What Parental Rights? Thread Details How LGBTQ Teacher Took In 'Trans' Student Against...
In a MASSIVE Win for Trump Admin, NASA Reveals Stranded Astronauts Wouldn't Have...
Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tries to Clean Up Her 'Governor Hot Wheels' Mess
Rep. Eric Swalwell Wants to Know if Pete Hegseth Has Resigned Yet
When Everything Is Racist, Nothing Is! Remember When DIETS Were Added to List...
Jennifer Newsom Screeches About the Oligarchy, Blind to Her Own Smug Mug In...
President Trump Says He'd 'Love' to Defund NPR and PBS
Reports That Rich Americans Are Moving Assets to Swiss Banks Are ANOTHER Media...
WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash...
Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right...
Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone A...
President Trump to Cut Off Planned Parenthood Funding and We Can Hear the...
Scott Jennings SLAMS 'Face of the Democratic Party' Jasmine Crockett Over Childish Greg...

Meghan Markle: From Royal Wife to Affiliate Link Shill ... How to Torch a Golden Gig

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File

Has there been a bigger fall from grace? She once was part of English Royalty, but now she is shilling linen shirts on Instagram. Yikes. Princess Catherine must be politely giggling behind closed doors. 

Advertisement

The taxpayers of the UK are no longer paying their bills. It's a shame.

Meghan Markle’s descent from royal to peddling affiliate links is a textbook case of squandering a golden opportunity. Once determined to “change the world,” she has now been reduced to earning commission through a Shop My Page, where she pushes products for a cut of the sales. But here’s the reality: anyone can do this. She’s not an exclusive brand partner or a sought-after ambassador—she’s just another affiliate marketer, desperately hoping people click her links so she can make a few bucks. Let’s be clear: this isn’t some exclusive partnership with luxury brands or a coveted ambassador role. It’s a basic affiliate marketing gig, the kind any blogger with a Wi-Fi connection can sign up for. She’s not courted by elite labels; she’s just another link-dropper hoping for a click-through payout. The funniest part? No reputable brand seems eager to tie their name to hers, leaving her to scrape by on commission crumbs. Far from wielding global influence, she’s now elbow-deep in the influencer grind, shilling products like any social media novice—only without the genuine charm or loyal following to pull it off. For someone who once acted like royalty was beneath her, it’s ironic that she’s now reduced to this desperate side gig, proving once again that all the PR spin in the world can’t cover up a failed career.

Recommended

Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They Win WI Supreme Court Seat
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

She was better off before marrying 'The Spare'. At least, she had a role on a popular TV series.

Her fellow beige mom middle aged women. 

Can England please take her back?

At least she isn't using her kids ... yet.

Harry's family must be horrified.

Advertisement

Please leave us alone, Meghan.

Cringe.

Tags: ENGLAND PRINCE HARRY ROYAL BABY UNITED KINGDOM MEGHAN MARKLE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They Win WI Supreme Court Seat
Amy Curtis
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tries to Clean Up Her 'Governor Hot Wheels' Mess
Brett T.
In a MASSIVE Win for Trump Admin, NASA Reveals Stranded Astronauts Wouldn't Have Made It Home Without Him
Amy Curtis
Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right Wing’ for Woes
justmindy
Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone AWAY (Watch)
Sam J.
When Everything Is Racist, Nothing Is! Remember When DIETS Were Added to List of Racist Things? (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They Win WI Supreme Court Seat Amy Curtis
Advertisement