon K
James Woods Takes Adam Schiff's 'Meet the Press' Spin APART
Gordon K
Dodging DOGE: Trump Vows to Fight Biden Administration's Extension Of 'Work From Home' Deal
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dana Loesch OWNS Smug Gun-Grabber Who Can't Even Name 1 Law to Stop Shootings in BRUTAL Back and Forth Sam J.
Advertisement