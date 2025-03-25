Has there been a bigger fall from grace? She once was part of English Royalty, but now she is shilling linen shirts on Instagram. Yikes. Princess Catherine must be politely giggling behind closed doors.

The taxpayers of the UK are no longer paying their bills. It's a shame.

Meghan Markle’s descent from royal to peddling affiliate links is a textbook case of squandering a golden opportunity. Once determined to “change the world,” she has now been reduced to earning commission through a Shop My Page, where she pushes products for a cut of the sales. But here’s the reality: anyone can do this. She’s not an exclusive brand partner or a sought-after ambassador—she’s just another affiliate marketer, desperately hoping people click her links so she can make a few bucks. Let’s be clear: this isn’t some exclusive partnership with luxury brands or a coveted ambassador role. It’s a basic affiliate marketing gig, the kind any blogger with a Wi-Fi connection can sign up for. She’s not courted by elite labels; she’s just another link-dropper hoping for a click-through payout. The funniest part? No reputable brand seems eager to tie their name to hers, leaving her to scrape by on commission crumbs. Far from wielding global influence, she’s now elbow-deep in the influencer grind, shilling products like any social media novice—only without the genuine charm or loyal following to pull it off. For someone who once acted like royalty was beneath her, it’s ironic that she’s now reduced to this desperate side gig, proving once again that all the PR spin in the world can’t cover up a failed career.

She was better off before marrying 'The Spare'. At least, she had a role on a popular TV series.

Her fellow beige mom middle aged women.

Can England please take her back?

At least she isn't using her kids ... yet.

Harry's family must be horrified.

Please leave us alone, Meghan.

Cringe.