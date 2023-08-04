Tucker on Twitter Episode 13: Devon Archer (Part 2)
Getting DUMBER: Joy Behar claims it's easier to 'put bread on the table' under Biden and HELLO backfire

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:13 PM on August 04, 2023

It's hard to imagine Joy Behar getting any denser considering she's already about as dense as a bag of flour at the bottom of the ocean, but it is happening in real-time right in front of our faces. Well, the faces of people who can stand to watch The View.

Full disclosure, we did not watch this, this editor can only personally stand maybe 30 seconds or so of the show, so major thanks to Townhall for pulling the clip.

Watch this insanity:

Really, Joy? Tell us you're clueless about what a loaf of bread costs without telling us you're clueless about what a loaf of bread costs. Ironically, the price of bread is one of the most telling signs of what is happening under Bidenomics.

Sam J.

Not to mention we've been downgraded to AA+. 

Bad.

Not it.

