Jennifer Newsom Screeches About the Oligarchy, Blind to Her Own Smug Mug In Hubby Gavin's Gilded Mirror

The wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted Silicon Valley leaders Monday for cozying up to Donald Trump, calling them a “tech oligarchy” and accusing them of using “unchecked” power to avoid accountability for kids’ safety on social media.

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued her criticism as she called for action to fight social media addiction at the Common Sense Summit in downtown San Francisco, run by the eponymous advocacy group.





“There’s a tech oligarchy running our country right now that is unchecked, where there’s no accountability and transparency,” Siebel Newsom said during a panel discussion with Pinterest CEO Bill Ready.

“The fact that we recognize that, that we’re actually outing it, in a way, that gives me hope because that means that something can change because we know something’s wrong.”