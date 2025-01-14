TikTok Ban Imminent: Users Defiantly Flood to More Chinese Apps in Massive Protest
California State Sen. Scott Wiener Adds Wildfire Proposals to Senate's 'Trump-Proofing' Bi...
VIP
FL Legislators: Backstabbing Trump and Desantis Because Who Needs Loyalty When You've Got...
Center Rage: Pete Hegseth Gets Earful of Screeching Senatorial Stupidity from Four Sides...
Pete Hegseth Tells Senators About the Glut of Four-Star Generals
VIP
Congress Must Go Scorched Earth (Pun Intended) on California Disaster Aid
COPE and SEETHE: Following Special Counsel Report, Wajahat Ali Is REALLY Disappointed in...
It's Curtains for Lefty-Run French Theater That Opened Doors to Hundreds of Migrants...
Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage...
He Has a SWAY With Words: Parody Video Gives Gavin Newsom’s Hollywood Moves...
GOOD NEWS: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Announces She's Officially Cancer-Free
Hang It in the Louvre: Kirsten Gillibrand and Pete Hegseth Re-Create the Screaming...
No One Is Above the Law? Planned Parenthood Violated Federal Law by Giving...
'Thank You, Ron!' Trump Praises DeSantis Special Session on Immigration, Tells Other Gover...

New House Bill Would Take Pedophiles Off the Streets 'Permanently'

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We don't know if you've noticed, but recently progressives and their allies in the media have been trying to categorize pedophilia as just another sexual orientation. They've even come up with their own term: MAPs, or minor-attracted persons. And they've been making headway. As our own Aaron Walker reported last spring, Leigh Finke, a transgender state representative from Minnesota, had introduced a bill that stuck out language excluding pedophiles from the protected class of "sexual orientation."

Advertisement

Under a new House GOP bill, prisons might begin rolling out the lethal injection beds and rolling in wood chippers.

Elizabeth Elkind writes for Fox News:

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is unveiling a new set of bills that could have child sexual predators facing the death penalty.

"If you are raping someone, if you're molesting someone, you are essentially murdering their soul. Those people never actually fully recover. I've actually sat on a committee with a very prominent [female House Democrat] who actually talked about the fact that she was molested as a child. And so you can see that it impacts and really hurts people," Luna said.

Two of her three bills, all of which are being introduced in the 119th Congress on Tuesday, would require sentences of death or at least life imprisonment for those charged with a wide range of crimes related to children. 

A third bill would require guilty verdicts of rape and sexual abuse against adults to carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

House Democrats are certain to oppose this, but then again, they are in the minority by a slim margin. Will enough GOP members of Congress get on board?

Recommended

Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage and X Is NOT Having It
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yep. This will somehow be regarded as against the LGBTQ+ community, with the plus sign covering pedophiiles.

It'll be even better news when we heard that the House has passed it, as it did earlier Thursday with a bill banning men from girls' sports teams.

***

Tags: BILL DEATH PENALTY HOUSE PEDOPHILIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage and X Is NOT Having It
Amy Curtis
Pete Hegseth Tells Senators About the Glut of Four-Star Generals
Brett T.
California State Sen. Scott Wiener Adds Wildfire Proposals to Senate's 'Trump-Proofing' Bills
Brett T.
Center Rage: Pete Hegseth Gets Earful of Screeching Senatorial Stupidity from Four Sides in Funny Video
Warren Squire
It's Curtains for Lefty-Run French Theater That Opened Doors to Hundreds of Migrants Who Now WON'T LEAVE
Amy Curtis
Hang It in the Louvre: Kirsten Gillibrand and Pete Hegseth Re-Create the Screaming Cat Lady Meme
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage and X Is NOT Having It Amy Curtis
Advertisement