Second Class Citizens in Your Own Country: NYC Soccer Mom Shares MADDENING Story About Migrants

Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on April 16, 2024
Twitchy

Housing. Schools. Public services.

All of these things have been overrun and undermined by Biden's ongoing border crisis and the unfettered illegal immigration he allows. The only way things change is if enough people get to the breaking point and push back against it.

Stories like this move us closer to that:

The post reads:

Yesterday my eldest son’s soccer team could not play one of their scheduled games because migrants refused to leave the field the league had permits for, even after the cops came and told them they needed to leave. Finally the ref said it was too late to start the game and left. Two teams of high school boys, in uniform, with their coaches present.  and a valid permit, could not play a soccer match in NYC because our city has become lawless. Not the biggest issue or problem, but so ugly and so diminishing to the quality of life.

Just insane.

Much, much worse.

If we allow it to.

When they start losing elections.

Please, please do.

Yes it is. And it's not pretty.

We think the abortion issue is the biggest one -- they'll literally argue they can kill you for their convenience -- but this is a good point.

If you voted for Democrats, this is the result.

They won't.

They should. They won't, but they should.

They need the money.

And reality bites. Hard.

