'Stupidest Tweet Ever Written'! Eric Swalwell Wants to Know Trump's Plan to Bring...
VIP
The Left Wasn't REALLY Mad at Bruce Fischer, They Just Took Their Impotent...
GIGANTIC Face Plant: New York Times Headline on Meta's 'Fact-Checkers' Is Unintentional Hi...
Thanks But No Thanks: Two Murderers Granted Clemency By Biden Sue to Stay...
Harrowing Video Shows Men and Dog Trapped Inside Home Surrounded by California Wildfires
Kamala Harris to Enjoy Taxpayer-Funded ‘Biden Accomplishments’ Vacation Before Leaving Off...
MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim...
Well, Water You Think of That? Trump Wants to Rename Gulf of Mexico...
No More Apologies! Scott Jennings Explains Trump’s Vision of an Expansive Superpower Ameri...
Americans Over Illegal Aliens: Fetterman Pleads with Senate Democrats to Pass Laken Riley...
CNN’s Dana Bash Misleads Viewers Trump’s Planning Military Invasions of Greenland, Canada...
BBC Newsnight Covers the 'Absolute Horror' of Elon Musk's 'Incendiary Language'
Harry Sisson: MAGA Said Trump Was 'Anti-War' but Now He's Going to 'Invade'...
VIP
Grandkid Gatekeeping: New Grandparents Beg for Snuggles, But New Parents Are Too Hip...

Conservative Media SLAM DUNK! Salem Media Announces Brad Parscale as New Chief of Strategy Officer

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  7:31 AM on January 08, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Big news coming from our parent company, Salem Media . And when we say big news, we mean huge. 

Wait, YUGE. Yeah, that's it.

All Twitchy snark aside, this is such a huge win not only for Salem, but for Townhall Media and conservative media as we know it. Talk about a powerhouse ... 

Advertisement

From Salem Media Group (OTCQX: SALM):

Salem Media Group announced today the appointment of Brad Parscale as the company's Chief Strategy Officer.

Parscale will contribute his innovative mindset, political experience, network, and technical insight to the expanding Salem Media Group mission and digital initiatives in this new role.

Brad Parscale is a leading expert in digital marketing and online strategy, renowned for driving growth. As a digital architect and entrepreneur, Parscale has built and scaled companies through data-driven advertising, social media engagement, and cutting-edge technology. Parscale’s career skyrocketed during his tenure as Digital & Media Director for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, where his innovative use of social media and digital fundraising reshaped modern political campaigning, leading to his role as Campaign Manager for Trump’s 2020 re-election bid.

Parscale commented, “I’m excited to join Salem Media as Chief Strategy Officer and help lead the company into a new era of innovation. Salem’s strong foundation in Christian values and commitment to delivering quality content provides a great opportunity to expand into new distribution channels and leverage cutting-edge technology. I look forward to enhancing Salem’s ability to create engaging, values-driven content that connects with today’s audiences while exploring new tools and platforms to broaden our reach. I’m eager to join the Salem team to drive growth and ensure the company thrives as a leader in faith-based media.”

Recommended

GIGANTIC Face Plant: New York Times Headline on Meta's 'Fact-Checkers' Is Unintentional Hilarity
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The wins just keep comin' and 2025 is shaping up to be one of the biggest, best years for conservative media, individual liberty, free speech, and justice for all that we've seen in a long long time, and we here at Twitchy can hardly wait to be part of it!

Tags: CONSERVATIVE FREE SPEECH MEDIA TRUMP BRAD PARSCALE TOWNHALL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GIGANTIC Face Plant: New York Times Headline on Meta's 'Fact-Checkers' Is Unintentional Hilarity
Grateful Calvin
'Stupidest Tweet Ever Written'! Eric Swalwell Wants to Know Trump's Plan to Bring Down Cost of Food
Doug P.
MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim Rape-Gangs in the UK
Warren Squire
No More Apologies! Scott Jennings Explains Trump’s Vision of an Expansive Superpower America
Warren Squire
Kamala Harris to Enjoy Taxpayer-Funded ‘Biden Accomplishments’ Vacation Before Leaving Office
Warren Squire
Thanks But No Thanks: Two Murderers Granted Clemency By Biden Sue to Stay On Death Row
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
GIGANTIC Face Plant: New York Times Headline on Meta's 'Fact-Checkers' Is Unintentional Hilarity Grateful Calvin
Advertisement