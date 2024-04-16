Second Class Citizens in Your Own Country: NYC Soccer Mom Shares MADDENING Story About Migrants

Housing. Schools. Public services.

All of these things have been overrun and undermined by Biden's ongoing border crisis and the unfettered illegal immigration he allows. The only way things change is if enough people get to the breaking point and push back against it.

Stories like this move us closer to that:

Yesterday my eldest son’s soccer team could not play one of their scheduled games because migrants refused to leave the field the league had permits for, even after the cops came and told them they needed to leave. Finally the ref said it was too late to start the game and left.… — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) April 16, 2024

Yesterday my eldest son’s soccer team could not play one of their scheduled games because migrants refused to leave the field the league had permits for, even after the cops came and told them they needed to leave. Finally the ref said it was too late to start the game and left. Two teams of high school boys, in uniform, with their coaches present. and a valid permit, could not play a soccer match in NYC because our city has become lawless. Not the biggest issue or problem, but so ugly and so diminishing to the quality of life.

Just insane.

This will get *much* worse — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2024

Much, much worse.

If we allow it to.

When will the Democrats stop punishing law abiding citizens and rewarding lawlessness? — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) April 16, 2024

When they start losing elections.

Remember in November✔️ — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) April 16, 2024

Please, please do.

"The LEAGUE had PERMITS!"



Permits and leagues are the purview of high-trust societies with a respect for the rule of law and low time-preference guidelines for social intercourse. If you replace the population with those who don't prize these qualities, this is the result. — Always Adblock (@alwaysadblock) April 16, 2024

Yes it is. And it's not pretty.

It’s a HUGE issue. They closed the schools for two years and now kids don’t have the right to play sports. How many ways can they tell kids they don’t matter and nobody cares about their future? — Stella Paul (@StellaPaulNY) April 16, 2024

We think the abortion issue is the biggest one -- they'll literally argue they can kill you for their convenience -- but this is a good point.

You’re a Commie that for years voted for the people who made this all possible.



Reap what you sow.



🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/wotVTxo4lh — Xi Jinping’s Bat Dealer (@GameOnJD) April 16, 2024

If you voted for Democrats, this is the result.

They won't.

New York needs to prioritize its children over the asylum seekers and illegal immigrants. https://t.co/MmpYvjE7ia — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) April 16, 2024

They should. They won't, but they should.

Well yes, that’s why the migrants were imported by your rulers, who hate you. You deserve it for being white and having kids. Laws don’t apply to your replacements.



Hope you paid your taxes by today! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/ssSCb5i4lH — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) April 16, 2024

They need the money.

Liberal meets reality of life under Biden's liberal policies. https://t.co/YNB2Im7xz8 — Maddox (@Maddox8212) April 16, 2024

And reality bites. Hard.