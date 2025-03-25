Jennifer Newsom Screeches About the Oligarchy, Blind to Her Own Smug Mug In Hubby Gavin's Gilded Mirror

Mam, the call is coming from inside the house.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom condemns ‘tech oligarchy running our country’ https://t.co/BNRrtnwzg5— POLITICO (@politico) March 25, 2025
The wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted Silicon Valley leaders Monday for cozying up to Donald Trump, calling them a “tech oligarchy” and accusing them of using “unchecked” power to avoid accountability for kids’ safety on social media.
First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued her criticism as she called for action to fight social media addiction at the Common Sense Summit in downtown San Francisco, run by the eponymous advocacy group.
“There’s a tech oligarchy running our country right now that is unchecked, where there’s no accountability and transparency,” Siebel Newsom said during a panel discussion with Pinterest CEO Bill Ready.
“The fact that we recognize that, that we’re actually outing it, in a way, that gives me hope because that means that something can change because we know something’s wrong.”
Her father is chairman of Private Wealth Partners and her father-in-law (Gavin's pop) was the attorney for the Getty family and administrator for the Getty family trust. https://t.co/AfXMdffYTv— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 25, 2025
To be fair, her parents moved to Florida because they couldn't handle California anymore, so there is something positive happening there.
DeSantis: "I was talking to a fellow who had made the move from CA to FL. He was telling me that FL is much better governed, safer, better budget, lower taxes, all this stuff...and then he paused and said 'Oh, by the way, I'm Gavin Newsom's father-in-law.'" pic.twitter.com/Rbp8amZ5oJ— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 1, 2023
Flashback to that hilarious story during the Newsom and DeSantis debate.
The left likes big words that all mean the same thing: https://t.co/CVOkFYCrNd pic.twitter.com/2P6SOHIMo4— Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) March 25, 2025
Oh look, she also discovered a new word.— JWF (@JammieWF) March 25, 2025
She learned a new vocabulary word today.
Mrs. Gavin Newsom complaining about oligarchy without a trace of irony https://t.co/EAOHoYt3fT— Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) March 25, 2025
Someone get the lady a mirror.
Jenny Newsom can take *all* the seats 🙄https://t.co/qfOIz6p0qV pic.twitter.com/xyZWkFTGbu— Hamas Delenda Est (@OverpaidA) March 25, 2025
Oligarchs are fine if they’re on your team.— TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) March 25, 2025
Democratic logic.
Funny how they discovered this fact only after the smallest social media platform decided not to do this, and yet they go after that one platform with violence.— Led Rush (@ledrush36) March 25, 2025
It’s fine it’s her own private oligarchy. https://t.co/1ydXvlPS0I— FarmerP (@pmwilker) March 25, 2025
Only rich people who agree with her are good or something.
She personally is a member of the oligarchy. It's always funny watching these rich elitist left wing heirs to family fortunes and Power trying to pretend like they just got out of the coal mines.— Michael Goya (@MichaelGoya04) March 25, 2025
Yeah! She’s wants the psycho she’s married to rule over you. pic.twitter.com/zeW9bbYsv6— Rich Grothaus 🇺🇸 (@rich_grothaus) March 25, 2025
No, thanks.
