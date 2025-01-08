Eric Swalwell Outsourses Collection of Fire Aid to Elon Musk

As Twitchy reported, on today of all days, President Joe Biden announced another $500 million in weapons for Ukraine. This comes just a week after the U.S. announced it was sending Ukraine another $3.4 billion to pay the salaries of Ukrainian government and school employees, healthcare workers, and first responders. That's money that could have gone to Los Angeles, North Carolina, or Maui.

The last we heard from Rep. Eric Swalwell, he was saying that President-elect Donald Trump is just Elon Musk's press secretary — Musk is the muscle.

Now that Swalwell's state is on fire, he's willing to make nice and ask if Musk will use that muscle to help the people of California.

This is so sad.



Elon, I believe you want to help as much as I do.



I’ll use my post on Homeland Security Committee to have an open mind re: concerns over fire cause/response. Can you use this platform and your money to help poorer families who lost their homes/workplaces? https://t.co/O2b1Ej2KZq — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 8, 2025

Swalwell's going to have an open mind? Why would he feel the need to say that?

You are tax paid public servant from California.



Why are you negotiating how much work you’ll be doing for your constituents depending on how much a private citizen will do? — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) January 8, 2025

Ask your boss and current sitting President why, after being briefed about the fires and hurricane damage, just announced he's sending another $500B to Ukraine instead of the areas in our own country instead of begging billionaires to do the government's job. — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) January 8, 2025

Joe Biden just gave away 500 million to Ukraine. Ask for that money back. — aka (@akafacehots) January 8, 2025

Politicians begging civilians for money as the sitting POTUS sends millions more to Ukraine and the Governor scratches his balls.

DISGRACEFUL!

You’re an EMBARRASSMENT Swalwell. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 8, 2025

The citizens of California who are directly impacted by: should file a class action lawsuit against those government officials who failed at their oath & responsibilities — Jim Bandy (JB) (@BandyJim) January 8, 2025

So the government pisses all over this guy, then asks him for money because the government can't manage its own funds to help citizens in need. Do I have this right? — Old Hilljack (@CoasterNorth) January 8, 2025

“Hey Elon, why don’t you impoverish yourself trying to bail out wealthy residents of the state that ran you off?” — Matty Ky (@IMUR_Huckleberi) January 8, 2025

WOW, you represent CA and ask a civilian to help while you guys cut the firefighters budget ? — Nicky (@JohnsonNic90724) January 8, 2025

You have been posting about Trump all morning. Give us a break man. — 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCooperTX) January 8, 2025

Just this morning he wanted to know what Trump was going to do about the price of groceries. Ask the current president what he's doing — he still has a couple of weeks.

So…just @elonmusk?



No message to George Soros or Alex?



How about Bill Gates? — Senoritajz 🇺🇸🌞🇺🇸 (@senoritajz) January 8, 2025

Why don't you give some of the money you've gotten from your handlers in China? — Dozerdan (@Southernborn01) January 8, 2025

What’s your job again? And who you represent? — Jackie! (@realjackie24) January 8, 2025

Dude, this is going to backfire. — Anabel Jerena (@AnabelJerena) January 8, 2025

The American people are already using X to coordinate relief efforts. They'll set up GoFundMe accounts while Swalwell keeps an open mind.

