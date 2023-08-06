Trash human/journo bragging about how hard he worked to cancel Noah Gragson goes...
'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering damning revelation

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on August 06, 2023
Artist Angie

You guys, we wouldn't be more shocked over Julie Kelly's revelation about the attorneys handling the case against Trump for J6 to overturn the 2020 election if we woke up tomorrow with our heads sewn to the carpet. At this point, all we can really gather about our own government is that they don't give a damn if we know how corrupt they really are. Even if you're not a huge Trump supporter, you have to admit this is just simply NOT ok. Especially if you don't want your investigation to look political.

Take a look:

Same attorneys who declined to prosecute Andrew McCabe for lying under oath.

Gosh, that seems like a complete and total conflict of interest not to mention shady AF.

Keep going:

The term 'thugs' seems appropriate here.

Seeing a pattern here.

Sam J.

And it's not a good one.

*it's all political*

***

