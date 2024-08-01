Jordanian Nationals Who Tried to Breach Marine Base Walk Free After Posting Bail

Back in May, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had "no comment" on whether there had been a potential terrorist attack on the Quantico Marine Corps base. Two Jordanian nationals had pulled up to the base in a box truck claiming to be Amazon delivery drivers. The New York Post reported at the time, "After skeptical military police channeled them to an area for secondary security inspection, the driver hit the gas in defiance of halt orders and tried to barrel the truck into the base’s town center."

Local reporter Kelly Sienkowski of the Potomac Local News broke the story and cited “multiple anonymous sources” who told her that one of the two individuals in the truck was a Jordanian foreign national who “recently crossed the southern border into the U.S.” and also that one was on the U.S. terrorist watch list.

The two were cited for trespassing on federal property.

Now the New York Post is reporting that the pair is out on bail and walking free.

Illegal Jordanian migrants who 'tried to breach' Quantico base allowed to walk free after posting bail

The same time the same admin strikes a plea deal with the 9/11 terrorists https://t.co/kSU4yvZzP8 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 1, 2024

Jennie Taer reports:

The two illegal Jordanian migrants who are charged with trying to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico in May posted thousands of dollars in bail and were allowed to leave federal custody, The Post can exclusively reveal. Hasan Yousef Hamdan, 32, and Mohammad Khair Dabous, 28, were released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention despite their immigration status — Hamdan had crossed into the country illegally in April and Dabous had overstayed his student visa and is subject to removal proceedings, law enforcement sources told The Post. They were arrested on May 3 for trespassing onto the military installation and handed over to ICE officers because of their immigration statuses. It’s still unknown why the men allegedly tried to get onto the base.

A sane country doesn’t play Russian roulette with their citizens. — Belbedere is here (@mrwinplaceshow) August 1, 2024

What is Homeland Security thinking? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 1, 2024

Regardless of who our next president is, when the next terrorist attack occurs on US soil, it’s 100% the Biden/Harris administration’s fault. Remember that when you vote in November. — Jennifer Felder (@JenniferJFelder) August 1, 2024

Again & Again. This is lunacy. — Mike's End Zone 🇺🇸 (@MikesEndZone) August 1, 2024

Should have been deported. — Gregg (@GatorGregg04) August 1, 2024

Utterly insane. — GingerNYC (@GingerNYC65) August 1, 2024

In all fairness, they promised to be good this time for real for real. — MattBitter (@MattBitterness) August 1, 2024

They should have been deported immediately. This is ridiculous. — HappyConservativeFloridian (@happy_floridian) August 1, 2024

America is not yet a serious country.



Yet. — MaxTruth009 (@MaxTruth009) August 1, 2024

This is absolutely ludicrous. — C. Davis (@ccarneyrichman) August 1, 2024

The Jordanian illegals were ordered released on the conditions that they show up to immigration court and stay away from Quantico or other military bases. These two lied and said they worked for Amazon. They should have been deported.

Wonder where two illegals got $15k and $10k bond money.

The story doesn't specify. Maybe it was some bail fund that Vice President Kamala Harris promoted.

***