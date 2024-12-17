Dana Loesch OWNS Smug Gun-Grabber Who Can't Even Name 1 Law to Stop Shootings in BRUTAL Back and Forth

Dana Loesch is once again on the frontlines fighting and pushing back against the gun grabbers who crawl out from under their gun-grabbing bridges every time there is a shooting they can exploit for their agenda. Notice none of them slithered out and pushed for gun control after what's his name with the big eyebrows who the Left seems to be idolizing murdered the UnitedHealthcare CEO.

Advertisement

Weird how they only care about the deaths that promote their politics.

Huh.

Like the GIFFORDS Org. for example:

BREAKING: Multiple people have reportedly been injured in a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin. Our hearts go out to the entire Madison community as we continue to monitor the situation.



School shootings should NOT be common. And they wouldn’t be if… pic.twitter.com/IOCsgkrwRD — GIFFORDS (@GIFFORDS_org) December 16, 2024

Dana with the takedown:

They aren't common.

Guns have been banned for school grounds for 30 years.

There is no law you could propose to remedy this and you have no interest in how a reported juvenile came to do this or why the parents had no idea what was developing under their roof. https://t.co/NoZ2XsqkKC — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 16, 2024

And per usual, some obnoxious gun-grabber shows up to pretend he's smarter than she is which we all know is never a good idea.

Republicans after every school shooting. pic.twitter.com/ArcrEjLmGJ — Ben Stephens (@stephens_ben) December 16, 2024

Oooh, he's so edgy.

Specifically what law would you pass to make any of the things the killer did illegal-er? https://t.co/GxGg55CbgP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 16, 2024

*crickets*

We've lost count of the number of grabbers who are clueless about any sort of law OTHER than taking guns from legal, law-abiding gun owners that would stop school shootings. Almost as if bad people who intend to do bad things don't give a single damn about breaking the law.

Nah, he just answered with more smug condescension because we all know he can't actually answer her question.

Hey yeah you’re right.



Ah well, let the slaughter continue I guess.



Meet you back here after the next one? — Ben Stephens (@stephens_ben) December 16, 2024

She pressed him for the answer:

Why can't you just answer my question? I asked nicely.

Again, what law do you propose to make the things the killer did illegal-er? https://t.co/qH7gzpmOs0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 16, 2024

Still nothing.

He will Google someone else’s answer and still refuse specificity. So no. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 17, 2024

He sent her something from Everytown.

Such a deep thinker, this guy.

The more of these the merrier. https://t.co/iygkepCPtC — Ben Stephens (@stephens_ben) December 16, 2024

Oh ffs.

And then, nothing. Even when other people pressed him to answer he just kept sending the same Everytown post.

Lame.

He did go after another post of Dana's ...

Lie.

This figure is inflated by the CDC’s silly definition of 18-20 y/o gang bangers as “children.” Remove this and drownings and auto accidents take the top spots. https://t.co/EB28lKVId6 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 17, 2024

But at this point she hasn't bothered to respond and we all know why.

Guns won’t love you back, Dana. — Ben Stephens (@stephens_ben) December 17, 2024

Advertisement

Because he's just a gun-grabber.

Seriously.

Note, he also reposted himself which makes him a loser gun-grabber ... but we repeat ourselves.

===========================================================================

Related:

Gavin Newsom Claims CA Was Doing DOGE LONG Before There Was a DOGE and Vivek Ramaswamy's Response Is GOLD

And Suddenly It ALL Makes Sense! Liz Wheeler DROPS Justice KBJ for Her Woke 'Queer' Broadway Appearance

WHOA and 'JUST IN': Justin Trudeau Considering Resigning According to CTV News

Adam Schiff-For-Brains Sweats BULLETS Making These Claims About His Work on the J6 Committee (Watch)

For a Guy Who Supposedly Bailed on X, Keith Olbermann Sure Runs His Mouth a Lot ... ON X



===========================================================================