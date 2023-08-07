Trump finds an unlikely defender in Justin Amash against the latest indictment
Megan Rapinoe perfectly sums up her negative impact on U.S. women's soccer with...
Tucker on Twitter Episode 14: Tristan Tate
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley DESTROYED over ABORTION post
Sorry Harvard Kennedy guy, I'm not giving up my BIG TRUCK because MERICA
Biden claims teachers need BIGGER raises while Americans wonder where all the other...
Chris Christie presented a BIZARRE gift to President Zelensky and the replies were...
LOL: Justin Trudeau announces that he's 'team Barbie', surprising no one
Kamala Harris and her man step out for date night ... and it's...
Biden praises USWNT for 'incredible run' after historic loss
'Parents have the right to be heard': House GOP reiterates 'The Parents Bill...
DAAAMN son! Elon Musk's tweet calling Soros OUT for 'hating humanity' is straight-FIRE
Libs of TikTok asks peeps to caption pic of INSANE-O Lefty woman and...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty DEMANDS govt. 'somehow' cancel Republicans' investigation into Joe...

FATALITY! James Woods gives 'card-carrying ignoramus' Al Sharpton a BRUTAL history lesson and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on August 07, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, Al Sharpton couldn't be more clueless about the founding of America if he tried. Bro. Our dude. America was founded entirely on the basis of overthrowing a government. Like, even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knows that.

We think.

Welp, not entirely sure how we missed this gem from James Woods (think we'll blame Russia, that seems a popular and convenient excuse) but once his tweet came across this editor's timeline? Had to write about it.

Tell us how you REALLY feel, James.

There is just something so poetic in James' tweet. So visual. Admit it, you can not only see those tacky velour tracksuits Sharpton used to wear, but you can smell them. And it ain't great?

Bonus points for the anorexic scarecrow dig as well.

You never want to be on the receiving end of a well-placed 'chucklehead' from James Woods.

Recommended

Megan Rapinoe perfectly sums up her negative impact on U.S. women's soccer with one answer
FuzzyChimp

Just sayin'.

We're gonna guess, no. No, he has not.

The IRS is far too busy worrying about people who have $601 dollars in their Venmo accounts.

The panel probably didn't know any better either.

We're only sort of joking.

Sad, we know.

***

Related:

DAAAMN son! Elon Musk's tweet calling Soros OUT for 'hating humanity' is straight-FIRE

Libs of TikTok asks peeps to caption pic of INSANE-O Lefty woman and LOL the thread is comedy GOLD

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty DEMANDS govt. 'somehow' cancel Republicans' investigation into Joe Biden and LOL

***

Related:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: AL SHARPTON GOVERNMENT HISTORY JAMES WOODS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megan Rapinoe perfectly sums up her negative impact on U.S. women's soccer with one answer
FuzzyChimp
Trump finds an unlikely defender in Justin Amash against the latest indictment
FuzzyChimp
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley DESTROYED over ABORTION post
ArtistAngie
Kamala Harris and her man step out for date night ... and it's as AWKWARD as you'd imagine
justmindy
Biden claims teachers need BIGGER raises while Americans wonder where all the other money went
justmindy
People UNLEASH on Megan Rapinoe after USWNT takes a knee to Sweden in World Cup
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Megan Rapinoe perfectly sums up her negative impact on U.S. women's soccer with one answer FuzzyChimp