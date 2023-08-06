'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering...
Trash human/journo bragging about how hard he worked to cancel Noah Gragson goes...
It. Is. SO. On. --> Elon Musk deals fatal BLOW to the woke...
President Biden says that 'nothing beats summer at the White House'
Donald Trump does himself no favors with his Truth Social post
BYE! Climate change protestors get no 'LOVE' and are dragged out of tennis...
Republicans consistently defend child marriage
Let's commemorate Joe Biden's 365th day of vacation
Kamala Harris still on about extremists wanting people to dehydrate while waiting to...
Americans aren't buying Bidenomics because Biden is 'too modest' to take credit
Fauci's replacement pulls out stuffed animals to explain the origin of COVID-19
Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the cultu...
Biden WH hopes signs letting us know who to thank for all the...
Antony Blinken's condemnation of prosecuting a political opponent closes in on a ratio...

DRAAAG THEM! Megyn Kelly tears Keith Olbermann and Daily Beast toad a NEW ONE for grossly sexist attack

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on August 06, 2023

Sad, small, whiny little lefty men never learn. For whatever reason they feel they have to come after strong, conservative women, and it never ever ends well for them. It makes for great Twitchy fodder though so THANKS, losers.

In the latest episode of, 'Lefty Men are Toads Who Can't Deal with Strong Conservative Women', Justin Baragona made a fairly nasty, personal, and professional attack on Megyn Kelly. What makes this even more egregious is he didn't bother to even tag her ...

What a nob:

The Daily Beast.

Of course.

This only got worse (and yes, these nutless wonders can always go lower) when desperate-for-attention-any-attention Keith Olbermann chimed in:

Sexist a-hole maggot says what?

Seriously. WHAT. THE. EFF?!

Tell us more about how sexist the Right is. No really ...

Notice Keith DID tag Megyn because he's so damn thirsty; to be fair, we're not sure he realized how brutal this would be:

Recommended

'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering damning revelation
Sam J.

And boom went the dynamite.

Twice.

Not entirely sure what Keith was doing here ... 

That he thinks this in any way makes what he's saying BETTER? Yeah.

All he really did was remind everyone why not even MSNBC would hire him and considering they keep paying Joy Reid? That says a lot about ol' Keith, and ain't none of it any good.

***

Related:

Let's GOOO! Elon Musk deals fatal BLOW to woke mob with HUGE announcement defending speech on Twitter/X

Getting DUMBER: Joy Behar claims it's easier to 'put bread on the table' under Biden and HELLO backfire

Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: KEITH OLBERMANN MEGYN KELLY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering damning revelation
Sam J.
Trash human/journo bragging about how hard he worked to cancel Noah Gragson goes SOOO wrong
Sam J.
It. Is. SO. On. --> Elon Musk deals fatal BLOW to the woke mob trying to cancel ANYONE on Twitter
Sam J.
BYE! Climate change protestors get no 'LOVE' and are dragged out of tennis match
justmindy
Donald Trump does himself no favors with his Truth Social post
Brett T.
Let's commemorate Joe Biden's 365th day of vacation
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering damning revelation Sam J.