FATALITY! James Woods gives 'card-carrying ignoramus' Al Sharpton a BRUTAL history lesson and LOL

As Twitchy readers know, Al Sharpton couldn't be more clueless about the founding of America if he tried. Bro. Our dude. America was founded entirely on the basis of overthrowing a government. Like, even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knows that.

We think.

Welp, not entirely sure how we missed this gem from James Woods (think we'll blame Russia, that seems a popular and convenient excuse) but once his tweet came across this editor's timeline? Had to write about it.

Tell us how you REALLY feel, James.

Card-carrying ignoramus asks us to imagine if Thomas Jefferson or James Madison tried to overthrow the government. Then he lectures us on understanding history. This chucklehead might try reading history first.



It was laughable when he was a fat slob in a velour track suit. Now… https://t.co/VaL5VFAoN1 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 3, 2023

There is just something so poetic in James' tweet. So visual. Admit it, you can not only see those tacky velour tracksuits Sharpton used to wear, but you can smell them. And it ain't great?

Bonus points for the anorexic scarecrow dig as well.

Pencil lead has a higher IQ than Sharpton!! — God given rights are sacred! Love, Jesus 🇺🇸♥️ (@gusthehobocat) August 4, 2023

My favorite @RealJamesWoods … “chucklehead”

Never go full chucklehead😂😂 — TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) August 4, 2023

You never want to be on the receiving end of a well-placed 'chucklehead' from James Woods.

Just sayin'.

Did he pay his taxes yet? — Maximus D. Meridius (@Most_Maximus1) August 4, 2023

We're gonna guess, no. No, he has not.

The IRS is far too busy worrying about people who have $601 dollars in their Venmo accounts.

He is clearly a product of public schools. How can someone not know this? There is NOTHING he can lecture the American people about. Can you imagine how the panel didn't correct him? Don't want to upset his base...... — kath (@Muskadoptme) August 4, 2023

The panel probably didn't know any better either.

We're only sort of joking.

Sad, we know.

***

Related:

DAAAMN son! Elon Musk's tweet calling Soros OUT for 'hating humanity' is straight-FIRE

Libs of TikTok asks peeps to caption pic of INSANE-O Lefty woman and LOL the thread is comedy GOLD

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty DEMANDS govt. 'somehow' cancel Republicans' investigation into Joe Biden and LOL

***

Related:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !