Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right Wing’ for Woes

If anything goes wrong. blame it on a Republican.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao cries, blames “radical right wing forces” for her political downfall.



She’s now facing 95 years in federal prison for corruption, fraud, and money laundering. pic.twitter.com/cMKK9H1Unc — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) March 25, 2025

Advertisement

'The radical right wing forces did it' ... sure, lady!

🚨🚨Just In,



Another Democrat,



Former Oakland DEI Mayor Sheng Thao has been criminally indicted by a grand jury on corruption charges,



In 2024, Madam DEI became the first Mayor in Oakland’s history to be recalled, following a surge in crime, murder and homelessness. pic.twitter.com/JuY3EkWv0J — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) January 16, 2025

What right wing force is there in California, exactly?

It's like when the defending Champs go to the super bowl saying that they are the underdog https://t.co/nGdCO9YIOx — Kory Hussing (@kory_hussing) March 25, 2025

When Patrick Mahomes acts like he is a long short. Heh.

Sounds like she admitted election theft has been going on a very long time in Oakland! https://t.co/cVLFoslr6g — Hey Tam (@HeyTamOne) March 25, 2025

Add that to least shocking news today.

Every accusation is a confession https://t.co/4vz2zGxtuK — Carolyn Storlie (@cstorlie15) March 25, 2025

Always!

The democratic party is rotten to its core. They lie, they cheat, they steal without fear- they have become brazen with their corruption! The GREATEST achievement of @realDonaldTrump is exposing them for what they are and doing it in a way that the whole world can see! https://t.co/sP65XZzsyq — 𝕄𝕚𝕜𝕖 ℙ𝕠𝕝𝕒𝕜 (@emPols_world) March 25, 2025

That's why they hate Donald Trump so much.

Democrats are criminals, democrats support criminals https://t.co/mnEObedKP9 — Nick of Times (@AlleyKat2) March 25, 2025

Same as it ever was.

Keep your eyes on the ball. I’m wondering if they’re not throwing one of their own under the bus as distraction. There are bigger fish to fry. https://t.co/LEcnLevMxi — IleanaNewton (@IleanaNewton14) March 25, 2025

The old adage holds ... if a Democrat is suddenly in trouble in the news and with the legal system, it is because the Democrats have decided that person is no longer useful and they are ready to move on. It doesn't happen unless the Democrats allow it.

I can't believe a Democrat would do such a thing 😂 https://t.co/rHFKaJ4zpF — WH 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@sirdrano) March 25, 2025

Said no one ever.

Remember when disgraced elected officials would step down…? Maybe even apologize…? I haven’t seen that in a long time, Vermont. 🖖 https://t.co/vwighq7GE3 — BeyondSkeptical 🤔🤨 (@BeyondSkepticaI) March 25, 2025

Bring back shame.

Just another corrupt Democrat mayor. https://t.co/lr5N5jNSPz — Based Chris (@realBasedChris) March 25, 2025

Advertisement

The Venn Diagram for 'Corrupt' and 'Democratic Mayors' is basically a flat circle.

They’re turning on themselves. The implosion continues! https://t.co/qE77thyZwC — JR 🇺🇸 (@barbarianfitco) March 25, 2025

The sooner the Democratic party implodes, the better for America.

I'm sure that there are a lot of Democrats that have done or are doing the same thing. Is she the first domino to fall? — RK Gold (@RKGold) March 25, 2025

She's the first person the Democrats have offered up. Only time will tell if more will follow.