Conservative Media SLAM DUNK! Salem Media Announces Brad Parscale as New Chief of Strategy Officer

Big news coming from our parent company, Salem Media . And when we say big news, we mean huge.

Wait, YUGE. Yeah, that's it.

All Twitchy snark aside, this is such a huge win not only for Salem, but for Townhall Media and conservative media as we know it. Talk about a powerhouse ...

From Salem Media Group (OTCQX: SALM):

Salem Media Group announced today the appointment of Brad Parscale as the company's Chief Strategy Officer. Parscale will contribute his innovative mindset, political experience, network, and technical insight to the expanding Salem Media Group mission and digital initiatives in this new role. Brad Parscale is a leading expert in digital marketing and online strategy, renowned for driving growth. As a digital architect and entrepreneur, Parscale has built and scaled companies through data-driven advertising, social media engagement, and cutting-edge technology. Parscale’s career skyrocketed during his tenure as Digital & Media Director for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, where his innovative use of social media and digital fundraising reshaped modern political campaigning, leading to his role as Campaign Manager for Trump’s 2020 re-election bid. Parscale commented, “I’m excited to join Salem Media as Chief Strategy Officer and help lead the company into a new era of innovation. Salem’s strong foundation in Christian values and commitment to delivering quality content provides a great opportunity to expand into new distribution channels and leverage cutting-edge technology. I look forward to enhancing Salem’s ability to create engaging, values-driven content that connects with today’s audiences while exploring new tools and platforms to broaden our reach. I’m eager to join the Salem team to drive growth and ensure the company thrives as a leader in faith-based media.”

The wins just keep comin' and 2025 is shaping up to be one of the biggest, best years for conservative media, individual liberty, free speech, and justice for all that we've seen in a long long time, and we here at Twitchy can hardly wait to be part of it!