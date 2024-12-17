Dana Loesch OWNS Smug Gun-Grabber Who Can't Even Name 1 Law to Stop Shootings in BRUTAL Back and Forth

Gavin Newsom Claims CA Was Doing DOGE LONG Before There Was a DOGE...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on December 17, 2024
Ultra Right Beer

Dana Loesch is once again on the frontlines fighting and pushing back against the gun grabbers who crawl out from under their gun-grabbing bridges every time there is a shooting they can exploit for their agenda. Notice none of them slithered out and pushed for gun control after what's his name with the big eyebrows who the Left seems to be idolizing murdered the UnitedHealthcare CEO.

Weird how they only care about the deaths that promote their politics.

Huh.

Like the GIFFORDS Org. for example:

Dana with the takedown:

And per usual, some obnoxious gun-grabber shows up to pretend he's smarter than she is which we all know is never a good idea.

Oooh, he's so edgy.

*crickets*

We've lost count of the number of grabbers who are clueless about any sort of law OTHER than taking guns from legal, law-abiding gun owners that would stop school shootings. Almost as if bad people who intend to do bad things don't give a single damn about breaking the law.

Nah, he just answered with more smug condescension because we all know he can't actually answer her question.

She pressed him for the answer:

Still nothing.

He sent her something from Everytown.

Such a deep thinker, this guy.

Oh ffs.

And then, nothing. Even when other people pressed him to answer he just kept sending the same Everytown post.

Lame.

He did go after another post of Dana's ... 

But at this point she hasn't bothered to respond and we all know why.

Because he's just a gun-grabber.

Seriously.

Note, he also reposted himself which makes him a loser gun-grabber ... but we repeat ourselves.

===========================================================================

