New House Bill Would Take Pedophiles Off the Streets 'Permanently'

We don't know if you've noticed, but recently progressives and their allies in the media have been trying to categorize pedophilia as just another sexual orientation. They've even come up with their own term: MAPs, or minor-attracted persons. And they've been making headway. As our own Aaron Walker reported last spring, Leigh Finke, a transgender state representative from Minnesota, had introduced a bill that stuck out language excluding pedophiles from the protected class of "sexual orientation."

Under a new House GOP bill, prisons might begin rolling out the lethal injection beds and rolling in wood chippers.

Pedophiles could see death penalty under new House GOP bill: 'Taken off the streets permanently'https://t.co/hI2wWahFfz — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) January 14, 2025

Elizabeth Elkind writes for Fox News:

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is unveiling a new set of bills that could have child sexual predators facing the death penalty. "If you are raping someone, if you're molesting someone, you are essentially murdering their soul. Those people never actually fully recover. I've actually sat on a committee with a very prominent [female House Democrat] who actually talked about the fact that she was molested as a child. And so you can see that it impacts and really hurts people," Luna said. Two of her three bills, all of which are being introduced in the 119th Congress on Tuesday, would require sentences of death or at least life imprisonment for those charged with a wide range of crimes related to children. A third bill would require guilty verdicts of rape and sexual abuse against adults to carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

House Democrats are certain to oppose this, but then again, they are in the minority by a slim margin. Will enough GOP members of Congress get on board?

Amen!! We have needed this in America for a very long time!! — Proud Patriot (@Brad18123777) January 14, 2025

This is fantastic news. I hope it gets passed. — Jacob (@DefendThe2A1791) January 14, 2025

If you need a wood chipper operator, I offer my services. — Grog18b (@grog18b) January 14, 2025

Now everyone watch carefully to see who comes up with a way to oppose this. — Matt Ready (@MeditationMatt) January 14, 2025

Yep. This will somehow be regarded as against the LGBTQ+ community, with the plus sign covering pedophiiles.

I hope that includes pedophiles within our government. — Laura Weber (@LauraWe40146126) January 14, 2025

Best news I've heard all day. — TBOF (@Birdmeister17) January 14, 2025

It'll be even better news when we heard that the House has passed it, as it did earlier Thursday with a bill banning men from girls' sports teams.

