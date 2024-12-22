Risk It for the Brisket: Michigan BBQ Joint Continues Racking Up the Wins...
Oilfield Rando LAUGHING at Derpy Netflix Movie Because IT LOOKS BAD Triggers a WHOLE Lotta Lefty Stupid

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on December 22, 2024
AngieArtist

Netflix has a reputation of either screwing up really good remakes with a 'diverse' cast to push diversity for diversity's sake OR putting out preachy, condescending, so-called entertainment filled with virtue signaling galore. That's exactly what they've done with their recent Tyler Perry release, 'The Six Triple Eight'.

From Google:

Actor and director Tyler Perry is now bringing their story in the movie, "The Six Triple Eight," which is available to watch on Netflix. The Six Triple Eight was the largest all-female, all-Black Army Corps unit. The unit went to Europe to clear out massive amounts of mail that had accumulated in warehouses.

So basically these women made sure troops got their mail which is honestly an interesting story but a movie? Eh.

Some are not exactly impressed with the trailer, including Oilfield Rando:

Yeah, the trailer is pretty bad plus it's Netflix so a lot of us just point and laugh.

Seems Rando's response to the trailer has upset a good many people on the Left because they assume since the movie is about a group of black women that he's being racist. You'd think by now they'd have figured out this is a dumb and laughable take but ... nope.

True story or not, it doesn't make the movie less stupid.

He's not mocking it. He's laughing at it. Big difference.

Xavier is correct, but not for the reasons he thinks.

It's a movie, bro.

So much love and tolerance on the Left. It's endless.

And on and on and on and on and on.

And on. 

Heh.

