ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty DEMANDS govt. 'somehow' cancel Republicans' investigation into Joe Biden and LOL

This is bait ... seriously.

It has to be.

All we can assume is David Weissman has missed being dragged up one side and down the other of Twitter/X - or maybe he just knew Twitchy would come across this and we'd be forced to make fun of him.

Some how.

Or is that, somehow?

Dave, dude.

My latest article, pease read and share.

I demand that checks and balances are some how enforced by ending this BS of an investigation on President Biden. This is abuse of power by the Republican Party. https://t.co/mgaHN3zSbO pic.twitter.com/rfZIgXTDBO — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) August 6, 2023

*sigh*

From The Washington Press:

Enough is enough, I’m sick and tired of the Republican Party abusing their power and their politicization of our institutions supporting the rule of law. It’s not a two-tiered Justice Department. There’s hard evidence that Donald Trump broke the law. It wasn’t his free speech, it was his fraudulent actions that led to the January 6th insurrection that got him indicted. When it comes to President Biden, everything that the Republican Party claims to be evidence is nothing more than speculation, semantics, and hearsay.

HAAAAAAAAAAAA

Holy cow. Wow. Forget Democrats spent four years doing nothing but investigating Trump ... it's the Republicans who are the bad guys here. And you know, the actual evidence we've seen on a laptop, in print, and heard from a literal witness is 'nothing'.

This guy.

What this clown has puked up is "how dare they treat us like we treat them!!!!" — Sigh... (@JimmyHallTX) August 6, 2023

"Whatever happened to checks and balances?" This is the check and balance. When Dems took the house what happened? even before they were impeaching Trump 24/7, "The Phone Call" paled in comparison to the racket Biden had going. And Trump was not convicted in either attempt.… — Gene 1968 (@nelmagene2010) August 6, 2023

You dems are the one that have been abusing power 🤡 — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 🐊 (@jhawk4life) August 6, 2023

Seems our pals on the Left and in the Democratic Party don't like it when we start playing by the rules they themselves set.

Probably time for them all to buckle up.

***

Related:

'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering damning revelation

Trash human/journo bragging about how hard he worked to cancel Noah Gragson goes SOOO wrong

It. Is. SO. On. --> Elon Musk deals fatal BLOW to the woke mob trying to cancel ANYONE on Twitter

***

Related:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !