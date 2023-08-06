DRAAAG THEM! Megyn Kelly tears Keith Olbermann and Daily Beast toad a NEW ONE for grossly sexist attack

Sad, small, whiny little lefty men never learn. For whatever reason they feel they have to come after strong, conservative women, and it never ever ends well for them. It makes for great Twitchy fodder though so THANKS, losers.

In the latest episode of, 'Lefty Men are Toads Who Can't Deal with Strong Conservative Women', Justin Baragona made a fairly nasty, personal, and professional attack on Megyn Kelly. What makes this even more egregious is he didn't bother to even tag her ...

What a nob:

In just a few short years, Megyn Kelly went from one of the most sought-after and highly-paid anchors in television news -- to a YouTuber devoting her time to raging about what woke beer another podcaster drinks.https://t.co/3WXWd8ADHq — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 4, 2023

The Daily Beast.

Of course.

This only got worse (and yes, these nutless wonders can always go lower) when desperate-for-attention-any-attention Keith Olbermann chimed in:

Or: @megynkelly went from a highly-paid moronic asshole who got a lot of money from an @nbc executive who never really bothered to examine and her work and only hired her for her looks and then everybody at nbc found out she was a moronic asshole the end — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) August 4, 2023

Sexist a-hole maggot says what?

Seriously. WHAT. THE. EFF?!

Tell us more about how sexist the Right is. No really ...

Notice Keith DID tag Megyn because he's so damn thirsty; to be fair, we're not sure he realized how brutal this would be:

I fixed the headline for him:

In just a few short years, Megyn Kelly went from working for corporate douchebags who tried to ruin her career to launching her own media company and creating one of the top digital shows in the country of which she has full editorial control. She… https://t.co/t9OaPWPTbi — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 5, 2023

And boom went the dynamite.

Twice.

Not entirely sure what Keith was doing here ...

And for the record: the criticism here is of the executive, not @megynkelly His name was Andy Lack and he was notorious for doing this. Most of them looked like one of his ex-wives at different stages in her life. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) August 4, 2023

That he thinks this in any way makes what he's saying BETTER? Yeah.

All he really did was remind everyone why not even MSNBC would hire him and considering they keep paying Joy Reid? That says a lot about ol' Keith, and ain't none of it any good.

***

***

