Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right Wing’ for Woes

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

If anything goes wrong. blame it on a Republican. 

'The radical right wing forces did it' ... sure, lady!

What right wing force is there in California, exactly? 

When Patrick Mahomes acts like he is a long short. Heh. 

Add that to least shocking news today.

Always!

That's why they hate Donald Trump so much. 

Same as it ever was.

The old adage holds ... if a Democrat is suddenly in trouble in the news and with the legal system, it is because the Democrats have decided that person is no longer useful and they are ready to move on. It doesn't happen unless the Democrats allow it.

Said no one ever.

Bring back shame.

The Venn Diagram for 'Corrupt' and 'Democratic Mayors' is basically a flat circle.

The sooner the Democratic party implodes, the better for America.

She's the first person the Democrats have offered up. Only time will tell if more will follow.

Tags: CALIFORNIA CORRUPTION DEMOCRAT MAYOR OAKLAND

