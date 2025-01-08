Eric Swalwell Outsourses Collection of Fire Aid to Elon Musk

No Words: LA Mayor Karen Bass Stands in Total Silence as Reporter Lobs...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 08, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As Twitchy reported, on today of all days, President Joe Biden announced another $500 million in weapons for Ukraine. This comes just a week after the U.S. announced it was sending Ukraine another $3.4 billion to pay the salaries of Ukrainian government and school employees, healthcare workers, and first responders. That's money that could have gone to Los Angeles, North Carolina, or Maui.

The last we heard from Rep. Eric Swalwell, he was saying that President-elect Donald Trump is just Elon Musk's press secretary — Musk is the muscle.

Now that Swalwell's state is on fire, he's willing to make nice and ask if Musk will use that muscle to help the people of California.

Swalwell's going to have an open mind? Why would he feel the need to say that?

Just this morning he wanted to know what Trump was going to do about the price of groceries. Ask the current president what he's doing — he still has a couple of weeks.

The American people are already using X to coordinate relief efforts. They'll set up GoFundMe accounts while Swalwell keeps an open mind.

