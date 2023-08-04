Getting DUMBER: Joy Behar claims it's easier to 'put bread on the table' under Biden and HELLO backfire

It's hard to imagine Joy Behar getting any denser considering she's already about as dense as a bag of flour at the bottom of the ocean, but it is happening in real-time right in front of our faces. Well, the faces of people who can stand to watch The View.

Full disclosure, we did not watch this, this editor can only personally stand maybe 30 seconds or so of the show, so major thanks to Townhall for pulling the clip.

Watch this insanity:

JOY BEHAR: “People are having an easier time putting bread on the table!” pic.twitter.com/yxxkRhfspe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2023

Really, Joy? Tell us you're clueless about what a loaf of bread costs without telling us you're clueless about what a loaf of bread costs. Ironically, the price of bread is one of the most telling signs of what is happening under Bidenomics.

The left claims a 'booming' economy while talking about a soft landing or that economists no longer predict a recession.



Even with prices receding for some products, everyone is now left paying exorbitant interest rates on debt on credit cards just getting by the last 24 months — Rusty Jewell (@NOMalreadytaken) August 4, 2023

Not to mention we've been downgraded to AA+.

Bad.

Seriously, who are the morons that still watch this show?? — NeVeRMoRe (@Bird_or_Devil) August 4, 2023

Not it.

***

Related:

'White Lizzo' is trending sooo you know we HAD to take a look and OMG-HA HA HA HA

Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé

Julie Kelly BUSTS Michael Fanone for the FRAUD he really is in thread including body cam footage (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !