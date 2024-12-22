Oilfield Rando LAUGHING at Derpy Netflix Movie Because IT LOOKS BAD Triggers a WHOLE Lotta Lefty Stupid

Netflix has a reputation of either screwing up really good remakes with a 'diverse' cast to push diversity for diversity's sake OR putting out preachy, condescending, so-called entertainment filled with virtue signaling galore. That's exactly what they've done with their recent Tyler Perry release, 'The Six Triple Eight'.

Advertisement

From Google:

Actor and director Tyler Perry is now bringing their story in the movie, "The Six Triple Eight," which is available to watch on Netflix. The Six Triple Eight was the largest all-female, all-Black Army Corps unit. The unit went to Europe to clear out massive amounts of mail that had accumulated in warehouses.

So basically these women made sure troops got their mail which is honestly an interesting story but a movie? Eh.

Some are not exactly impressed with the trailer, including Oilfield Rando:

Yeah, the trailer is pretty bad plus it's Netflix so a lot of us just point and laugh.

Seems Rando's response to the trailer has upset a good many people on the Left because they assume since the movie is about a group of black women that he's being racist. You'd think by now they'd have figured out this is a dumb and laughable take but ... nope.

Maybe look up the true story of this before making yourselves look like fools because you see Black women in a movie https://t.co/tCh9OJl95r — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) December 22, 2024

True story or not, it doesn't make the movie less stupid.

It’s based on a true historical event where black women did a great thing for our country during wartime. Given your reaction you’re probably not the intended audience. So don’t watch it. But you don’t have to mock it. I bet these women improved society more than you have. — e.g. (@canering) December 22, 2024

He's not mocking it. He's laughing at it. Big difference.

Jesus a lot of Racist ppl on this app. — Xavier1415 (@Xavier1415) December 22, 2024

Xavier is correct, but not for the reasons he thinks.

These women worked off their asses and played an important role in service to this country and all you do is sit on your ass and tweet https://t.co/N8L0aP1Jyu — Lionels 🍉🇵🇷🦇 (@NalimaLune) December 22, 2024

It's a movie, bro.

i hope you get hit by an amazon truck https://t.co/yHO5BhdpAk — AB 👾reading devil venerable (@angry_squirt) December 22, 2024

So much love and tolerance on the Left. It's endless.

This guy thinks mail and distribution services are easy.

Newsflash. It’s mot. https://t.co/XD41arnH78 — 🦊The SLY Silver Fox 2.0🦊 (@FreedomHasWon) December 22, 2024

And on and on and on and on and on.

And on.

Heh.

Advertisement

===========================================================================

Related:

Cenk Uygur ... Good Guy or Still a Bad Guy? I Have Questions



Most CORRUPT Admin Maybe EVER! Just GUESS How Some NGOs Were Actually Funded During Joe Biden's Term

No WORDS! Former Kamala Insider Leaks Jill Biden's PLAN for the Country As Joe Leaves the WH and YIKES

DOGE Alert! Oilfield Rando Uses SKETCHY EPA 501c3 to Show What a SCAM Biden's Inflation Reduction Act IS

So ... WHO'S Been Running the Country?! Biden's Term BY THE NUMBERS Is Even MORE Effed Up Than We Thought

And BOOM! Brit Hume Shares DAMNING Compilation of FBI's Gross Misconduct; Knows JUST the Man to Fix it

===========================================================================