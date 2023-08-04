Straightforward from here: Kari Lake knows how GOP can take care of business...
'White Lizzo' is trending sooo you know we HAD to take a look and OMG-HA HA HA HA

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on August 04, 2023
Twitchy

We just want you all to know how often we 'take one for the team'. Granted, when we've taken one for the team we come back and write about it so you guys kinda sorta take one for the team as WELL but you have the choice to look away.

As Twitchy writers and editors, we typically do not. That's why we make the big bucks, right? We're not brave firefighters like our pals in the mainstream media, of course, but we try to do our part.

Heh.

Anyway.

Lizzo had some not-so-great coverage this past week about how she treats her backup dancers. We won't go into great detail but know it involved some bad behavior and bananas.

So we bravely and selflessly made our way over to the 'White Lizzo' trend and this is what we found:

Remember when he gave Obama a big ol' hug and basically walked along the beach with him? Yeah, good times.

There are a few things we see the Trump and DeSantis camps agree on, and that's Chris Christie is a big ol' joke.

Iconic.

Hilarious.

Like the old Twitter ... yeah.

Oh, and it apparently started with this fella:

Note, we found his original tweet but are unfortunately unable to use it as it's a little risque BUT you can't miss it if you pop on the trend.

Just like you can't really miss Chris Christie.

OK FINE, that was mean.

But funny.

Speaking of funny ...

It's Friday, we all need to laugh a little. 

***

