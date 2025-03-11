David Hogg's Hopeful Message to Young Dems About Trump Eviscerating the Constitution Goes WRONG (Watch)

EGG-CELLENT! Egg Prices Begin PLUMMETING annnd LOL Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on March 11, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

David Hogg continues to make his mark on the DNC, and that's not a good thing. To be fair, we do not envy Hogg for trying to find a way to sell the Democrat Party in its current state, but he could at least try not to make it worse. When Democrats brought him in, it was about trying to appeal to younger people, especially young men who have started identifying more with the America-loving Right.

And we all know they can't have that, SO Hogg is doing his best to somehow change young minds ... as you can imagine, it's not going over so well for the young man who made a living off of exploiting his Parkland classmates.

Tomi Lahren had a good laugh at Hogg's expense ... and so did we.

You can see his TikTok here:

@davidmileshogg

F*ck Donald Trump and His authoritarianism. Trump needs young people to be afraid and shut down, so we can’t stand up against him fuck him and fuck this administration.

♬ original sound - David Hogg

Because nothing convinces young people that you're hip and now like dropping multiple f-bombs. He must come from the JoJoFromJerz school of social media.

And that's not good.

You are no longer a "young people" Davey.

You are a grown f'in man, regardless of whether or not your testicles ever descended.

And actual young people are running away from your failed fascist ideologies and flocking to MAGA.

They know what is best for them.

Deal with it. - @CynicalPublius

What he said.

I don't feel like turning on the volume, can anyone tell me what this trans man is saying? - @SaraGonzalesTX

*cough cough*

We didn't say it.

EGG-CELLENT! Egg Prices Begin PLUMMETING annnd LOL Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
We laughed at it.

We included it in this piece.

But we didn't say it.

