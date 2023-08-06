ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty DEMANDS govt. 'somehow' cancel Republicans' investigation into Joe Biden and LOL

DAAAMN son! Elon Musk's tweet calling Soros OUT for 'hating humanity' is straight-FIRE
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on August 06, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

This is bait ... seriously.

It has to be. 

All we can assume is David Weissman has missed being dragged up one side and down the other of Twitter/X - or maybe he just knew Twitchy would come across this and we'd be forced to make fun of him.

Some how.

Or is that, somehow?

Dave, dude.

*sigh*

From The Washington Press:

Enough is enough, I’m sick and tired of the Republican Party abusing their power and their politicization of our institutions supporting the rule of law.

It’s not a two-tiered Justice Department. There’s hard evidence that Donald Trump broke the law.

It wasn’t his free speech, it was his fraudulent actions that led to the January 6th insurrection that got him indicted.

When it comes to President Biden, everything that the Republican Party claims to be evidence is nothing more than speculation, semantics, and hearsay.

HAAAAAAAAAAAA

Holy cow. Wow. Forget Democrats spent four years doing nothing but investigating Trump ... it's the Republicans who are the bad guys here. And you know, the actual evidence we've seen on a laptop, in print, and heard from a literal witness is 'nothing'. 

This guy.

FuzzyChimp

Seems our pals on the Left and in the Democratic Party don't like it when we start playing by the rules they themselves set.

Probably time for them all to buckle up.

***

