'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering damning revelation

You guys, we wouldn't be more shocked over Julie Kelly's revelation about the attorneys handling the case against Trump for J6 to overturn the 2020 election if we woke up tomorrow with our heads sewn to the carpet. At this point, all we can really gather about our own government is that they don't give a damn if we know how corrupt they really are. Even if you're not a huge Trump supporter, you have to admit this is just simply NOT ok. Especially if you don't want your investigation to look political.

Take a look:

I know you'll be shocked to hear this.



The 2 DOJ lawyers handling the case against Trump for J6 and attempts to "overturn" 2020 election are the same DOJ lawyers who declined to prosecute Andy McCabe for lying under oath--never mind his own role in 2016 election interference: pic.twitter.com/NHtTmBun8e — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 5, 2023

Same attorneys who declined to prosecute Andrew McCabe for lying under oath.

Gosh, that seems like a complete and total conflict of interest not to mention shady AF.

Keep going:

Molly Gaston is the DOJ lawyer who went crying to Judge Chutkan last night, claiming Trump's Truth Social post was a lowkey threat and demanding the judge withhold discovery from Trump until she signs a protective order in the case.



Thugs. pic.twitter.com/vCmTfnzdN9 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 5, 2023

The term 'thugs' seems appropriate here.

Gaston and Cooney are also the DOJ tag team on the contempt of Congress case against Steve Bannon. They asked for 6 months in jail after Bannon convicted by DC jury on 2 counts and pay a $200,000 fine: pic.twitter.com/2mNT7HlN99 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 5, 2023

Seeing a pattern here.

And it's not a good one.

*it's all political*

***

