TOOL Reid Hoffman Claims He Has Nothing to Do With Tesla Protests BUT One MASSIVE Receipt Says Otherwise

Elon Musk called ActBlue-funded groups and their donors OUT for all of the Tesla 'protests' as only he can very publicly on X ... and oh yes, he named names: George Soros (Shocker), Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix.

He also once again reminded X users they are THE best source of information (aka the media) with an ask for anyone who knows anything specifically about the protests to come forward.

Smart way to use his platform, don't you think?

Reid Hoffman replied because of course, he did.

Gosh, we think he doth protest too much, don't you?

He doesn't condone violence, BUT ... he sorta does because Musk is making people angry.

Dude, really? It's ok to threaten people and destroy their property because they make you angry?

Wow. Democrats still haven't figured out why they lost and will keep losing. Americans are tired of fearing they'll be canceled for voicing their opinions. In Musk's case, this could be very dangerous because the people 'angry' at him are unhinged, violent wack-jobs.

And Reid just defended them all.

Oh, then he used Grok to prove his point ...

No. Really.

Huh, so what about this, Reid?





What an insufferable a-hole.

We're not the only ones who think so:

"I don't condone violence. But I clearly understand why people who think like me have resorted to violence and while I would never give that tacit approval I am giving it tacit approval."Fixed it for ya, you fascist goon. - @CynicalPublius

> You’re a liar

> Epstein Island visitor

> Trump hater w/ severe TDS

> Funded lawsuits for E.Jean Carroll even though you KNEW she was lying

> Now possibly funding domestic terrorists

You belong in prison - @BasedSavannah

Oh sweetie. You seem nervous. Lawyer up. - @DogRightGirl

Nervous. Overy defensive. Condoning violence.

