'White Lizzo' is trending sooo you know we HAD to take a look and OMG-HA HA HA HA

We just want you all to know how often we 'take one for the team'. Granted, when we've taken one for the team we come back and write about it so you guys kinda sorta take one for the team as WELL but you have the choice to look away.

As Twitchy writers and editors, we typically do not. That's why we make the big bucks, right? We're not brave firefighters like our pals in the mainstream media, of course, but we try to do our part.

Heh.

Anyway.

Lizzo had some not-so-great coverage this past week about how she treats her backup dancers. We won't go into great detail but know it involved some bad behavior and bananas.

So we bravely and selflessly made our way over to the 'White Lizzo' trend and this is what we found:

Chris Christie has now won the title of “The White Lizzo” as he arrives in Ukraine to give Zelensky a bouquet of flowers.



I’ve never seen a person who wants so much attention! It’s unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/3B3EVWN1SW — Amanda Stafford (@RosannaM1970) August 4, 2023

Remember when he gave Obama a big ol' hug and basically walked along the beach with him? Yeah, good times.

Chris Christie is White Lizzo, lmao 😃 — ✪ Evil Texan ✪ (@vileTexan) August 4, 2023

There are a few things we see the Trump and DeSantis camps agree on, and that's Chris Christie is a big ol' joke.

Hate to say it but the fact that when you click on "White Lizzo" in the trending section and freaking Chris Christie pops up is iconic — Tierin-Rose (@tierin_rose) August 4, 2023

Iconic.

Hilarious.

Like the old Twitter ... yeah.

Oh, and it apparently started with this fella:

Me getting Chris Christie to trend on Twitter as White Lizzo is the most traction his entire Presidential campaign has gotten so far.



Have a snackbar, or a pack of them, Chris!



You earned it.



At this rate maybe your poll numbers will reach your BMI! — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 4, 2023

Note, we found his original tweet but are unfortunately unable to use it as it's a little risque BUT you can't miss it if you pop on the trend.

Just like you can't really miss Chris Christie.

OK FINE, that was mean.

But funny.

Speaking of funny ...

There is a joke about Lizzo and bananas here somewhere but I do not have the brain power to get there. Have at it. https://t.co/52B3x7noDr — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) August 4, 2023

It's Friday, we all need to laugh a little.

***

