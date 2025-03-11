About That Pro-Hamas Student Dems Are Protecting, MUST-READ Thread Shows How DANGEROUS Mahmoud Khalil Is

Democrats are pretending poor Mahmoud Khail is some massive victim of EVIL TRUMP because he disagrees with the president or some other nonsense, and THAT'S why he's being deported. Right. Of course, anyone who has been paying any attention to the Democrats over the past seven weeks of Trump's second term knows they are simply falling apart and reaching for anything they can to find some sort of support and footing. All they know how to do is attack Trump.

They have chosen really, really wrong in the case of Khalil, though, because he is so much worse than they either realize or want their supporters to realize.

Check out this must-read thread from Ryan Mauro:

He's not just a hater with bad opinions.

He's an actual terror threat.

Keep going.

Fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization.

Gosh, that's not a good thing.

He wants an October 7th in America.

Man, Democrats are so lost.

Tell us more about Khalil's First Amendment rights, Democrats.

No really, we're all ears.

Gosh, we wonder why as well.

Idolizing terrorists.

Seems like another huge red flag to us.

Just sayin'.

K.

State violence.

Have we mentioned how bad Democrats are these days because WOOF.

Firebombing.

Torching.

Looting.

Yikes.

Deport this man and deport him NOW!

