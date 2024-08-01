Jordanian Nationals Who Tried to Breach Marine Base Walk Free After Posting Bail

CNN’s Dana Bash Highlights Biden’s ‘Mic Drop Moment’ Against Trump
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on August 01, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Back in May, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had "no comment" on whether there had been a potential terrorist attack on the Quantico Marine Corps base. Two Jordanian nationals had pulled up to the base in a box truck claiming to be Amazon delivery drivers. The New York Post reported at the time, "After skeptical military police channeled them to an area for secondary security inspection, the driver hit the gas in defiance of halt orders and tried to barrel the truck into the base’s town center."

Local reporter Kelly Sienkowski of the Potomac Local News broke the story and cited “multiple anonymous sources” who told her that one of the two individuals in the truck was a Jordanian foreign national who “recently crossed the southern border into the U.S.” and also that one was on the U.S. terrorist watch list.

The two were cited for trespassing on federal property.

Now the New York Post is reporting that the pair is out on bail and walking free.

Jennie Taer reports:

The two illegal Jordanian migrants who are charged with trying to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico in May posted thousands of dollars in bail and were allowed to leave federal custody, The Post can exclusively reveal.

Hasan Yousef Hamdan, 32, and Mohammad Khair Dabous, 28, were released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention despite their immigration status — Hamdan had crossed into the country illegally in April and Dabous had overstayed his student visa and is subject to removal proceedings, law enforcement sources told The Post.

They were arrested on May 3 for trespassing onto the military installation and handed over to ICE officers because of their immigration statuses.

It’s still unknown why the men allegedly tried to get onto the base.

Has anyone asked them?

Right?

The story doesn't specify. Maybe it was some bail fund that Vice President Kamala Harris promoted.

Tags: MARINES TERRORISTS

